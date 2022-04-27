The house helps choose to escape from their sponsors to work at different places under fake names
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
Four other winners to drive away luxury vehicles
UAE2 hours ago
The closure will go into effect from May 9 for a period of 45 days
Aviation5 hours ago
The father also asked the court to order his son to pay him Dh75,000 that he allegedly took from him
Crime1 hour ago
A record total of 600 million meals was donated by institutions, companies and businessmen
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
Social media users and eyewitnesses have shared images of the blaze
Emergencies1 hour ago
MoFAIC has asked residents to contact them at 097180024 in case of any queries
Crime2 hours ago
Educational institutes will be closed from Monday, May 2
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
Till date, the company has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Officials monitor hygiene standards at establishments and any use of illegal products
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport23 hours ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE1 day ago
The visionary is all set to transform social media after his $44 billion takeover of the world's most influential town square
Spotlight6 hours ago
Visionary businessman-cum-world-renowned Quran reciter will lead the special Laylat Al Qadr prayers
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
Health secretary to focus on current situation, vaccination rate and trajectory of cases
coronavirus9 hours ago
The dollar index was trading 0.05% higher at 102.34
Markets7 hours ago
The infected child had been in contact with chickens and crows raised at his home
World10 hours ago
The jab can produce high neutralising antibody titer against various strains
coronavirus7 hours ago
The three-year trial involves nearly 100 patients in the United Kingdom and around 500 worldwide
Health4 hours ago
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod in April
World8 hours ago
Other locations in the index include Algarve, Barbados, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Malta, Antigua, Cyprus and Tuscany
UAE1 minute ago
While staycations remain a popular option, hospitality experts forecast an influx of international travellers into the UAE, as confidence in the local authorities’ handling of the pandemic remains at an all-time high
Business1 minute ago
The Abu Dhabi-listed property giant earned Dh688 million ($187 million) net profit during the the quarter January-March quarter
Property14 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE2 days ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation1 day ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus1 day ago
Transport23 hours ago
UAE1 day ago
The court ruled that the transfers would not have happened if the personal details of the client were not leaked
Legal1 day ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health20 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 week ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads1 week ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads3 days ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads4 days ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads5 days ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The actress hopes her new aviation thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, impresses UAE fans.
Movies7 hours ago
The Danish actor is entering the Wizarding World for the first time.
Movies6 hours ago
Go for a taste of authentic dishes served in traditional Koli households at Vasai Local.
Local Events1 day ago
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.
Life and Living1 day ago
Toddlers face the highest risk of getting food stuck in their throats, say experts
Health2 days ago
This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The incident happened while he was cleaning a noodle cutter
Health4 days ago
Health4 hours ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health20 hours ago
The WHO underlined that the drug-resistant infection as a “public health concern”
Health21 hours ago
Many parents are unaware of the apps children have installed on their phones, authorities say
Parenting1 day ago
Diverse cuisines give us a sneak peek into the cosmopolitan fabric of the Middle East’s most famous city
Food4 days ago
Highlights at the fair include volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country
Books4 days ago
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health4 days ago
Al Zeyoudi discusses with Chinese Business Council measures to enhance Chinese investments in UAE and expand partnerships in sectors of future economy
Business36 minutes ago
The move will revolutionise future of real estate and provide convenience to investors worldwide
Cryptocurrency40 minutes ago
Business1 minute ago
Property14 minutes ago
The Ta’ziz EDC and PVC joint venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with a total investment of over $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion).
Business29 minutes ago
The Tesla owner often used the platform to craft his public image
World30 minutes ago
The sprawling 165,000sqft three-level shopping destination is its 18th in the Emirate
Tech50 minutes ago
For its troubled 787 Dreamliner program, the planemaker said it has submitted a certification plan to the US regulator in a step toward resuming deliveries halted for nearly a year by an industrial snafu costing about $5.5 billion.
Aviation1 hour ago
Emirates Tourism Council reviews national plans to develop tourism data system in UAE
Business1 hour ago
Kohli lasted only 10 balls against Rajasthan Royals in what was another disappointing night at the IPL
Cricket3 hours ago
City were two up after just 11 minutes and also led 3-1 and 4-2, but Real refused to surrender in one of the Champions League's greatest games
Football5 hours ago
Whoever wins will take a giant step towards a place in the playoffs, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket16 hours ago
Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia
Football2 hours ago
Parag smashed 30 off the last two overs to steer Royals to a competitive total before Kuldeep Sen took 4-20 to complete a 29-run victory
Cricket18 hours ago
Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against Covid
Tennis1 day ago
Wimbledon could be reduced to the status of a high-profile exhibition event if ATP and WTA refuse to award ranking points
Tennis23 hours ago
After knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool
Football23 hours ago
The 35-year-old Nadal suffered a stress fracture in his rib during the Indian Wells Masters in March
Tennis22 hours ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos3 weeks ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos3 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos1 month ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos4 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events1 month ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat1 week ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat5 days ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas5 days ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat1 week ago
