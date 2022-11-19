Sports fans can catch all the action live from Doha at football-themed zones, lounges and other venues in the city
Sports fans can catch all the action live from Doha at football-themed zones, lounges and other venues in the city
Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads during the race
One company says its floating fleet could be flying back and forth between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar on an almost daily basis throughout the event
Don't let exhaustion and dehydration get in the way when you hit the desert during the annual drive which is set to take place on November 26
In the country, a unified list for the public and private sectors ensures that employees get an equal number of days off
Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are bracing for a surge in travellers, so those who are flying out are advised to make use of all smart tools and services for a seamless journey
Now in its sixth edition, the DFC has played a tremendous role in influencing several people’s fitness journeys
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
The five winners of the inaugural TikTok Creator Hub Awards are raising awareness for climate change.
PARTNER CONTENT
Patient undergoes complex kidney cancer robotic surgery with success
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As the UAE gears up for the National Day celebrations, Emirates Draw has two special announcements to honour 51 glorious years of the nation.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The first-of-its-kind educational website is meant for every student and teacher in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
The team were dumped out of the tournament in Australia after a 10-wicket hammering by eventual champions England
This comes after Rahul Ganjoo, head of new businesses at Zomato, stepped down earlier this week
A number of high school achievers — 25 Emiratis and 25 expats — will be given financial rewards and scholarships, as directed by the emirate's Crown Prince
The upcoming Fifa World Cup, which is set to begin on November 20, has citizens and expats at the edge of their seats
An epic show is being put together for National Day, and everyone who calls the UAE home can be part of the festivities
Residents will enjoy their last four-day long weekend on the eve of National Day from December 1 to 4, 2022
Firms that fail to meet the 2 per cent target next year will still need to get 4 per cent Emiratis on their workforce by 2024, says ministry
Emirati talent has increased significantly in recent years due to the ongoing educational initiatives by the government
The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the major sporting event
The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves
The earthquake took place at 5.59pm
An epic show is being put together for National Day, and everyone who calls the UAE home can be part of the festivities
The upcoming Fifa World Cup, which is set to begin on November 20, has citizens and expats at the edge of their seats
The programme, set to kick off next year, will operate in collaboration with countries all across the Arab world
The event will be held over three days under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry'
In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates believes that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability
For the second year in a row, the Sharjah event named as the world's largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights
Dubai Ruler meets dignitaries and heads of government entities at a majlis in Zabeel Palace
Total active cases stand at 18,531
Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from the start point
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
Former employees have expressed their displeasure at how the billionaire is taking over the microblogging site
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Shining on the water's edge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes you with bright, open spaces - embracing expansive views of the skyline and the sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic Middle East (MCME) has agreed to a partnership with BUDDI AI and its UAE operating partner Digi7 to integrate the industry leading CODING.AI solution across all MCME hospitals and clinics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
The announcement comes along with the unveiling of five new locations and a new mobile service option for all car makes and models in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Allegiance shows why Dubai should be a top choice for investors and how Emirates welcomes international investors with pleasure.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Football fever is rising across the globe and as people are gearing up to watch and enjoy FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, TrueWin is giving its users the golden chance to win big by playing football online
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
PARTNER CONTENT
Swifties flooding ticketing sites described crashes, outages, and other snafus
Eng. Anas Al Madani, founder of the speciality coffee brand, on the larger impact of the city's cafe culture
Original franchise star Anne Hathaway's casting is yet to be confirmed
The book is part of a trilogy which reinvents real-life historical figures as an 18th century Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
The art season is only beginning in the UAE, and what we are witnessing is a commitment towards a green, feasible world
The disease demands regular blood sugar monitoring and following a healthy lifestyle
Health experts worry that several factors are associated with diabetes in the young population and require immediate attention
The latest edition of wknd. conversations saw the importance of fitness amidst the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Often, taking the road less travelled leads to growth, breaks status quo and can be immensely rewarding
The third — and presumably final — season of Four More Shots Please! has its cringey moments, but is also breezy-easy time pass with a smattering of nuances and an open-ended finale
An India-born lifestyle brand proves old world charm can be new age too as it opens its doors in Dubai
Personality-driven dressing is gripping menswear along with a love for colour
What is it like to be in company of yourself? And could it lead to introspection?
Tesla chief makes announcement as he indicates a new direction for content moderation on the site
Medium and long-stay travel across high-growth emerging markets get a digital makeover
One company says its floating fleet could be flying back and forth between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar on an almost daily basis throughout the event
WLP strengthens Indian-Latin American trade relations with MoU signing
Former employees have expressed their displeasure at how the billionaire is taking over the microblogging site
There was no indication that the mercurial boss of Space-X and Tesla would adhere to the results of the ad hoc poll
Security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user account
The newest departures mean the platform is losing workers just at it gears up for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which opens Sunday
|1 AED
|22.10 INR
|1 AED
|60.41 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,484.89 AED
|24K
|214.00 AED
Qatar offers a unique opportunity for the million-plus foreign fans to soak up the magical World Cup experience in one place
We caught up with a few of those who will soon be travelling to Qatar to cheer their favourite teams
The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament
The 46-year-old referee will be making his World Cup debut and will be joined by compatriots Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as his assistants
The Fifa referees chief said that all 32 teams at the World Cup had been warned that match officials in Qatar have been instructed to take a hardline against any player endangering an opponent
Robert Lewandowski's side will start their World Cup campaign against Mexico on November 22. Group C also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia
The German driver, one of the all-time greats and a popular driver, stands third on the list of the most F1 race wins and podium finishes behind Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and icon Michael Schumacher
World No.1 Rory McIlroy picked up four shots in the last three holes to stay within a reasonable distance of the leaders
The African Player of the Year suffered a shin injury playing for Bayern Munich earlier this month
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive