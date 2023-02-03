Hosts tried to call him but he was not picking up his phone
Families who are planning to maximise the next long break are advised to scout for flight tickets and deals early
Experts explain how penalties are charged and the other sanctions that are being imposed in case tourists stay in the country beyond the validity of their visas
The authority asks residents to use alternate lanes
They exchange views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and review relevant developments
This celestial object is now at its nearest point to earth — those who have seen it describe it as a speck that shined at magnitude 6.5 with a dust tail
Police release video of the accident in order to warn public about dangers of driving recklessly
Westwood Grande by Imtiaz sets out to redefine luxury and affordability in Dubai
We all hope to walk down the aisle of life with someone by our side, and yet, we often do not know how to make it happen. This leap of faith to find a partner can bring us a lifetime of love and companionship.
The hospital carries out frequent audits of surgical outcomes - exceeds international benchmarks
With major changes in tax slabs and tax regimes, it is expected to be a budget that will positively impact the middle- and lower-income segments
The massive drug haul included more than half a million Captagon tablets weighing 99kg
He returned to the field after retiring hurt when his team lost 9 batters
The ride-hailing app uses its own technologies, which cut the cost of its trips and the time that a driver spends looking for customers
#DubaiDestinations: Why a chopper ride needs to be on your bucket list
The current net worth of the Indian industrialist is $581.1 billion as of Friday afternoon
Launched today, the initiative allows motorists and residents to easily avail of the police's traffic and security services
According to authorities, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off
The speed fiend bowled Michael Bracewell to end the Black Caps’ ceremonial challenge
A clip shared by the authority shows the motorist exhibiting careless behaviour on the road and endangering other vehicles
Authority received several reports from customers who fell ill after eating grilled chicken meals contaminated with salmonella bacteria
Homes worth over Dh100 million are selling almost like hotcakes, with some investors doubling their investments, depending on the property's location
Two government officials spoke about how the future of Dubai would look with the vision of the emirate's beloved Ruler
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
The workers claim the social media giant refused to pay promised severance or give them the advance notice of mass layoffs required by law, which the company denies
Organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week have created sustainability requirements for participating designers with the goal of setting a new industry standard
Hub71 startup provides seamless operations including events management, booking and payment solutions
If the first leg of technology transformation, the insurance industry focused on enhancing internal efficiencies, the next leg is laying emphasis on improving customer experience and bolstering data and analytics capabilities, say top management executives at
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The Digital Channel marks a new era in health information through empowerment and awareness for the public and the medical communities
NVIDIA and Dubai Youth Council to host exciting competition to showcase original content across 3D, digital art, and videography/photography, created using advanced technologies of the NVIDIA Studio Platform
If you're ready to move forward with a new, modern design sense, then UAE-based Home Box is a one-stop-shop destination for you.
Matt Smith and Anthony Daniels are already part of the line-up
Director talks Dubai, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as he decodes the success of his latest thriller
Anna Chekh's latest exhibition, 'The Shadow Man', is running in Jumeirah till February 23
If you're looking for ways to spend the upcoming weekend, we have some top options to consider
Alka Kalra, who was diagnosed with the disease days after her grandchild was born, was devastated when she first heard the news
Study says a new device that identifies a key membrane protein in urine could also have implications for detecting other types of cancer
The new youth leadership initiative will provide funding, mentorship, and resources to organisations that are working to end NTDs in their communities
He was known for founding one of the world's best-known fragrance brands
Through the lens, lightly
She talks about using beauty for a purpose, and how she is almost living her childhood dream of being a spy
We caught up with Mary A Carskadon to understand why ‘going to bed’ is not merely a bodily function but a human necessity, the lack of which can have ‘insidious’ consequences
Magnate's net worth had halved to $61 billion by Friday, after last week's report
Combined market cap of Adani Group's listed units has collapsed by more than $120 billion
The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969
This is the second such incident reported in a flight operated by the carrier in the last 20 days
Moody's warns the sell-off in Indian conglomerate's shares could hurt the group's ability to raise capital
Officials termed it future oriented and supporting growth of the country
Kieron Pollard's side win by 18 runs to join Desert Vipers and the Gulf Giants in the last four
Trained by Bob Baffert, Country Grammer will bid to become only the second horse in UAE racing history to defend the 2,000 dirt contest
Qatar has also shown interest in staging the tournament as a neutral venue
Women's singles Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina will be one of the favourites for the tournament following her performance in Melbourne
Cancelo, a two-times league winner with City who was selected twice in the Premier League Team of the Year, moved to Bayern on an initial loan deal
The British record capture of Enzo Fernandez this week took the Blues' spending close to 300 million pounds in January alone
The Scot made three birdies on the front nine before catching fire towards the end of his round
The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians
The slow left-arm orthodox bowler made his T20I debut in September 2022 for UAE against Bangladesh during the Bangladesh tour of UAE
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
He was alerted by his bank when they found the suspicious charges to his credit card
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following