The substantial increase in the shares offered by the company provides investors with a highly attractive value proposition
Originally priced at Dh5,099 at the Apple store, the 256GB model is being sold online for Dh6,500
According to the Forbes list, his net worth rose by $5.2 billion — a hike of 3.49% — as he inched past French magnate Bernard Arnault
Some customers have been waiting outside the mall since 4am to get their hands on the latest gadget
Citing the health ministry, the country's state media says the patient in question was returning from abroad when he was diagnosed
He is a British national wanted by Danish authorities for alleged tax fraud and money laundering
Over 187.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
There were long queues outside the store as hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on the brand-new gadget
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
The private healthcare group to become the first UAE company to embark on the HRO journey
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
The convicted had asked the victim for Dh25,420 in exchange of a scholarship at a university in the country
Former US president speaks the Indian language in the video; this follows the success of his 2016 slogan "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar"
The rulers of various emirates also offered their condolences
As part of its information drive, the emirate's health authority responds to a frequently asked question about the UAE's medical insurance policy
Winning stories will be published in a book and copies of the publication will be distributed to all school libraries
It takes an ECG; it can check your elevation, track your sleep, message your spouse and kids, find your keys, unlock your house, and get help in an emergency
On Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his retirement as well
Officials have called on motorcyclists to abide by the regulations and instructions for using public parking
Buyers will need a National Investor Number, fill out the relevant fields and specify the amounts, before authorising their applications
'Dynamic Island', and Apple getting rid of the SIM card trays on phones are among some of the more impressive updates on new devices
Guests at the largest Jewish event in the country’s history included prominent ambassadors and dignitaries
Scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, the sporting event in Qatar is expected to bring thousands of fans to the Emirates
The Dubai tournament was very close to his heart and I had so many great photoshoots with him, writes Jorge Ferrari
Her first state visit over 40 years ago was historic, helping greatly to strengthen ties between the two countries
Experts see a rise in this issue particularly in children, adolescents
Residents must avoid leaving bicycles at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours
Slow drivers must not use the left-most lane of roads, highways
Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31
The decision had come into force on June 15 and continued for 92 days, banning work under the sun or in uncovered areas from 12.30 pm to 3 pm daily
From kids trapped in locked cars to a toddler who went missing in the mountains, there have been several instances when officials and bystanders saved the day
The annual job fair will feature top employers like Central Bank of the UAE, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, Al Fahim Group and Al Masaood Group
Kim Kardashian said to be hesitant to send kids to the school
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
The group is revolutionising traditional education by seamlessly infusing modern technology into everyday learning.
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
From music and food to parties and fashion, there is plenty to do over the weekend in the country.
Fierce, intense, powerful and fearless, the tough cop avatar surely suits the suave actor
It follows 10 millionaires who are living their wildest dreams in the Bling City
Westlife will take the stage at Etihad Arena on September 29.
This time, the Delhi Police unit tries to solve a case where wealthy senior citizens are being bludgeoned to death and their houses robbed
Of clouds, wind, and snow
Watching Romeo and Juliet and falling in love, once again, with Georgian ballet and Sergi Prokofiev’s magic
Eating clean can be a tough business… Especially if you consider yourself a foodie
Keep your soup spoon-ready
Strunk says there are sticky words — words with no purpose — and his advice is simple: Delete them
Ukrainian entertainer, fashionista and blogger Shadu says brands need to make clothes for people with short height like her and also reveals her plan to launch her fashion label soon
The metaverse has captured the interest of social media platforms, online game developers, and other tech pioneers as the next major tech revolution.
Coinweb and its group company Onramp, already have 7 digital asset consents and licenses.
His previously filed lawsuit was amended by adopting allegations by whistleblower who revealed of meddling on the social media platform by foreign agents
It requires parties who want to help validate transactions to put some skin in the game by 'staking' a certain amount of ether
The Swiss maestro, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, shares a special relationship with the emirate, which he calls his home away from home
The Swiss legend announced that next week's Laver Cup would be his last
At the age of 41 and trying to recover from a third knee surgery in 18 months, Roger Federer bowed to the inevitable march of time
The Jordan swag beat a record set in May for the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold, which had been Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey
The star Indian batsman couldn’t hold back the laughter as he narrated the instances in response to local cricket terms like such as ‘Batta’ and ‘Baby Over’
Over 500,000 fans have already booked their place to attend the showpiece event in Australia
The 22-year-old injured his knee while fielding during the first Test in Sri Lanka in July and missed the Asia Cup earlier this month
England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year, but cancelled at short notice after New Zealand pulled out of a tour citing safety concerns
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
County in US gets messages meant for the new Crown Prince of England as they have the same name
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18
Fusilier Shenkin IV of the Third Battalion of The Royal Welsh gets a salary, a rank and a regiment number
He travelled for about 320km, after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree