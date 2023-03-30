Police to also investigate history of domestic violence before the incident
Police to also investigate history of domestic violence before the incident
The carrier will operate from Dabolim Airport four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays
Not following rules and leaving vehicles in undesignated areas obstruct traffic flow
Relocating to your home country would also mean minimal monthly expenses
The three siblings were born on March 14 in 2014, 2018 and 2023
Sheikh Mohammed will also remain the Vice-President of the country
Sheikh Mohammed called them leaders of the new generation
Sheikh Mohamed issues Emiri decree on the new appointment
The President also appointed Sheikh Mansour as Vice-President
This Ramadan, McDonald's UAE is bringing the spirit of the holy month to life across its annual Ramadan programme with Emirates Red Crescent by launching 'The Cards for Good' - a deck of playing cards designed to bring families and friends closer.
Spend this holy month of Ramadan at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi and experience our Khaimat Skydome tent.
Leading retail and distribution chain Choithrams announced the launch of its Ramadan promotion to commemorate the holy month.
If you're looking for a dining experience that captures the true essence of Dubai, look no further than AMAYA.
Several airlines sent out travel advisories, requesting passengers to check plane status before leaving for the airport
Drivers are urged to stop driving when they feel fatigued, while pedestrians are warned against jaywalking
Working tirelessly as a seamstress, and raising her children, she came out triumphant in all her challenges
Talents will be encouraged to develop smart applications, says Crown Prince
He earlier made headlines in 2011 for taking the oath swearing him in as the Representative of Glasgow in Urdu
Volunteers start preparing for the meal well in advance and source fresh meat, rice, and lentils after the Taraweeh prayers for the next day's feast
Alia, who has represented the UAE in various competitions, says self discipline provides her with a powerful inner compass during the holy month
He confessed to carrying out the crime in a letter that the police found in his clothes
For Abu Dhabi resident Mariam, shopping and cooking for Iftar during the holy month represent some of the best memories of her life
The group has gained global recognition with its intricate drawings of famous people, including Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Messi
Some companies encourage workers to take time off during this period due to reduced business activity
Devi and Mira's products are vegan, free from gluten, nuts, refined sugar, artificial flavours, preservatives and palm oil
Business activity increases substantially in certain sectors during the holy month, which often requires companies to expand their workforce to meet growth
He will also be a member of the bank’s management committee
Dubai Taxi announces trial of new electric vehicle as part of its service
The city has rolled out the red carpet and cut down on the red tape to help creators, writers and artists speed up the journey to realising their dreams
The move is part of the Initiatives of the UAE President and orders to complete all housing grant applications submitted to the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme
People in Sao Paulo, Istanbul, London, Toronto, Paris, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Moscow and Mumbai spend more on the monthly transport pass than Dubai residents when compared to their average net wages
There are five other requirements to be fulfilled before an individual can apply for the permit
Some students looked down on her, questioning her family's financial status — but Bianca kept going until she reached her goal
Expats and nationals who opt for the new savings solution need to place a minimum monthly investment of Dh1,000 for a minimum period of 3 years
Official says practice is linked to serious consequences 'such as thefts, robberies, exploitation of children, the sick, and people of determination'
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attend launch of National Genome Strategy
The UAE Cabinet also approved 24 initiatives to double the country’s re-export industry over the next seven years
While several companies are pitching in with huge amounts, a top official reminds that every contribution — even those as little as Dh1 — counts
As schools reopen next week after spring break, many are providing spaces for students to rest and pray during the holy month
The condition can affect people of all ages, but the risk of infection increases as a person gets older, say medical experts
Integrating the AI tool with Rammas will allow users to feel as if they are communicating with a customer service agent
Rahma talks about her transition and how she found her peace Islam
Hours of fasting will gradually increase throughout the month
The group has distributed 12,700 packs of food so far and is looking to distribute more than 150,000 meals
Japan’s Ushba Tesoro wins the $30.5 million dollar Dubai World Cup. The world’s richest race is held for a 27th year at Meydan Grandstand attracting horse racing enthusiasts from all over the world.
Are you tired of sifting through unqualified fitness trainers?
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
They may share the same bright look but don't let that fool you: these new Big Bang models are in fact very different. To stay up-to-date, follow:
The adorable video has gone viral amidst rumours of the couple calling it quits
The Mughal inspired set menu proves to be a culinary journey through history
The new initiative aims to encourage giving and community building with a new virtual world on social gaming platform Roblox
The sales of Beyonce's Ivy Park have reportedly been underperforming expectations for years
It is sweet, has carbohydrates, and gives that perfect mix of energy and a sweet kick when breaking the fast
Read on to know how walking 10,000 steps a day can improve your cardiovascular and psychological health, and help reduce the risk of multiple immune system disorders.
This sweet dish from Emirati chef Amna Al Hashemi involves alternating layers of traditional khabeesa with a vanilla pastry cream
The patient said she consulted doctors at several hospitals in the past 8 years but in vain until this cutting-edge medication
Patients with this rare genetic disease experience abdominal enlargement causing pain, vomiting, nutritional difficulties, and negative effects on liver, blood
This dish is a little time consuming, but makes for a delicious and satisfying meal
After strict Covid-19 restrictions, China has reopened its borders which boosted the aviation and tourism industries
In bid for energy security amid Russia-Ukraine war, country's second plant to also use American supplier after first made the switch years earlier
Businessmen affirmed that the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 supports their strategies
Findings add to the woes of the Swiss investment bank
The company was the first of several flour milling privatisations in Saudi Arabia
Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting their games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as venue due to its close proximity to India
De Villiers made a return to Bengaluru to be a part of the 'RCB Unbox' event, where he was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame along with long-time teammate Chris Gayle
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday recommended to sports federations and events organisers that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competition "only" as individuals under a neutral flag
The 16th edition also returns to its pre-Covid glory days, with 74 matches scheduled at 12 venues over eight weeks
The regulation will allow a substitute to come in to bat and bowl, but he can only be an Indian unless there are fewer than four overseas players in a team
Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2
Hemant Rao Valluri and Yug Jai Sharma shine for UAE
Friday's draw for the May 20-June 11 competition was scrapped by FIFA following protests over Israel's involvement in the 24-team event
Smith last played for the Delhi Capitals in the lucrative IPL in 2021 before he went unsold in the auction for the following season
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
Netizens were quick to draw comparisons between the Al Nassr football star's infamous Madeira bust and the PSG player's life-size sculpture
"Convince me it's AI generated", one said on Twitter
I'm a Brazil fan, I like Neymar and I don't like Messi, wrote Kerala student Risa Fathima
He saved up Rs1, Rs2, Rs5 and Rs10 coins for the last 5-6 years in order to buy his dream bike
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident