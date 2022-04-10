UAE

8 Fresh Ways to add Spark to your meals

8 Fresh Ways to add Spark to your meals

Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.

LONG READS
Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest?  A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?

When mum-in-law is your best friend

When mum-in-law is your best friend

It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to  make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord

Why Indian CEOs rock and rule in the US

Why Indian CEOs rock and rule in the US

C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?

The myth of the  'returning' migrants

The myth of the  'returning' migrants

The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

Green Heaven Farm is ​​the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.52 INR
1 AED 49.58 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,149.16 AED
24K235.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex