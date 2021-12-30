Modi was scheduled to visit on January 5
UAE14 hours ago
The new measure includes travellers arriving in the city from countries not on screening lists
Travel17 hours ago
WHO chief concerned by ‘tsunami of cases'
coronavirus2 hours ago
The decision will affect all private institutions
UAE10 hours ago
Teams from RTA, Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work together to maintain security and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Events13 hours ago
Over 1,500 flights cancelled due to staffing issues
Aviation11 hours ago
Only agricultural land, farm house and plantation property do not come under ruling
Asia12 hours ago
Parking will be free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
Transport13 hours ago
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges everyone to make a new year’s resolution to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries' populations
coronavirus9 hours ago
Modi was scheduled to visit on January 5
UAE14 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures
coronavirus14 hours ago
The updated guidelines will come into effect on Thursday
Gulf15 hours ago
The closures are meant to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic
Transport16 hours ago
The highly transmissible variant propelled worldwide tallies to their highest-ever recorded since March 2020
coronavirus12 hours ago
Teams from RTA, Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work together to maintain security and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Events13 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures
coronavirus14 hours ago
Parking will be free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
Transport13 hours ago
The new measure includes travellers arriving in the city from countries not on screening lists
Travel17 hours ago
The official working hours will be 9 working hours per day Monday-Thursday
Business1 day ago
The Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday
UAE2 days ago
Aligns work schedule with international financial hubs, global economies
Markets2 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets1 week ago
Teams from RTA, Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work together to maintain security and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Events13 hours ago
Over 1,500 flights cancelled due to staffing issues
Aviation11 hours ago
Only agricultural land, farm house and plantation property do not come under ruling
Asia12 hours ago
Parking will be free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
Transport13 hours ago
The new measure includes travellers arriving in the city from countries not on screening lists
Travel17 hours ago
WHO chief concerned by ‘tsunami of cases'
coronavirus2 hours ago
The decision will affect all private institutions
UAE10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Liven up every moment by choosing from these top selling home audio and headphone products
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The concept of inclusivity has snowballed into making the financial sector more open.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Choose the best mobile or laptop to suit your needs from our list of top-selling products for December
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.
Energy1 day ago
Central Bank issues clarification to raise awareness on decriminalisation of bounced cheques and penalties
Government2 days ago
From December 27, 2021 till January 2, 2022.
UAE2 days ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures
coronavirus14 hours ago
The Emirate will be hosting fireworks at 29 locations in a 'safe, secure and socially distanced environment'
coronavirus1 day ago
The closures are meant to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic
Transport16 hours ago
Several precautionary rules have been issued in the capital ahead of the celebrations
UAE15 hours ago
The rules have been reinforced to curb the spread of the virus
coronavirus15 hours ago
Comprehensive precautionary measures are in place for the celebrations
UAE Holidays15 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures
coronavirus14 hours ago
The updated guidelines will come into effect on Thursday
Gulf15 hours ago
She and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating
Entertainment16 minutes ago
Country plans to reopen its borders to visitors by January
coronavirus15 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The move covers all government insurance schemes, including Saada
Government18 hours ago
In just a few days, the UAE will wake up to a shorter workweek
Life and Living18 hours ago
The Dh2.47 billion project in Umm Al Quwain will feature luxurious waterfront villas, mansions, town houses, apartments, hotels, and other recreation facilities
UAE1 day ago
The highly transmissible variant propelled worldwide tallies to their highest-ever recorded since March 2020
coronavirus12 hours ago
Teams from RTA, Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work together to maintain security and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Events13 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures
coronavirus14 hours ago
Parking will be free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
Transport13 hours ago
The new measure includes travellers arriving in the city from countries not on screening lists
Travel17 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads1 week ago
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads5 days ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads1 week ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads1 week ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads1 week ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Sports drama was expected to be out in UAE on December 30
Entertainment1 day ago
The American-Filipino comedian was expected to perform on December 29
Local Events1 day ago
For me, Tobey Maguire is still the GOAT.
Movies1 day ago
The Bollywood actor is back on screen with an inspirational sports drama this weekend.
Movies1 day ago
Well-known comedian Nitinn R. Miranni weighs in
Lifestyle17 hours ago
Peace of mind
PARTNER CONTENT 17 hours ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Indian state, Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Health12 hours ago
We speak to the gallerists behind new art galleries that opened across Dubai this year to find out the thought process behind setting up these creative spaces
Arts and Culture16 hours ago
Check out some of these trendsetting designs for the new year
Home18 hours ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Currency Exchange1 week ago
Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February
Travel1 week ago
The official working hours will be 9 working hours per day Monday-Thursday
Business1 day ago
The Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday
UAE2 days ago
Aligns work schedule with international financial hubs, global economies
Markets2 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 96.49.
Markets1 week ago
All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Aviation1 week ago
New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
Business1 week ago
India are on their latest quest for a first Test series victory in South Africa and were in a strong position to take an initial step toward achieving that
Cricket12 hours ago
Federer has already pulled out after undergoing multiple knee surgeries while Nadal has not confirmed his participation as he recovers from Covid-19
Tennis10 hours ago
Kohli completed a miserable 24 months on Wednesday that has brought him only 652 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 26.08
Cricket10 hours ago
Van Dijk did not look for excuses for the loss on Tuesday despite Leicester's goal scored by Ademola Lookman coming from their only shot on target
Football10 hours ago
The two semifinals and the final will be held behind closed doors
Cricket9 hours ago
England suffered an innings and 14-run loss to Australia on Tuesday in Melbourne as Root’s team surrendered the five-Test Ashes series
Cricket9 hours ago
India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the close, a lead of 146 that already looks imposing for the home side
Cricket1 day ago
Spurs are still unbeaten in the league since Antonio Conte took the helm early last month
Football1 day ago
Plucked from obscurity when called up by selectors on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old Victoria paceman finished with outrageous innings figures of 6-7
Cricket1 day ago
There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation in the event and the Australian Open.
Tennis19 hours ago
Sustainability is no longer a buzzword. Yellow Door Energy’s Rory McCarthy explains how businesses can save money with solar and contribute to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative in his talk from WETEX / Expo 2020 Dubai.
UAE1 month ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE2 months ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE2 months ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th2 months ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th2 months ago
|1 AED
|20.27 INR
|1 AED
|47.71 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,609.67 AED
|24K
|218.00 AED