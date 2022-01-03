Daily cases in Israel are expected to reach record highs in the coming three weeks
coronavirus8 hours ago
The temporary shift to online classes is being done with 'full support' of the KHDA
Education15 hours ago
The initiative is part of the Emirate's celebrations of the UAE's Golden Jubilee.
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rainfall of different intensities expected over northern and eastern areas
Weather23 hours ago
Globally, more than 11,200 flights were delayed.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Austin is one of the most senior members of President Biden's administration to test positive.
coronavirus2 hours ago
Government and some private sector employees, and students will begin their week officially today
UAE2 hours ago
Citizens in the UK have been encouraged to return
coronavirus14 hours ago
He was reinstated in November following a military coup on October 25
World7 hours ago
The 45-year-old ex-striker has been forced to cancel upcoming appearances
coronavirus12 hours ago
Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent
coronavirus12 hours ago
Covid-19 cases in US increase to a daily average of 400,000 with an increase in hospitalisations
coronavirus11 hours ago
The show was supposed to take place on Sunday evening
Expo 202015 hours ago
This brought the death toll to 56 in demonstrations since a coup on October 25
MENA11 hours ago
The pavilion said it hopes to welcome back visitors tomorrow
Expo 202016 hours ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE18 hours ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal21 hours ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal22 hours ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE3 days ago
Winds may cause blowing dust reducing visibility over some Western areas
Weather4 days ago
The official working hours will be 9 working hours per day Monday-Thursday
Business5 days ago
The Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday
UAE6 days ago
Aligns work schedule with international financial hubs, global economies
Markets6 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets1 week ago
The police also warned against circulating rumours on social media, as it is a crime that is punishable by law
Visa and Immigration in UAE17 hours ago
Anyone using the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information is liable for punishment
Legal18 hours ago
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the emirate's Dh181-billion expenditure
UAE16 hours ago
New feature will recognise caller's ID even if number is not saved on the mobile phone
Telecom1 day ago
Many of them were supposed to return to their jobs in Dubai at the beginning of January
Travel17 hours ago
Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the patients, who were both in their 90s.
coronavirus7 minutes ago
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Weather2 hours ago
The move is a precautionary measure to ensure visitors' safety
Weather18 hours ago
The convicts will be deported from the country after completion of their sentence
Crime3 days ago
Working hours at the Customer Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Friday
UAE21 hours ago
New system will be effective as of December 30, 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate
UAE3 days ago
The highly transmissible variant propelled worldwide tallies to their highest-ever recorded since March 2020
coronavirus4 days ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE18 hours ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal21 hours ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal22 hours ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE3 days ago
Winds may cause blowing dust reducing visibility over some Western areas
Weather4 days ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads2 weeks ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads1 day ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads2 days ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads1 week ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
The popular actress passed away on Friday aged 99.
Movies1 day ago
Can we expand our New Year’s resolutions beyond losing weight and saving more?
Life and Living22 hours ago
Hopeful thinking just might be what we need to plough through the unknowns of the year.
Life and Living22 hours ago
The popular exhibition will be held in January 2022.
Local Events3 days ago
We speak to the gallerists behind new art galleries that opened across Dubai this year to find out the thought process behind setting up these creative spaces
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Well-known comedian Nitinn R. Miranni weighs in
Lifestyle4 days ago
Peace of mind
New system will be effective as of December 30, 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate
UAE3 days ago
Visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Indian state, Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Health4 days ago
Check out some of these trendsetting designs for the new year
Home4 days ago
Airbus and Boeing raise concerns about interference with the devices planes use to measure altitude
Tech23 hours ago
The newly announced list, which will come into effect from January 3, has 71 countries.
Aviation1 day ago
Galadari Food and Beverage Division will be the Master Franchisee for the Korean brand as it embarks on regional journey
Business12 hours ago
Etihad became the national carrier and the home airline in 2003, which was a catalyst for rapid growth and paved the way for several expansions
Aviation13 hours ago
In our previous articles, we have discussed in detail about supplies and the various categories of supplies; in this article, we will discuss the nature of supply in detail.
Business14 hours ago
They must also provide a negative PCR or antigen test no older than 48 hours before boarding a flight
coronavirus14 hours ago
If a majority of member states back it, it will become European Union law, coming into effect from 2023
Energy1 day ago
One of the steps being taken is that SEBI, which is a regulator for commodities trading on the market, is that has suspended new futures contracts in seven agro commodities for a period of one year.
Business1 day ago
Devices will no longer be able to connect to Wi-Fi or cellular networks from January 4
Tech1 day ago
It left Manchester City 10 points clear from Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with Liverpool a further point back
Sports9 hours ago
With 46 points from 20 games, Real Madrid are still top but are not as comfortable as before
Sports9 hours ago
The 45-year-old ex-striker is fine, with light symptoms, and will now undergo a period of rest and social isolation
Sports10 hours ago
The other players are left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala
Sports16 hours ago
He was already due to miss the fourth Ashes Test beginning in Sydney on Wednesday, having entered isolation last Thursday after a family member tested positive for the virus
Sports15 hours ago
The Indian coach admitted there had been a lot of “noise” around Kohli in the last few weeks
Sports15 hours ago
World No.3 Alexander Zverev beat up-and-coming Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-1
Sports9 hours ago
UAE’s Khalid Al Qassimi suffers early blow with broken gearbox
Sports8 hours ago
Bahraini filly Shahama gets ‘rising star’ nod after resolute victory in the UAE 1,000 Guineas Trial
Sports13 hours ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos6 days ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos1 month ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos1 month ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 month ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 month ago
Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif
Videos1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th2 months ago
The wife and daughter of the resident were transiting via the airport’s Terminal 2
UAE6 days ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE2 months ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE2 months ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th2 months ago
