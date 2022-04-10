The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market now exceeds Rs200
Asia42 minutes ago
The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market now exceeds Rs200
Asia42 minutes ago
This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
The date palm and its fruit are both mentioned in the Holy Quran
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The Kingdom's security services say legal measures were taken against them
Gulf20 hours ago
National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion with 174 votes
Asia8 hours ago
Kyiv says 26 Ukrainians are returning home following a prisoner exchange with Russia
World1 hour ago
It also said that the company has withdrawn the suspect products in European countries as a precautionary measure
UAE15 hours ago
Chance of fog over coastal regions
Weather1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia1 day ago
The fire engulfed several cars, resulting in huge plumes of smoke
Emergencies1 day ago
Most of the complaints recorded were for landline Internet connections
Tech2 days ago
The DMT focused on adopting high-quality electrical connections that withstand all climatic conditions
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The mode of transport has become more popular as petrol prices have been successively hiked over recent months
Transport6 days ago
The value of gold reserves drops by $507 million to $42.734 billion during the week
Business20 hours ago
Several PTI MPs reportedly chanted slogans, interrupting Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif during his opening speech
Asia21 hours ago
The authority assures the company recalled the products as a precautionary measure
UAE23 hours ago
The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government is set to take place on Saturday morning
Asia22 hours ago
Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif warns of further delays
Asia13 hours ago
A one-year labour ban may be imposed if expats resign without a lawful reason before the end of their contracts
Legal22 hours ago
Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi has led the Barakah Plant since its inception
UAE17 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 17,887
coronavirus18 hours ago
He accuses Biden of 'one disgraceful surrender after another'
World34 minutes ago
The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market now exceeds Rs200
Asia42 minutes ago
Ukrainian troops refuse to surrender the city, though much of it has been razed
World1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Authorities urge motorists to adhere to lane discipline
UAE1 day ago
Supermarkets are offering customers a range of reusable options, including jute and cloth bags
Environment2 days ago
The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste
UAE2 days ago
Tablets have been installed in police stations for users
UAE2 days ago
The national team scored the full mark of 12 points after winning four matches
Sports1 day ago
It also said that the company has withdrawn the suspect products in European countries as a precautionary measure
UAE15 hours ago
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
The data was collected from September 1, 2021, till November 30, 2021
UAE1 day ago
The parcels contain staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar and dates
UAE2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads8 hours ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads8 hours ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 day ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The writer weighs in on the resurgence in popularity of her Regency-era book series.
OTT22 hours ago
Break your fast this Saturday at these top spots around the country.
Local Events22 hours ago
'Ambulance' is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment2 days ago
A UAE-based blogger details the preparation of some great dishes to share with family
Life and Living1 day ago
The camp will be held from 5pm to 8pm
Health1 day ago
P Shajikuttan was rushed to the hospital with multi-organ complications just a few weeks before the ceremony
Health1 day ago
HoW's stand received a huge footfall of curious readers, publishers and other visitors
Books2 days ago
This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
Master Chef winner Mehmet Cubuk's Jumeirah bistro offers unique dishes from Turkish cuisine
Food22 hours ago
Celebrate the holy month with these memorable offerings
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, this wholesome dish is full of flavour
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Celebrated Indian TV editor/anchor’s new book Humans of Covid: To Hell And Back portrays the paradigm shift in the sector where size doesn’t matter when it comes to making a big impact
Books2 days ago
Allison Poerner on why pairing and contrasting water with foods is likely to acquire a following
Food2 days ago
Does your home have a powder room?
Lifestyle2 days ago
Top accounts rarely tweet and post very little content, Tesla boss says
Tech11 hours ago
More than half of the developer’s Park Avenue I project was sold in less than a month, with the remaining, previously unreleased units soon being launched.
Business15 hours ago
Expo was a realisation that a world of opportunities exists beyond borders.
Business4 hours ago
Concessions have been given in sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather products, jewellery and engineering goods.
Business4 hours ago
Confidential computing market is estimated to reach $52 billion in the next three years, according to Everest Group Market research.
Business5 hours ago
The Abrahamic Business Circle provides a platform for entrepreneurs and investors.
Business5 hours ago
Health-Tech Training, founded in July 2014, is accredited by American Heart Association, Highfield, and the European Resuscitation Council, NAEMT.
Business16 hours ago
An influential SaaS entrepreneur, Singh cofounded WebEngage with Ankit Utreja and was featured in Mashable’s ‘Top 10 Emerging Startups from India’.
Business16 hours ago
ADX crossed the 10,000 points barrier for the first time amidst increased demand for IHC's Apex National Investment, which drew Dh10.1 billion in transactions.
Business16 hours ago
Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore achieved their target with nine balls and seven wickets to spare in Pune
Sports8 hours ago
It is only the second time that four-time champions Chennai, led by new captain Ravindra Jadeja, have lost four consecutive matches in IPL — the other instance came in 2010
Sports14 hours ago
The 15-time major champion fell 12 shots off the pace through nine holes
Sports8 hours ago
Sanju Samson's side take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai
Sports8 hours ago
Rishabh Pant's men go up against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai
Sports8 hours ago
United's season is in danger of imploding and look increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League
Sports14 hours ago
Mercedes' Hamilton, who has been the pole-sitter eight times in Melbourne, including the last six in a row at Albert Park, will start fifth
Sports14 hours ago
The boxing legend and UFC star to feature in exhibition event titled 'The Global Titan Fight Series on May 14
Sports1 day ago
Silverwood served as England's head coach from late 2019 till early 2022, stepping down after a disastrous Ashes campaign that saw his team lose 4-0
Sports14 hours ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos1 week ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat5 days ago
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
Offbeat18 hours ago
He attempted to steal nine grams in silver ornaments from the place of worship
Offbeat2 days ago
She also sold homoeopathic pellets that she fraudulently claimed would provide 'lifelong immunity' to the virus
Offbeat3 days ago
The iconic piece of sports memorabilia will be on display in Sotheby's London showroom during the bidding period
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.52 INR
|1 AED
|49.58 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,149.16 AED
|24K
|235.75 AED