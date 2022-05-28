The country becomes the world's second to approve the innovative drug
Health8 hours ago
The country becomes the world's second to approve the innovative drug
Health8 hours ago
People from around the world should know about the Dubai Ruler's dreams and achievements, says author Raed Barqawi
Books5 hours ago
With Abu Dhabi making rapid progress, residents will no longer have to incur hefty medical costs
Health9 hours ago
The vehicle can touch a top speed of 160km and cover more than 405km after a single charge
Auto11 hours ago
UAE Foreign Minister expresses country's keenness to enhance collaboration with Turkey during meeting
UAE3 hours ago
Resident of New York City was probably infected in Netherlands, health official says
World2 hours ago
The tragedy took place at annual charity programme
Africa3 hours ago
Some students say they were forced to play dead as gunman went on killing spree
Americas2 hours ago
PayerMax is committed to providing professional online payment solutions globally.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Organic milk is sourced directly from farms in Europe and comes to us right after it's been bottled.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Organic milk contains calcium and protein that are necessary for children's normal growth and bone development.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The HONOR X9 is affordable and yet comes out unflinchingly well - not just on its build quality but for the features inside as well.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A landmark in the emirate is being dismantled, wing by wing, bolt by bolt
Spotlight1 day ago
Residents have been advised to install the latest version of the application
Tech1 day ago
Amazing offers for residents include cash back promotions and valuable rewards
UAE Attractions5 days ago
Their authenticity and passion have helped them connect with audiences from around the globe
Entertainment1 day ago
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads1 day ago
The 29-year-old had broken the stewardess' teeth during a brawl onboard a plane
World16 hours ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat14 hours ago
Humidity to increase by night and Sunday morning
Weather16 hours ago
Can't stop Moscow offensive without Western-supplied arms, warns Kyiv
World16 hours ago
Over 161.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus9 hours ago
Experts underline that lessons learnt from dealing with Covid-19 have raised the country's healthcare standards
Health1 day ago
This comes after former PM Khan's supporters' protests on Wednesday resulted in several scuffles with police
Asia15 hours ago
The incident tragically killed 19 students, two teachers in Ulvade, Texas
World16 hours ago
The platform seeks to bring a revolution in the way young individuals network and seek opportunities to advance in their careers
Start-ups15 minutes ago
Third seed Paula Badosa and seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka crashed out
Sports20 minutes ago
Leclerc was joined on the front row by Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz, who was unable to complete his final lap after running into Mexican Sergio Perez’s crashed Red Bull with the cars blocking the track
Sports24 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Zakaria Doleh makes a splash at sea daily and his quaint Chinese pagoda-shaped house is now a landmark
Spotlight4 days ago
Virus was detected in a 29-year-old visitor
UAE4 days ago
Over 100 injured in the blast during lunchtime at a popular restaurant
Emergencies4 days ago
Authorities urge residents to follow safety measures
UAE4 days ago
Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package
Travel2 days ago
Studies suggest genetics, lifestyle changes, dietary habits and stress as some factors for the condition
Health2 days ago
The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy2 days ago
Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation2 days ago
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads2 days ago
The edition will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on May 28
Books2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads1 week ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads1 week ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads2 hours ago
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads1 day ago
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads2 days ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads1 week ago
She thanked cast and crew among others in a statement on Friday.
Entertainment10 hours ago
Meaty offerings are what will bring us back to this famous sizzler hotspot.
Local Events13 hours ago
The actress stars in David Cronenberg's new 'body horror' thriller.
Movies1 day ago
Experts underline that lessons learnt from dealing with Covid-19 have raised the country's healthcare standards
Health1 day ago
Expert says the disease does not spread easily and requires skin-to-skin contact for transmission
Health1 day ago
Famed British explorer Richard Francis Burton's works amount to several hundred autograph pages and almost 200 printed material
Books1 day ago
People from around the world should know about the Dubai Ruler's dreams and achievements, says author Raed Barqawi
Books5 hours ago
The country becomes the world's second to approve the innovative drug
Health8 hours ago
With Abu Dhabi making rapid progress, residents will no longer have to incur hefty medical costs
Health9 hours ago
The three-year-old patient travelled from Iraq for the treatment
Health1 day ago
The novel, titled Tomb of Sand, was originally written in Hindi
Books1 day ago
Emirates Airline employee-turned-entrepreneur Nahida Khan is the guiding force behind the charitable foundation that helps poor villagers
Lifestyle2 days ago
If WhatsApp had been a paid service and was charging me each time I paid a visit, I wouldn’t be traipsing in and out with such alacrity
Writer's Corner2 days ago
The European airline has been hit by a string of problems since the removal of Covid restrictions led to a rebound in travel
Aviation5 hours ago
The Council plans to redouble our focus on climate change and sustainability over the next 18 months as the UAE prepares to host the COP 28 Conference in November 2023.
Business7 hours ago
The platform seeks to bring a revolution in the way young individuals network and seek opportunities to advance in their careers
Start-ups15 minutes ago
PPG, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, operates in more than 70 countries around the globe.
Business3 hours ago
The inaugural edition of the World AI Awards was hosted with many AI visionaries and true flag bearers of the Mena region.
Business5 hours ago
CEO of company expresses regret over incident and offers to buy electric wheelchair for child
Aviation5 hours ago
The vehicle can touch a top speed of 160km and cover more than 405km after a single charge
Auto11 hours ago
TEXUB model is a non-subscription-based business which offers unlimited access to business transactions for verified buyers and sellers.
Business23 hours ago
The company has plans to set up plant in Indonesia
Auto1 day ago
Both teams, as mentioned often in these columns, are loaded with hugely talented players
Sports32 minutes ago
It will be difficult to pick a side to back in the final if you’re a neutral
Sports28 minutes ago
Leclerc was joined on the front row by Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz, who was unable to complete his final lap after running into Mexican Sergio Perez’s crashed Red Bull with the cars blocking the track
Sports24 minutes ago
Third seed Paula Badosa and seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka crashed out
Sports20 minutes ago
While some exciting young batsmen and bowlers have emerged, there’s not much to show in the spin department, traditionally India’s area of strength
Sports1 day ago
In some ways, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti are polar opposites as soccer coaches. What unites them is an ability to use their own inimitable style to win the game’s biggest trophies
Sports23 hours ago
The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant under-garments, has long been in the rules but rarely enforced until the FIA clamped down this season
Sports1 day ago
Family, friends, fans and former teammates gathered to celebrate his life at a public memorial service at a stadium in the coastal city of Townsville, where he lived
Sports23 hours ago
Asitha Fernando, who claimed a match haul of 10 wickets, led the tourists’ impressive bowling performance to secure their comprehensive victory in Mirpur
Sports1 day ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos2 weeks ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos2 weeks ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business2 weeks ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos2 weeks ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos2 weeks ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat1 week ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat14 hours ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat1 week ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 week ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat1 week ago
|1 AED
|20.98 INR
|1 AED
|53.21 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,807.85 AED
|24K
|224.50 AED