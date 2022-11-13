The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities
The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities
How is end-of-service gratuity calculated and paid? A KT reader asks
Mary from India; Eleuterio and Jennifer from the Philippines shared Dh300,000 they won in the weekly raffle draw
The programme will train them with skills required for the future
England now possess the 50-over and the T20 World Cups
Nearly half of employees to look for new roles that offer better pay, opportunities: Survey
Back in August 2021, the cat was saved as it fell off a second-floor balcony in Deira; Sheikh Mohammed had shared the video to locate and reward the rescuers
More than 125,000 participants have walked to show their support to Landmark Group's Beat Diabetes initiative
Feeling hungry? Nando's new breakfast menu offers an array of healthy dishes to help you kickstart your morning, so pull a chair.
An export contract, intensive talks with contractor and the establishment of a Polish company - these are the recent results of
And off we go…
Rent increase, decrease related to real estate properties are decided by Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency based on a calculator it developed and operates
A crisp closing ceremony took place with bands performing, with flags of the participating nations brought onto the ground
The property will be developed on an 'exclusive' island and will feature over 1,000 rooms, shopping mall, spa, gaming areas
The two men have been sentenced to one year in prison and have to pay a fine equivalent to the stolen amount
From a long list of equipment and accessories that one can bring on these trips, here are some you shouldn't miss
The note implicated the victim's other relatives; police are conducting a probe into the motive behind the crime
Visibility may drop at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am, as fog blankets the nation
He said in his lawsuit that he paid Dh4,725 to the beauty clinic for the sessions
With just eight days to go, excitement peaks among fans who are looking forward to seeing some of the world’s most famous celebrities on stage — here are some A-listers who could be flying to Doha anytime soon
Cherylene Gamba Kabag expressed her gratitude for receiving the distinction, adding that it gave her great pride
Residents are urged to report any violations they find at food facilities by calling the toll-free number 800555
Have a green thumb? Here's why Al Warsan Flower Market should be on top of your list
The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate focuses on increasing investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems
The number of days of any approved unpaid leave availed by the employee will not be included in calculating the service period
The nation was the first in the Middle East to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement and commit to lowering its carbon emissions
Opening weekend has been an exciting time for school students, many of whom have been saving up to buy one of the many items on offer
Emirates' experience and proven track record in climate action would help in shaping realistic goals
Young talented performers, citizens and residents within UAE aged 15 to 35, can submit applications from November 7 to 19
Officials have stressed the importance of appropriately managing finances, and establishing spending plans proportionate to one's income
Smart applications are also available throughout the country for people to request assistance or report any emergency that poses a threat to their safety
She said that the money was sent to him via bank transfer, over a period of six years
The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child on Saturday
The most advanced treatment for renal tumors, the hospital leads the way for minimally invasive surgeries
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
Do you believe that immigration to Canada is easier from the UAE? If Yes, Experience the difference with Growing Globe Immigration
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
As one of the top property developers in the UAE, Heilbronn is unearthing new opportunities in the real estate market. Founder and Chairman
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
The popular American actor spoke about the thrills of working on the high-octane show, now streaming in the Middle East on TOD
‘The Best of Firdaus’ inaugural performance will take place on November 19
Catch the holiday-themed feel-good romance on Netflix from today
More than 125,000 participants have walked to show their support to Landmark Group's Beat Diabetes initiative
International director of guide says diversity of cuisines earned winning restaurants brownie points
While social media can help people feel less alone, using it to evaluate symptoms has several downsides
The culture of eating out is ever evolving, and has drastically changed over the years, especially as the pandemic hit. What lies ahead?
Not all restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide are about expensive fine dining
Instead of treating patients' illnesses, the first-of-its-kind hub tackles the underlying causes of health issues and empowers people to improve their lifestyles
The author did his doctorate on Khan, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential singers of all time from the Indian subcontinent
Through the lens, lightly
The concern is not just limited to adults, but to young adults and children too
The ease of doing business has been a hallmark of the UAE and Emaratax will be the gateway to the future of taxation in the country, says an expert
The property will be developed on an 'exclusive' island and will feature over 1,000 rooms, shopping mall, spa, gaming areas
Rent increase, decrease related to real estate properties are decided by Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency based on a calculator it developed and operates
News footage from the scene showed crumpled wreckage of the aircraft in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter
The Mexican firm’s merger with regional player Carzaty leads to opening of largest customer hub in Dubai
Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Private Office hosts an exclusive event over two days in Dubai in early November
Analysts at JP Morgan have predicted that the shockwaves of a collapse of FTX could lead Bitcoin to tumble to 80 per cent below its all-time peak of $70,000 in November 2021 as firms are hit by a “cascade of margin calls.”
England pacer Sam Curran had impressive figures of 3-12
A crisp closing ceremony took place with bands performing, with flags of the participating nations brought onto the ground
Winning and losing is part of the game. Don’t put too much pressure on the team, Miandad appeals to Pakistan’s public
Pakistan fans are optimistic and are hoping it would be a repeat of the 1992 final played at the same ground 30 years ago
Let’s all hope and pray the Melbourne weather holds up and that the MCG will witness a truly wonderful finale, writes Farokh Engineer
Can Babar Azam’s team stop rampaging England, who snuffed out India with such ruthless disdain in the second semifinal?
Both teams have yet to win a match at the iconic Melbourne venue which has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of international cricket
A first home defeat since February leaves City two points behind Arsenal, who travel to Wolves later, at the top of the Premier League
Athletics reputation is again taking a pummelling after the suspension this year of an unusually large number of long distance runners
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours