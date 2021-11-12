The holiday package includes return flights plus three-night hotel stay with breakfast
Travel14 hours ago
Thought leaders at the conference aim to create a more resilient, inclusive, sustainable tomorrow for all
UAE10 hours ago
Groundbreaking therapies to stop those already infected with virus from developing symptoms
coronavirus9 hours ago
'We are here now to imagine the future, design the future, and then execute,' official tells World Economic Forum
UAE10 hours ago
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy
Africa9 hours ago
Incoming passengers from the countries must conduct the test at their airport of departure
Travel13 hours ago
Nation calls for bolder 'anticipatory action' to tackle global environmental challenges
UAE7 hours ago
The closures are aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing congestion
Transport12 hours ago
The move will contribute to the development of various sectors throughout the Kingdom
Gulf13 hours ago
The rains this week are among the heaviest to hit the city since 2015
Asia11 hours ago
The UAE is a great place to retire, one expat said.
Visa and Immigration in UAE15 hours ago
Free Covid-19 vaccines will also be provided to all Afghans travelling across the border to Pakistan
Asia13 hours ago
All UAE-based workers to get day pass to exhibition
Expo 202014 hours ago
The decision is aimed at protecting the privacy of citizens as well as their customs and traditions
Housing in UAE19 hours ago
Jocelyn and her late husband, a former British diplomat, was a key figure during the foundation years of the UAE.
Year of the 50th15 hours ago
Internationally influential thought leaders, innovators, futurists to discuss future directions in vital, human-centred sectors
UAE9 hours ago
Renewed and sharp increase in new businesses as tourism revives
Economy2 days ago
Emirati bought the property through home loan worth Dh3,500,000
UAE2 days ago
Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.
Government3 days ago
The white Maltese is on the loose since Thursday evening
UAE3 days ago
Firefighters from four civil defence stations were dispatched to the site.
UAE2 days ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business1 day ago
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose by 0.08 per cent to 94.03.
Markets1 day ago
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time
Markets1 day ago
The company paid an interim dividend for the first six months of 2021 of Dh1.285 billion in October 2021
Business2 days ago
The KT Desert Drive has emerged as one of the most anticipated events in the country - ever since it was launched in 2019.
Lengthy invoicing processes causing cash flow problems are a concern for businesses. Creative Zone, the UAE's largest business advisory firm that has helped over 45,000 entrepreneurs, is more familiar with this problem than others.
From November 11th to December 4th users in the UAE can benefit from 25% discount on HUAWEI Care Products for the new HUAWEI nova 9 and more.
From shopping and dining, to entertainment, discover what's on offer at Al Ghurair Centre - one of Dubai’s leading retail and tourist destinations
A State Department spokesperson asks Houthis to vacate the US embassy compound in Sanaa
MENA4 hours ago
The US president and his Chinese counterpart talked by phone twice since Biden moved into the White House.
World5 hours ago
A team comprised of mostly veterans is helping Afghan refugees settle in the United States
World5 hours ago
Internet giants join some world leaders to issue a global call to better protect children online at a Paris summit
Tech5 hours ago
The former Indian wicketkeeper also says that with Rahul Dravid now at the helm, Indian cricket is in very good hands
Sports6 hours ago
New FIM RallyGP champion Walkner claims the bikes crown
Sports6 hours ago
The country’s athletes grabbed another four medals, two silvers and two bronze, to take their medal tally to 53 across five days of intense competition
Sports6 hours ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads6 hours ago
She has converted her sketches of pavilions into a digital asset (NFTs).
Expo 20201 day ago
Additional benefits for shoppers using credit cards of certain banks
Shopping2 days ago
The cabinet approved the multiple-entry visa in March this year
Travel1 day ago
Senior Vice President of International Participants department at Expo 2020 Dubai on how the pavilion seeks to strengthen women’s place in history with the motto '‘When women thrive, humanity thrives"
Expo 202011 hours ago
The fraudster said she had been in a car accident and needed money to get out of jail, according to court records
Offbeat12 hours ago
It will be home to nearly 46,000 creatures and 200 sharks and rays.
UAE Attractions2 days ago
As per the current rule, travellers have to take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure from any Indian airport
coronavirus17 hours ago
More items could be designed and customised for collectors and enthusiasts looking for unique pieces of aviation history
Aviation16 hours ago
They explored ways to enhance cooperation and support the cultural movement in the emirate
UAE14 hours ago
Sharjah Police implement various measures to reduce percentage of traffic accidents.
Transport2 days ago
Police video advisory urges motorists to completely stop when the sign is displayed to drop off or pick up students.
Transport3 days ago
The father accused them of negligence that led to his child getting burned by hot wax left in the classroom.
Crime2 days ago
The Asian fell from a height when a scaffold he was standing on collapsed
Legal3 days ago
The human race has a complicated relationship with progress. So often, we're presented with technology or advances and are happy to believe this is the pinnacle of progress - until we're shown otherwise.
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads5 days ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads6 days ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads1 week ago
Since the beginning of 2021, bitcoin has remained the undisputed top crypto-asset on the market cap chart with its total price range in October being "
Global Village launches photography contest to highlight UAE’s inclusive spirit
Dubai is known for its ultra-modern architecture, futuristic buildings, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Let’s look at some of the real estate developers responsible for such architectural miracles in Dubai.
What qualities help pave the path to becoming a millionaire?
Fly-on-the-wall show follows the actor to the UAE in debut episodes
Local Events1 day ago
Show currently running at Expo 2020 until end of November
Local Events3 days ago
The veteran of musical theatre in the city spoke to us about his latest project.
Local Events3 days ago
It's unfair that actresses come with an 'expiry' date.
Movies2 days ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
1 week ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books1 week ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 week ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE1 week ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
3 weeks ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books1 week ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food1 week ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 week ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion1 week ago
MICCO’s expanded fleet to offer integrated logistics support to uae’s construction and metals manufacturing sectors.
Business3 days ago
The company will open an occupational medical centre in Fujairah this month with big plans for the Dubai market..
Business3 days ago
Changes in management will be instrumental in building world class technology to power the multitude of services now being offered through the Careem app.
Business3 days ago
The UAE and Gulf economies will recover next year as the Covid-19 pandemic induced challenges subside and non-oil sectors return to their pre-pandemic levels
Economy5 days ago
The implementation of the deliverables will be achieved through both legislative and non-legislative means.
Business6 days ago
Wade brutally killed Pakistan's hopes by hitting star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for three straight sixes
Cricket8 hours ago
Babar said Pakistan would take plenty of positives from the tournament
Cricket6 hours ago
Just about a decade back, they looked perennial also-rans, reaching the semifinals of most ODI World Cups, but not beyond
Sports7 hours ago
Kane Williamson's side has the pedigree and nous to go all the way
Sports7 hours ago
The Whites go down by a solitary goal to South Korea
Sports12 hours ago
The UAE No.1 made five birdies on his way to a near flawless 68
Sports7 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE3 weeks ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus3 weeks ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE2 weeks ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 week ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE2 weeks ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 week ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
