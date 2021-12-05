UAE

Most Popular

  1. Covid-19: UAE reduces PCR test validity for green pass on Al Hosn app

    coronavirus3 days ago

  2. Covid-19 travel update: Emirates issues guidelines for ticket cancellation, route suspensions

    Travel1 day ago

  3. Omicron: Covid travel rules for UAE residents flying to 8 destinations, including India, UK, US, Pakistan, Philippines

    Travel11 hours ago

  4. Sialkot lynching: New footage shows colleague trying to save Sri Lankan man

    Asia1 day ago

  5. Dubai: Massive fire breaks out in two warehouses

    UAE1 day ago

  6. UAE National Day offer: Get free 50GB mobile data for next 6 months

    Year of the 50th2 days ago

  7. UAE public holidays 2022: When is the next long weekend?

    UAE Holidays12 hours ago

  8. Dubai: Two-year rent exemptions in Creative Zone, says Sheikh Hamdan

    Housing in UAE1 day ago
Footprints in the heart

Long Reads

Footprints in the heart

What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Age of femme finance

Long Reads

Age of femme finance

Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women

Long Reads1 day ago

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

PARTNER CONTENT

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

PARTNER CONTENT

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.32 INR
1 AED 47.34 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,547.28 AED
24K216.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
