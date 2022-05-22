Hot and dusty conditions to prevail today
Weather3 hours ago
Recent calls for immediate ceasefire have come from US Defense Secretary and Italian Prime Minister
World1 hour ago
The budget airline plane flew from Riyadh to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah
Aviation12 hours ago
Prime minister-elect vows to transform country into a renewable energy superpower
World12 hours ago
UN agency to provide further guidance for countries on how to mitigate the spread of the virus
World2 hours ago
Global health officials sound alarm over rising cases in Europe and North America
Gulf2 hours ago
The American boxing legend promises to return to the UAE for another fight after dominating Don Moore at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
Sports7 hours ago
The Khalifa Foundation, set up by the late president, is a major supporter of cancer research worldwide
Sheikh Khalifa17 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The HONOR X9 is affordable and yet comes out unflinchingly well - not just on its build quality but for the features inside as well.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The 30-year-old man collapsed soon after crossing the finish line
Americas10 hours ago
It is one of just two prototypes built by the company's racing department and is named after its creator and chief engineer
Auto1 day ago
Services will be available only to those who currently have a request in process
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 days ago
Initial bid by Hussain Sajwani of Damac Properties was the strongest
Property9 hours ago
The virus can cause symptoms including fever, aches and presents with a distinctive bumpy rash
World17 hours ago
The conservative leader says he has congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory
World16 hours ago
The late leader empowered the population and strengthened the country
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
Authorities urge healthcare providers to remain vigilant about disease
Health1 day ago
The country is facing its worst economic crisis since independence
Asia13 hours ago
New partnership between Emirates Nature-WWF and Live Nation Middle East aims to deliver more sustainable events
Events15 hours ago
Patient had recently returned from western Europe
MENA13 hours ago
The Hope Consortium has delivered millions of vaccines from the point of manufacture to the point of immunisation
coronavirus19 hours ago
FNC Speaker addresses 33rd emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union
MENA2 hours ago
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The attraction operates daily from 5pm to 7pm
UAE Attractions2 days ago
Last year, the police had warned that motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres face a Dh500 fine, along with four black points
Transport2 days ago
The company sued her after she refused to return the money
Legal2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 13,925
coronavirus3 days ago
They will also be sentenced to prison for a maximum of two years
Legal22 hours ago
Partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation: Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie
coronavirus20 hours ago
Officials are conducting a study to find the most sustainable alternatives
Environment3 days ago
It asks people to answer questions and have a chance to win Dh10,000
UAE2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads2 weeks ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads12 hours ago
With the real estate market opening up and visa norms becoming even more accommodating, younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both ‘investment’-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads1 day ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads2 days ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads1 week ago
The film is slated to hit the cinemas in August
Entertainment19 hours ago
From Caviar Kaspia in DIFC to Grills@Chill'O in Abu Dhabi, here are some top spots for brunches in the country
Entertainment20 hours ago
Green starred alongside Depp in Tim Burton’s 2012 fantasy horror comedy ‘Dark Shadows’
Entertainment22 hours ago
James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong
Entertainment22 hours ago
They advise people with weak immune systems to take extra care
Health1 day ago
Expat's injuries damaged her nerves and blood vessels
Health1 day ago
Patrick Njoroge Wachira, a chief executive from Kenya, and Devi Vaishnavi, who wrote two books, urged their peers to pursue their dreams
Books18 hours ago
In an exclusive chat with Khaleej Times, the global visionary and spiritual leader talks about his whirlwind journey lone riding across the globe for Save Soil Movement
Wellness1 day ago
Authorities have asked health facilities to report any suspected cases
Health1 day ago
Packed with health benefits and flavours, the plant-based snacks allow one guilt-free munching
Food1 day ago
Saying ‘I’m sorry’, especially when you’re not at fault, is probably an unconscious reaction for you
Wellness2 days ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 days ago
Property demand in India’s Tier 2 cities growing fast as professionals move from Tier 1 cities due to work-from-home culture
Property16 hours ago
The Consul-General of India in Dubai says he's keen to see two-way investments growing
Property20 hours ago
The accident happened soon after the tourist plane took off from airfield
Aviation11 hours ago
The company uses cutting-edge data analytics tools to hyper-personalise the wellness experience for individuals, families, and corporate entities
Start-ups11 hours ago
The Consul-General of India in Dubai inaugurated the India Real Estate Show on Saturday
Property20 hours ago
The sector throws lucrative investment opportunities for long-term returns
Property1 day ago
Pep Guardiola’s men will claim a fourth English title in five years of a dominant era for Abu Dhabi-backed City with victory over Aston Villa
Sports9 hours ago
Native Trail swept to an emphatic victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas (G1)
Sports9 hours ago
Newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made the final-four early, while Rajasthan Royals became the third team to make the playoffs
Sports10 hours ago
Both teams showed spark at various stages of the tournament — in different ways — only to fizzle out without living up to potential or expectations
Sports9 hours ago
Main rival and reigning champion Max Verstappen, who had looked like taking the top slot for Red Bull, had to settle for second after a late problem wrecked his final effort
Sports9 hours ago
The duo will fund Major League Cricket which will feature top players
Sports19 hours ago
All three have been placed in the top-half of the draw, meaning only one will make the Roland Garros final
Sports9 hours ago
The move will effectively reduce the world’s most famous tennis tournament to an exhibition event
Sports1 day ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos1 week ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business1 week ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos1 week ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos1 week ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in lead
Videos1 week ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos2 weeks ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat1 day ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 day ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat3 days ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat3 days ago
