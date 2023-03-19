Restaurants, cafés in Dubai and Sharjah are waiting for the change to take effect, whereas residents believe they will have to pay a little extra to buy these items
This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries
The charges include terrorism, obstructing police officers in carrying out their tasks, attacks on police, wounding officers and threatening their lives
The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month
The transportation covers 4 main routes in the emirate, which are the red route, the blue route, the green route, and the purple route
The authority has provided a contact number for Emiratis, in case of emergency
An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
Total active cases stand at 15,880
The heavy vehicle driver fled the accident site towards another emirate
As Ramadan approaches, car buyers in Dubai are eagerly anticipating the plethora of deals and discounts that have become synonymous with the holy month.
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
The city of Dubai has become his home, and he has decided that it is the place he wishes to build the building of his dreams.
With country being a global aviation hub, sustainability becomes highly important for the sector
Firing of the cannons throughout the holy month marks the end of fasting hours and the start of Iftar
While some people praised the actor for her statement, others felt offended
Emirati fighter jets escorted the plane carrying Bashar Al Assad as he entered the country's airspace
Motorists on the Al Ain-Al Qua road this morning took and shared videos of the rainy weather
KT reader wants to know if it is possible to explore investment opportunities or run a business without being a resident
Candidates interested in these vacancies can apply through the government’s recruitment portal
KT explains everything residents should understand about the certificate and online portal
The Portuguese superstar allowed his teammate to take the winning penalty as a gesture of respect in Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
More than 3,000 members of the community attended the event, including leaders, ministers, students, youth in national service
The beginning and end of the month depend on the crescent moon
Supermarkets in the country have been offering massive discounts on several oft-used products during Ramadan
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend
They will collaborate on various emerging areas of the industry especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
The move aims to facilitate travel between the two countries
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
Citing a threat to life, Advocate Khara has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court and filed a writ petition
China asked to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results
An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
Residents of the UAE looking to expand their knowledge of the stock market can now sign up for a free online course offered by Leadcapital Corp Ltd.
Al Ghurair Properties, the real estate development arm of Al Ghurair Investment is committed to developing and managing a diversified real estate portfolio that strategically responds to the UAE residents' needs.
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
As someone with a fast-paced lifestyle, a laptop is an essential tool for getting things done.
In today's world, technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and wearable devices have become an essential part of our daily lives.
With its revolutionary concept that is set to disrupt the existing industry model, the company has become one of the leading pure e-commerce furniture companies in the UAE as well as a furniture package provider
Home appliance brand Midea gathered 100 of the UAE's top home appliance retailers at Versace Hotel, Al Jaddaf, for an interactive sales driving event.
The artist was recently in Dubai to perform at a Holi event
From complimentary dining experiences to culinary adventures and more, here are some great options from around the country
The perky duo are currently trending on social media
The actor revealed he began treatment last year for non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City
World Sleep Day highlights the benefits of proper rest at night
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
Republic of speed
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
The actor, who's been winning accolades for his portrayal of Indian scientist Dr Homi J. Bhabha in the series, on finding his groove as an actor
Bank stocks worldwide have been badly hit in recent days
Group has asked vendors and suppliers to ‘suspend all activities’
Green hydrogen is made by using renewable electricity to split water’s molecules. The hydrogen is then burned to power vehicles or do other work
Event brought Dubai-based companies to discuss exporting and investing in the Kazakh market
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend
At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion
Market expected to grow by 12.58% on annual basis to reach $116.8 billion in 2023.
Dubai’s Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and Digital Economy discusses accelerated implementation of strategic plans
The contest on Sunday was Suryakumar's 16th ODI without a fifty
Watson is focused on Saturday's mega $30.5 million race meeting at Meydan where he will saddle six horses across three races
It's been two Red Bull wins, two 1-2 finishes, and an air of desperation from everyone else on the grid
Arsenal now has a substantial eight-point lead over second placed Manchester City
Victoire Pisa also was the first Japanese-owned Dubai World Cup winner
Starc returned with figures of 5-53 as the India was bowled out for 117 in just 26 overs
The Portuguese superstar allowed his teammate to take the winning penalty as a gesture of respect in Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha
Starc returned with figures of 5-53 as the Indian innings lasted just 26 overs
Mouheeb will compete in the Golden Shaheen
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours