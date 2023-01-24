The National Centre of Meteorology denied reports about an earthquake in the UAE so far
An expert also outlined the weather forecast during the Holy Month, which falls in spring this year and includes possible rainstorms
This cut could lift retail sales by making gold cheaper ahead of peak demand season and support global prices
Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport was diverted "as a precaution", the airline said
“New name but still your fave mall,” the shopping destination said on the social media platform
According to the Arab-European maker, it will be a perfect gift children can give themselves on the joyful day of Eid al Fitr
Teams from the Sharjah civil defence and police departments were able to rescue the woman in time
From rent disputes to round-the-clock maintenance, they were the go-to solution for UAE residents till the early 2000s
Rising healthcare costs are the single biggest challenge for insurance companies and employers in the UAE
Linda Cars, one of the fastest growing car dealerships in the market, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new showroom in the Al Quoz area, bringing first class service and high-quality car brands to customers in the metropole of Dubai.
While real estate agents are still key in the home buying process, buyers are increasingly looking to do more research online before involving the experts.If you're not active, engaging and networking online, then you're missing out.
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Authorities have issued safety videos, tips on their social media platforms and urged drivers to follow traffic rules
The questions given to the bot were from previous examinations. Those answers were not available on the dataset that the model had access to
Travel agents recommend residents to book the seats earlier to get better fares, especially for larger families
Kohli, who has made a rousing return to form, is now only three hundreds away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI tons, 49
To support SMEs, there will be a zero per cent tax rate for taxable profits up to Dh375,000. The zero per cent threshold has been included in recognition of the vital role of start-ups and SMEs in the UAE’s economy, according to the spokesperson of Ministry of Finance
The victim had borrowed the money from his friend who called him to her place and refused to let him leave until he handed over the amount
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The Ministry of Energy confirmed the outage in a tweet
Since the dressage community is small, and trainers are hard to find in the Emirates, it prompted Shamsa to start show jumping
The CM assured SRK of no untoward incidents during the protests against his upcoming film
With multiple stars gracing the event, take a look at who all showed up from the Indian film and fashion industry
What is the procedure long-term residency permit holders must follow to make any changes to the document?
Atlantis The Royal 'grand reveal' party continued well into the night as Swedish House Mafia kept the crowd on their feet
The value of the marriage grant is Dh70,000, it disbursed in one payment to those who are eligible
Project’s work included improving entrances and exits of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan street by connecting it with the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road
Video posted by the authority shows how the officers conducted the air rescue
Two couples that separated after 56 years and 49 years were the longest marriages registered in the same period
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
Total active cases stand at 14,353
Talented Scotsman made history as the only player to win consecutive Dubai Desert Classic titles in 2013 and 2014
The Gulf Giants still remain table toppers though and remain static on eight points, while the Sharjah Warriors moved to fourth with four points
Gulf to remain official lubricant and fuel partner to McLaren Automotive
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
In collaboration with government partners DESC and the UAE Cyber Security Council, the three-day event sheds light on entire security supply line
As the world advances with the use and dependency on technology, businesses need to catch up to their consumers' speed.
Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
The moody, noirish film debuted on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival
Family expresses gratitude for love and compassion during the trying time
Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside the superstar in 'Om Shanti Om'
More people are preferring to pick specific workouts based on a number of factors rather than just getting into the gym and exercising
Doctors stress that regular physical activities are vital to control mood swings and stress among kids
Services provided to those who seek treatment are confidential, and the patient’s information is kept under the utmost discretion due to doctor-patient confidentiality
The digital service - 'Opportunity of Hope' - provides medical care and guidance in a way that ensures total confidentiality
The place will also promote works of prodigy child artists
She wanted to personally express her gratitude to the UAE leadership for offering world-class healthcare facilities to everyone
A community-wide wellness programme offers an easy way for people to stay active and fit
Experts cite a case of an expat who didn't have to go through cancer treatments after her biopsy returned a positive result
The tech giant describes its new agreement as the third stage of a growing partnership with San Francisco-based OpenAI that began with a $1 billion investment in 2019
Overall property price growth reached 11.05 per cent in 2022, averaging 0.92 per cent per month— down from 1.33 per cent per month in 2021 when annual price growth was just shy of 16 per cent, but still, a very strong yearly performance
The aim is to promote the development of UAE-based companies and raise the profile of business group members in the international business community
Gross credit rose by 0.5 per cent from around Dh1.878 trillion at the end of October 2022 to around Dh1.887 trillion at the end of November 2022
This is the latest in a string of incidents involving inappropriate behaviour from airline passengers, including a passenger that urinated on another on an Air India flight
Tokyo was the standout performer, rallying more than one per cent following a blockbuster pre-weekend performance on Wall Street as tech shares rallied
The first Roboday event, which was organised at the Dubai Silicon Oasis, was an endeavour in that direction
Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic will feature in a power-packed line-up
Do you think it's a good move to bring back the 54-year-old coach?
The duo's absence from two successive series had stoked rumours that Hardik Pandya would take over as regular T20 captain
Can Djokovic win the Australian Open and equal Rafael Nadal's record of most Grand Slam titles?
The UAE take on Bangladesh in their next match on Wednesday
He leads Al Nassr to a 1-0 victory over Ettifaq in his first match
The 22-year-old now has 25 Premier League goals in just 19 appearances
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes