Emirate’s population increased by over 100,000 since 2020
Parts of the country will experience rains due to the convective clouds
They have been urged to comply with safety instructions as rains, winds, thunder and lightning are expected
The new class offers more space, special dining experience for passengers
They share their tips for increasing time between refills
Consulate's training programs take place partly in India and Dubai according to the nature of the jobs
Royals have, in the past, personally called or met everyday heroes whose inspirational acts went viral
He is seen speaking to residents and comforting them, as they show him the damage to their homes
Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
The fares of these services will be based as per the regulations set by RTA
Below is a complete and step-by-step guide for investors to buy property in the emirate
Costs have been slashed by up to 60 fils per litre
Pakistani expat in viral video says: I can't believe that the Sheikh wanted to speak to a common man like me
The man had died on Saturday in Kerala's Thrissur district
Following two consecutive months of hikes, oil cost in the Emirates reached an all-time high in July
Ministry of Interior launches awareness campaign to improve safety
The airline currently serves seven gateways in the UK
The country is on high alert after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Indonesia
Earlier, a video of a Chennai bridge painted like a chessboard went viral on social media
Reports say that he has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since he received a death threat
It’s critical to work with a professional and licensed broker when purchasing a home, an expert says
Civic body now has institutions for environment, facilities management, building licensing, waste management
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
Intercity bus service to Khorfakkan remains suspended
Some services like preferential seating have been allowed to be unbundled and charged separately from the travellers
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Rassem Zok, CEO of
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
The actor dropped into the office for a chat about his new family drama releasing August 11 in UAE.
Popular Filipino singers and comedians to perform in show-stopping spectacular in Dubai this September.
Team had to leave event following overcrowding by fans
Here's a list of fun-filled activities little ones can enjoy in the month of August
The word art piece features the words 'Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum' written over 200,000 times
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi’s unannounced presence at the event was a pleasant surprise
Residents say restaurants' buffet spreads have become smaller in recent months
22-year-old man returned from Gulf country 3 days ago and was suffering from high fever
UAE digital art market is still growing in comparison to global numbers
Disease leads to paralysis and respiratory failure
The World Health Organisation has also sounded the highest alarm
Mobile application aims to help residents cope with pandemic challenges among others
Through the lens, lightly
‘Having a chronic condition doesn’t mean you are dead’ believes Monsarrat
Narendra Modi’s government plans to roll out 5G networks offering up to 10 times the speed of 4G to its 1.4 billion population before the end of the year
A series of purchasing managers’ indexes for July showed new orders falling in the manufacturing powerhouses although they did show price pressures may be waning
Mukesh Ambani's Jio swept up the lion's share
CBUAE clarified that the gross credit grew by 2.6 per cent rising from Dh1.817 trillion at the end of April 2022 to Dh1.866 trillion at the end of May 2022
Board approves interim dividend of 40 fils per share for H1 2022
White House has been pressing the group to step up production to tame prices
The strong demand witnessed through the six primary bank dealers was across both tranches with a final allocation of Dh750 million for the 2-year tranche and Dh 750 million for the 3-year tranche
Stenson was stripped of the role before he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Monday's match was originally scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (6.30 pm UAE Time)
Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at the NEC Hall
The tour follows Ben Sulayem completing six months at the helm of the FIA
The governing body for soccer in Asia issued a statement on Monday saying a four-round qualifying system has been designed in preparation for the eight direct spots
German driver Vettel, a four-time champion, last week announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the current season
The Lionesses win 2-1 in extra time at a packed Wembley
Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned, the monarch said in a statement
The eight-year-old is the cynosure of all eyes at the competition
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
Surveillance video shows man prying open filing cabinet
It has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend
Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls