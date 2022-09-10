UAE

  UAE declares three-day mourning over demise of Queen Elizabeth II

  Operation Unicorn kicks in: What happens after the Queen's death in Scotland

  'Are these Sheikh Mohammed's horses?': When Dubai Police's equestrian unit wowed Queen Elizabeth II

Suggested laptops for students planning their new academic year

Suggested laptops for students planning their new academic year

GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they're working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go

It’s your right to know

It's your right to know

When it comes to the food you love, McDonald's UAE has the answer to all your questions

The great bake in Britain

The great bake in Britain

A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here's a look at the dry, dire situation

Being single in the city

Being single in the city

Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it's not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don't wish to be 'judged' — because we'd rather focus on self-development

Food for thought: Who is a real foodie?

Food for thought: Who is a real foodie?

With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we've been elevated to a vantage point where we 'understand' food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It's definitely food for thought

Passage of unlimited opportunities

Passage of unlimited opportunities

AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country

NUMAISH is back with a bang

NUMAISH is back with a bang

An interesting mix of 90+ leading and debutante designers will showcase their latest collections from September 16-17 in Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Bollywood duo discusses their upcoming family comedy

Bollywood duo discusses their upcoming family comedy

Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release "Raksha Bandhan". Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala's childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar

