Most Popular

  1. 4-day UAE National Day break: Fireworks; Dh500,000 raffle and up to 70% discounts in Dubai

    UAE Holidays1 day ago

  2. UAE: Impounded cars sold for as little as Dh2,000 during public auction

    Transport13 hours ago

  3. India: Man builds Taj Mahal replica for wife to show his love

    Offbeat1 day ago

  4. UAE Golden Jubilee: 3 Emirates announce discount on traffic fines

    Transport12 hours ago

  5. UAE National Day holidays: Travel advisories issued during Covid-19

    Travel16 hours ago

  6. 50th National Day celebrations: UAE issues new coin; all you need to know

    UAE19 hours ago

  7. UAE Golden Visa: 44,000 Dubai residents get long-term residency

    Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago

  8. Sheikh Hamdan reacts as woman shares perfect 'Only in Dubai' safety story

    UAE1 day ago
Footprints in the heart

Long Reads

Footprints in the heart

What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it

Long Reads3 days ago

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

PARTNER CONTENT

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.26(DH INR
1 AED 46.75 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,606 AED
24K218.00 AED
