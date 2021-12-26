The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation’s conscience by both Black and white
Africa5 hours ago
Citizens and expats are cutting back on large get together and instead choosing to spend time only with their immediate family members
UAE1 hour ago
Over 108.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 hours ago
Country has also cancelled decision suspending entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique
coronavirus21 minutes ago
The UAE to welcome 2022 with five world records
UAE Holidays3 hours ago
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
UAE4 hours ago
The newly-made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers
UAE4 hours ago
The terms of an offer letter upon execution cannot be changed unilaterally by the offeror without the consent of the offeree
Legal5 hours ago
Many private entities have already announced that they will be shifting to a Saturday-Sunday weekend
Legal5 hours ago
The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation’s conscience by both Black and white
Africa5 hours ago
This week's Dh95 million once again went unclaimed
UAE5 hours ago
The move will make everything an urban resident needs easily accessible by walking, cycling or using public transport
UAE4 hours ago
Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28
coronavirus6 hours ago
UAE condemns militia's terrorist attack
MENA8 hours ago
Over 108.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Mangrove Beach is a secluded getaway spot that is just a 55-minute road trip away from Dubai
UAE2 days ago
Healthcare workers at the private hospital aim to spread message of sustainability
Offbeat2 days ago
The UAE has imposed restrictions on passengers travelling from countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases
coronavirus4 days ago
The exclusive promotion will take place on December 26
Events2 days ago
55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant
coronavirus4 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets4 days ago
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Currency Exchange4 days ago
Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February
Travel5 days ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 96.49.
Markets5 days ago
The UAE to welcome 2022 with five world records
UAE Holidays3 hours ago
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
UAE4 hours ago
The newly-made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers
UAE4 hours ago
The terms of an offer letter upon execution cannot be changed unilaterally by the offeror without the consent of the offeree
Legal5 hours ago
Citizens and expats are cutting back on large get together and instead choosing to spend time only with their immediate family members
UAE1 hour ago
Over 108.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 hours ago
Country has also cancelled decision suspending entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique
coronavirus21 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Hiring a business setup advisor is often seen as an additional cost, especially for young and bootstrapped businesses that work on tight budgets.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The concept of inclusivity has snowballed into making the financial sector more open.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Choose the best mobile or laptop to suit your needs from our list of top-selling products for December
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Munni was allegedly smuggled by her uncle to Delhi and was sold there
World16 hours ago
Rapper RM and vocalist Jin diagnosed with Covid-19 one day after rapper Suga tested positive
coronavirus20 hours ago
Khaleej Times catches up with avid Dutch adventurer, Tom Grond, who was in Dubai this week
Travel2 days ago
Authorities have announced new protocol for employees and visitors to enter federal entities
coronavirus5 days ago
A worldwide surge in Covid-19 infections thanks to the Omicron variant is tempering Christmas celebrations
coronavirus14 hours ago
170-member Special Forces team were trained in 313 central corps for 30 days
MENA5 hours ago
Drop in temperatures is expected as the chances of rainfall increase on Monday
Weather9 hours ago
This week's Dh95 million once again went unclaimed
UAE5 hours ago
The move will make everything an urban resident needs easily accessible by walking, cycling or using public transport
UAE4 hours ago
Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28
coronavirus6 hours ago
UAE condemns militia's terrorist attack
MENA8 hours ago
The new working hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 minute ago
The film is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.
OTT8 minutes ago
The world witnessed several high-profile ransomware attacks in 2021, which had devastating economic ramifications for those targeted
Business12 minutes ago
The city of 13 million detected 155 domestically transmitted cases
coronavirus8 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Medical teams in the country are working around the clock to monitor the pandemic
coronavirus4 days ago
Entry into Cebu restricted only to Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos
Travel4 days ago
The European lady will be deported after completion of her prison term
4 days ago
Over 108.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Mangrove Beach is a secluded getaway spot that is just a 55-minute road trip away from Dubai
UAE2 days ago
Healthcare workers at the private hospital aim to spread message of sustainability
Offbeat2 days ago
The UAE has imposed restrictions on passengers travelling from countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases
coronavirus4 days ago
The exclusive promotion will take place on December 26
Events2 days ago
55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant
coronavirus4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 hours ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads1 week ago
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads1 day ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads1 week ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads1 week ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads1 week ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The film is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.
OTT8 minutes ago
She spoke to City Times about starring in the renowned show and why she's excited to return to Dubai after a gap of over two decades.
Local Events4 days ago
At the last minute there is always a scramble to get things done.
Life and Living3 days ago
The actor is in fine form in this big screen showcase of India's World Cup win in 1983.
Movies3 days ago
What's on display?
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Sudeep Chakravarti’s latest book is a dispassionate account of conflict resolution, peace and prosperity in one of the most charged geopolitical sweet-spots in Asia
Books4 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The drive was specifically aimed at collecting blood types O, A and B negative
Health1 day ago
Though the official language of the country is Hindi in Devanagari script, it is the colloquial use of English language that finds precedence over regional dialects — more so in metropolitan the cities — to overcome language barriers
Books3 days ago
What is hygge, and how do we invite some of it into our homes and lives?
Wellness4 days ago
The piano sensation's craft is inspired by his idols such as Alfred Cortot, Vladimir Horowitz and Arthur Schnabel
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 days ago
You can tell the truth and preserve your child’s belief in the wonder of Santa
Parenting4 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Aviation6 days ago
New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
Business6 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets4 days ago
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Currency Exchange4 days ago
Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February
Travel5 days ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 96.49.
Markets5 days ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE6 days ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation1 week ago
Last week, the rupee recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over Covid-19 Omicron.
Markets6 days ago
Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India one-day captain
Cricket22 hours ago
South Africa is the only regular Test-playing nation where India have yet to win a series
Cricket1 day ago
Ahmad hit Ravi Kumar for a boundary in the game's final delivery to seal the game for his side
Cricket16 hours ago
Man United manager Rangnick and his City counterpart Guardiola have both urged the Premier League to increase the number of substitutions from three to five
Football16 hours ago
The Serbian will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup next week
Tennis22 hours ago
Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973 and captained the country 31 times
Cricket21 hours ago
Boland will become the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006
Cricket1 day ago
India have enjoyed recent success in Australia and England, but South Africa remains a mighty challenge for the top ranked Test side
Cricket1 day ago
The Canadian is the latest player to be ruled out of the Australian Open
Tennis1 day ago
The England players were chatting around nicely with the home players
Sports1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.41 INR
|1 AED
|47.64 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,642.7 AED
|24K
|219.25 AED