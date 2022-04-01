UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content
eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

PARTNER CONTENT

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2022 announced

    Energy21 hours ago

  2. Dubai announces driving licence permit for e-scooters

    Transport1 day ago

  3. Expo 2020 Dubai awards: Best pavilions announced

    Expo 20201 day ago

  4. Expo 2020 Dubai: What's next for employees working at the mega fair

    Expo 20202 days ago

  5. Expo 2020 Dubai: Stunning closing show pays tribute to 6 historic months; as it happened

    Expo 20201 day ago

  6. Ramadan 2022: UAE moon-sighting committee meets today

    Ramadan 20221 day ago

  7. Pakistan: E-passport launched; online visa available in 191 countries

    Asia2 days ago

  8. UAE: Filipino expat wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

    UAE2 days ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
The secret ingredient is always love

Long Reads

The secret ingredient is always love

Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach

Long Reads1 week ago

AI art is here to stay

Long Reads

AI art is here to stay

Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is  expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

Long Reads

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?

Long Reads22 hours ago

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

Long Reads

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?

Long Reads6 days ago

New prescription: A walk in the park

Long Reads

New prescription: A walk in the park

As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities

Long Reads1 week ago

Partner Content
Levi's Celebrates Ramadan

PARTNER CONTENT

Levi's Celebrates Ramadan

The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

PARTNER CONTENT

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Business
Sports

IPL 2022

Loading
Videos
Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Videos

Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Videos2 months ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.61 INR
1 AED 48.79 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,116.13 AED
24K234.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex