Djokovic beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the final
The move was announced by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport
Traditional gesture meant to symbolise goodwill between India's BSF, Pakistan Rangers
I just applied for annual leave and my boss has asked me to carry my laptop to do some work “if required”, a reader asks
Families were seen out and about as popular tourist destinations, restaurants bustle with visitors
Relaxed Covid restrictions, pristine beaches are among many reasons why travellers pick the Emirates for their holidays
The President has issued a directive granting them the same benefits as citizens in healthcare and education
Will not leave buildings until Prime Minister, President quit office, say demonstrators
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
At least a month's notice should be given to an employer
Total active cases stand at 17,245
Cause of blaze under investigation
Over 4,000 labourers enjoy entertainment sessions, get new clothes for festival
Gotabaya's location is still unknown since protesters overran both his office and residence
He says that this rotation is part of a normal practice
Alleged find comes as several stormed official presidential residence amid economic turmoil
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
She is over the moon to deliver her baby on a special day in the hospital where she works
Authorities say that almost 900,000 were in attendance
Mood inside compound festive, as crowd sets aside long-running frustrations of food and fuel shortages
Mainstreaming of non-white leaders in British politics is a cause for some celebration, but it has taken a long time to reach this situation
Residents seen out and about on streets, as malls and restaurants bustle with visitors
This includes ensuring all documents are authenticated in home country first
They must meet standards of cleanliness, sustainability and community participation, among others
This book is the first collaboration between UAE University and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research
2.8 million passengers are expected to use AUH during July, August
Dubai-based private office is passionate about investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles, solar panels and vertical farming
Pledge comes as part of country's ongoing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions
Parents took the advice of close friends and family when choosing the hospital
Sheikh Mohammed honoured winners of the federal government's Gender Balance Index selected in 3 categories
It was unclear whether Bannon would agree to the committee’s practice of privately interviewing witnesses before possible public testimony
Djokovic exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) for his fourth consecutive trophy at the grasscourt major
England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
The ladies have evolved from playing in dainty petticoats to grunting as loudly as the gentlemen
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
Invest in an
The real estate brokerage firm was honoured for achieving record sales at Emaar Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2022
The actors along with producer Fizza Ali Meerza and director Nabeel Qureshi dropped into the Khaleej Times office to talk up the film.
A spectacular line-up of entertainment awaits visitors to the event.
If you have a sweet tooth there's no better time to indulge those cravings!
Prithviraj hopes the film gives the action genre in Malayalam cinema a boost.
Check out our roundup
They emerge from carelessness, or more accurately thoughtlessness
Syed Salim's OSR Mall that comprises Q Cinemas, which screens latest films from Hollywood, Bollywood and other languages
Learning to say no is as important as learning to agree
Food is the best way to people's hearts, according to these talented chefs
After two years of the pandemic, the spirit of celebration is at an all-time high. And the re-emergence of theme parties means everyone is putting the most stylish foot forward
They talk about their journey to the top
Melatonin has some incredible roles to play
Keep them in mind for the long weekend ahead
The rise threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers
The Tesla chief has said that he will be pulling out of the deal
Tesla chief takes the stage at the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference, an annual gathering of media and technology executives
Dubai welcomed 6.17 million overnight visitors from January to May 2022.
About 1,030 Brazilian companies that became part of the Brazilian pavilion at the Expo and secured business deals of $648 million during the event are expecting additional deals worth $3.4 billion in the next 12 months, according to an official statement.
It has been proposed in the public consultation document that realised gain or loss on the capital items will be considered while calculating taxable profits or losses.
While most smartphones have 3-4 rear cameras, Nothing has only two cameras on the back of the phone (1) that produce great results
|1 AED
|21.44 INR
|1 AED
|55.45 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,400.48 AED
|24K
|211.25 AED
England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls
Red Bull's Verstappen finished second with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row
The entire peloton would be tested on Sunday evening after their arrival at Chatel in the Alps
The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day's breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France's Thibaut Pinot
Sterling joined City for £49m in 2015 from Liverpool and has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies in his time at Etihad Stadium
Djokovic and Kyrgios meet in a hotly-anticipated Wimbledon final today with the Serb gunning for a seventh title and the divisive Australian a first
The hosts reached 431 for six at stumps on the third day against Australia at the Galle International Stadium
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Retired railway employee gives 3 tickets in 15 seconds
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai
23-year-old took money from friend to buy sports bike
Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual