Traveller was transiting through DXB International Airport when officials handed over his lost bag
Ministry expresses condolences and sympathy to Somalia government
Researchers find Instagram to be the most damaging app to youngsters' mental health
Incidents took place while first respondents were attending to earlier crashes
Holders can extend their stays for another 90 days without leaving the country
Relief aid also aims to support efforts to contain fallout of the torrential rains
Authorities to allow direct registration; 25% quota allocated for those over 65
The initiative celebrates talents in different categories like martial arts, painting, writing, social work and acting
vivo’s new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
Full line-up of Back To School essentials, packed with new items and features. Most extensive line-up of character-led merchandise. All at unbeatable value
Honor 70 Review – One of the best vlogging phones of 2022
AZCO Group
Chundangapoyil Rizwan, who has been named the UAE T20 captain, is ready to write a new chapter in his career
Dust to blow with strong winds, weather department says
People need more love, care, support and attention during their old age than before
No tremors felt in the UAE
Earlier this month it had announced resuming operations to the Russian capital with daily flights from October 3
Last week's index surged by 3.6%, market value by 3.03%
Afridi will miss the Asia Cup in the UAE and the home series against England as he continues to recover from a knee injury
Some PTI leaders instructed to appear before Election Commission on August 30
Arch rivals India and Pakistan prepare for a mouth-watering clash in an Asia Cup blockbuster on August 28
22-year-old moved to Italy from Senegal as an infant
Federal entities to stop using eDirham platform as a payment method in next three months
Users can pay for services using international payment options
Mission is scheduled for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre next year
Authorities prompted people to stay indoors due to dust earlier this week
More residents, tourists to head out for dune bashing during winter months
162 drivers were punished for the offence in the first six months of 2022 alone
Official lauds efforts of all teams that worked to contain recent floods in Sharjah
Psychologists urge parents to look out for warning signs among children born during or just before Covid-19 pandemic
At least 12 people were killed after Al Shabaab militants attacked and took control of the Hayat Hotel
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority says Imran’s speech would only be permitted to be aired after an effective delay mechanism
Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot after an argument
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Freezone Business Activity breakdown: eCommerce-36%, General Trading-25%, Consultancy License-14%, Travel and Tourism- 10%, Logistics Company- 6%, Fintech and Crypto-9%
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
The couple got married in 2018
'Beast,' currently playing in UAE cinemas, is a surprisingly agile and nifty B-movie graced by Elba's formidable presence
Endearingly called Chackochan, the South actor also spoke candidly about his career and legacy in the industry.
The action-drama is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor
Dubai medical centre successfully treats Egyptian child who has been suffering from disorder since age of two
Here are some practice tips from eastern wisdom to help you out
A peek into the UAE’s cultural landscape
Afternoon tea has long been a ceremonious experience, bringing us together over a charming, artistic setting
The patient was fighting oropharyngeal cancer
Countries' natural partnership is a force for good, says Indian consul-general to Dubai
Narmeen Ali is now sharing her story in a bid to inspire other patients, encourage people to get screened early
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Orfali Bros, where tradition meets modernity, is an ode to reimagined Allepian and Levantine dishes that echo the rich flavours of Mediterranean cuisine with a hint of global influences
As back to school season arrives, three mum influencers share their journey of getting the kids ready and making sure they fly out of the nest, safe and happy
A clarification by the tax authorities would help businesses understand the scope of excise tax and any exceptions applicable to the fresh drink producers.
The small planes collided while trying to land at a rural airport
Their e-commerce store has 34 categories and over 2,000 subcategories that deals with major brands
The real estate developer is currently sorting out regulatory queries as Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has suspended trading on the company's shares until clarifications are received about the results of its board of directors meeting.
She has coached celebrities, influencers, government officials, and other powerful women from the Arab world.
India has six major shipyards with a turnover of nearly $2 billion.
|1 AED
|21.57 INR
|1 AED
|57.36 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,418.83 AED
|24K
|211.75 AED
It is the first time Arsenal have won their first three Premier League games in 18 years
Zimbabwe made a modest 161 and India recovered from losing skipper KL Rahul for one to reach 167-5 with 146 balls remaining
Dubai-owned stable score big wins in the UK and Australia
After electing to bowl, India dismissed the home side for 161 before chasing down their target with 24.2 overs remaining
Doctors hoping paceman will return to competitive cricket in October
Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more Premier League goals for a single club
The two-time Wimbledon winner beat Madison Keys in the semifinal
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Japanese officer dozed off while walking home with bag that also had particulars about a criminal suspect
Husband and wife were apprehended at their home after one buyer registered a case against them
She took to social media to explain her unusual decision
The Boeing 737 was flying from Sudan to Ethiopia
Newton city mayor says the employee controlled access to the site and didn't turn it over to the city while he left the job