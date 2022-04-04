Motorists will be fined Dh500 and awarded six black points for not giving way to pedestrians
UAE2 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 19,554
coronavirus2 hours ago
Despite a steady decline in the number of positive cases, authorities will continue to enhance health security checks
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
Daily work timings are reduced by two hours for employees working in the private sector
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
New sanctions on Russia needed after killings in Bucha, says French President Macron
World9 hours ago
Though fasting is not obligatory for children, the idea fascinates kids when they see adults in the family observe the ritual
Ramadan 20228 minutes ago
Anyone caught begging will be fined Dh5,000 and imprisoned for up to three months
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
The initiatives target a wide range of community segments
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
Eateries in food courts can 'operate business as usual'
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
The mode of transport has become more popular as petrol prices have been successively hiked over recent months
Transport1 day ago
He'd sent most of the money to his family back home.
Crime7 hours ago
Enjoy the third day of Ramadan with our guide to Iftars and activities around the country
Entertainment6 hours ago
Time is of the essence as many orders come for Iftar meals
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Arooj won the award for her song ‘Mohabbat’ in the Best Global Performance category.
Music6 hours ago
It is China's largest public health response since it tackled the initial Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Donald Lu had reportedly warned a Pakistan envoy there could be implications if Khan survived the no-confidence motion.
World7 hours ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 98.57.
Markets6 hours ago
British Airways also made a small number of cancellations on Sunday.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Big winner Jon Batiste’s performance medley paid subtle tribute to Ukraine’s struggle
Entertainment4 hours ago
The decree comes into force today
World11 minutes ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million
coronavirus16 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 week ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 week ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 week ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20201 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE1 week ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 week ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads1 week ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 day ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads2 days ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads3 days ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Hamdan Al Abri recently performed during an Earth Hour initiative in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment2 days ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The 24-year-old vocalist tested positive for the virus on March 28
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor was supposed to perform in the latest Broadway staging of Shakespeare’s
Entertainment1 day ago
Our lives are now divided into two phases: the pre-Covid and post-Covid era
Writer's Corner2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
“When we don’t have to worry about what our children will do without us, that’s when real change happens."
UAE2 days ago
Learning about autism is key to creating a more equal social world, experts say
Spotlight2 days ago
Every hue and shade helps each of us differently, affecting the mind, body and mood
Lifestyle2 days ago
Auto enthusiasts are cut from a different cloth and their fraternity is made up of a great mix of personalities
Lifestyle2 days ago
...And how bestselling author of romantic fiction Durjoy Datta and lifestyle influencer Avantika Mohan keep it so, in a tale of modern love
Lifestyle2 days ago
Make sure to give in to your cravings with these appetising deals
Food2 days ago
In 2021, USH achieved Dh3 billion in real estate transactions
Property4 hours ago
The air cargo carrier achieved this landmark within a span of 18 months
Aviation5 hours ago
As part of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held. Existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank
Finance29 minutes ago
The e-commerce platform was made accessible to users from the first day of Ramadan
Business50 minutes ago
Shares of other social media firms, including Meta Platforms and Snapchat owner Snap Inc, were also trading higher
Markets1 hour ago
Drive at a constant speed and use the cruise control when possible
Energy3 hours ago
British Airways also made a small number of cancellations on Sunday.
coronavirus5 hours ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 98.57.
Markets6 hours ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,919.26 per ounce by 9.15 am UAE time.
Markets6 hours ago
The former fast bowler attended High-Performance sessions at the Desert Cubs Sports Academy in the UAE
Cricket2 hours ago
Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction when Punjab bought the batting all-rounder for $1.52 million
Cricket16 hours ago
Antonio Conte's Tottenham staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their last six league games
Football16 hours ago
This is not the first time that Williamson is confronted with problems in the IPL
Cricket15 hours ago
In the final, Australia set a mammoth victory target of 357 which proved beyond England despite a fighting century by Nat Sciver
Cricket23 hours ago
On Monday, Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion will become the new world number one
Tennis22 hours ago
The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy Chelsea
Football22 hours ago
Former captain Younis retired from international cricket in 2017 and later took up coaching, working briefly as the batting coach of Pakistan
Cricket23 hours ago
Liverpool win against Watford, Manchester City beat Burnley
Sports1 day ago
Michelle is a 9-year-old DJ based in Dubai who started DJing professionally when she was only 5. With over 140,000 Instagram followers she is also a social media sensation. Find out more about her in this KT Storybook.
UAE People1 month ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos2 months ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious
Offbeat4 days ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat19 hours ago
Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint.
Offbeat1 day ago
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat2 days ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat4 days ago
