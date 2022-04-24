US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Europe5 hours ago
Minister suggests president should sack premier and allow an all-party interim government to take over
Asia10 hours ago
Many of the events have been extended until Eid Al Fitr week as well
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The 15-minute city will be a cycle-friendly, traffic-free, urban space
Expo 202011 hours ago
The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
The bus, carrying pilgrims, was travelling between Makkah and Madinah
Gulf8 hours ago
Final decision rests with British interior minister, although Assange could yet appeal
Europe5 hours ago
Shoppers spending Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls will be eligible to enter a raffle draw
UAE7 hours ago
Till date, the company has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Planning to head out of UAE for the upcoming long break? Here are some top options to check out
Entertainment1 day ago
They take a short break from work to buy essentials ahead of ending their fast
Ramadan 20221 day ago
He prepares the food trolley and delivers food orders to students and staff in classrooms
Life and Living1 day ago
The break will start from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
The incident happened while he was cleaning a noodle cutter
Health16 hours ago
A passenger had forgotten it in Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef's car
UAE15 hours ago
Explore the Capital with a luxurious getaway
UAE Holidays21 hours ago
Soon, residents can visit the farm and savour locally-produced oyster mushrooms
Expo 202018 hours ago
Temperatures are also expected to drop
Weather14 hours ago
Authorities have also urged motorists to obey speed limits, especially during Ramadan
Transport17 hours ago
Diverse cuisines give us a sneak peek into the cosmopolitan fabric of the Middle East’s most famous city
Food1 day ago
PSG have an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four matches remaining
Football3 hours ago
Bayern, 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund, have now won 31 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963
Football4 hours ago
Now that their playoff hopes are almost over, MI need to give younger players more playing opportunities, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket4 hours ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The event, which runs until April 24, will also showcase works of 970 Emirati authors
Books2 days ago
The equipment can help identify cancers and determine the severity of strokes
Health2 days ago
All drivers are urged to avoid violations of indiscriminate and double parking of vehicles
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Special vehicle plate fetches record Dh23.3m in Abu Dhabi auction
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The vehicle will also be seized for 15 days
Transport1 day ago
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health1 day ago
Looking for things to do this long weekend?
Food Listings2 days ago
The Ministry of Finance will issue Treasury bonds to raise Dh1.5 billion in May
Business2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 week ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads1 week ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads7 hours ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads1 day ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads2 days ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
With a new memoir on the way, the actor delves into her tragic past and how it shaped her Hollywood success
Entertainment1 day ago
Gastro Kitchen at Hilton JBR is inviting guests to explore Arabic flavours with their Grill by the Wheel Iftar
Entertainment1 day ago
The Bollywood actor is back on screen with an inspirational sports drama.
Movies3 months ago
Also known as one of the most successful 'InstaPoets' of modern generation, the writer opens up about her mental health challenges and why she refuses to abide by conventional norms — both in life and her poetry
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Fred Mouawad, whose stunning jewellery collection was worn by Kristen Stewart, explains how their flagship collection ‘Flower of Eternity’ will be available online across the GCC this summer
Fashion1 day ago
Whether you are fasting or not, here are some ways you can help keep up your daily routines during the Holy Month
Lifestyle1 day ago
Highlights at the fair include volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country
Books1 day ago
Doctors helped remove the blood clot and his full strength was restored within 30 minutes of receiving advanced treatment
Health1 day ago
Residents of different nationalities share their must-have dishes and their history
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Has the pandemic made us more aloof?
Writer's Corner2 days ago
Company is also keen to tap 15 per cent market share in pillow segment.
Business9 hours ago
ONDC will safeguard consumer interest and protect small businesses by giving them equal opportunity to sell their products and services.
Business11 hours ago
Metaverse and Web3 innovations are transforming the fundamental operating approach of the virtual world.
Business5 hours ago
More than 4,700 customers have already registered on the platform
Start-ups6 hours ago
The Adnoc Youth Ramadan Forum was held at Adnoc Business Centre with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in attendance.
Business8 hours ago
The domestic corporate tax regime will be effective for financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023.
Business8 hours ago
In 2022 there is a surge of approximately 80 per cent in global online searches for ‘online gift’ as compared to 2021.
Business11 hours ago
The Dh1 billion land will be utilised for a luxurious residential golf community at Dubai South’s Golf District.
Business11 hours ago
The firm will drive organic growth in the UAE and GCC markets with influencer marketing and a Web 3.0 suite of services.
Business12 hours ago
Jesus stole the show at the Etihad Stadium with the first Premier League haul of three or more goals in his career
Football4 hours ago
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs
Cricket9 hours ago
Verstappen, who retired in the first two races of the season, is now 45 points behind Leclerc
F14 hours ago
Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal after a traumatic week personally for the player after the death of one of his newborn twin babies
Football11 hours ago
Assistant coach Pravin Amre was banned for one match
Cricket11 hours ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos3 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos4 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos3 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events4 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat6 days ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat1 day ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas1 day ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat3 days ago
