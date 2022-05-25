Red flags were raised to prevent visitors from swimming
UAE54 minutes ago
Red flags were raised to prevent visitors from swimming
UAE54 minutes ago
Ramos kills 19 students, 2 teachers at elementary school
Americas3 hours ago
Reigning Fifa Club World Cup winners will be sold for 2.5 billion pounds - the highest price ever for a sports team
Football1 hour ago
The vaccine being deployed is produced by Bavarian Nordic
World2 hours ago
He resisted arrest and refused to provide any ID
Crime1 hour ago
'I feel it is my personal tragedy when children are killed in Texas'
Americas42 minutes ago
It aims to promote integrity, transparency, accountability and good governance in the Capital
Government2 hours ago
They also did not adhere to the fair's participation conditions
Books1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The HONOR X9 is affordable and yet comes out unflinchingly well - not just on its build quality but for the features inside as well.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Brands including Tory Burch, Karl Lagerfield, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdales, Rivoli, Kenzo, Christian Louboutin to offer massive discount
UAE20 hours ago
She attempted to dispose of the body in a garbage dump
Crime1 day ago
Authorities urge residents to follow safety measures
UAE20 hours ago
Private sector companies that follow labour rules, exceed targets to benefit
UAE17 hours ago
Officials from the Emirates have held series of discussions to handle Kabul airport
Aviation1 day ago
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather6 hours ago
Shortly before the announcement the parliament amended the constitution to allow for such a measure
Europe13 hours ago
An Indian expat also passed away in the incident
UAE15 hours ago
Advisory comes ahead of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's planned march in Islamabad
UAE14 hours ago
18-year-old gunman opens fire at elementary school, 2 adults among dead
Americas5 hours ago
PTI Chairman claims Donald Lu threatened consequences for Pakistan if no-confidence vote against him failed
World4 hours ago
Authorities contact respective embassies to arrange visits for families
Government4 hours ago
The education services at each campus will be provided separately by a private sector Chartered School Operator
UAE1 minute ago
More bodies retrieved from the rubble in the city of Abadan
Asia28 minutes ago
'I feel it is my personal tragedy when children are killed in Texas'
Americas42 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The busiest quarter was recorded this year since 2020
Travel1 day ago
Three of the staff members injured in the blast are in serious condition
Emergencies20 hours ago
The NCM has issued a dust storm alert, with varying intensities expected
UAE1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 13,904
coronavirus22 hours ago
Emirati Zakaria Doleh lives in a quaint Chinese Pagoda-inspired house he built by trial and error over 17 years
Spotlight19 hours ago
Over 100 injured in the blast during lunchtime at a popular restaurant
Emergencies1 day ago
Authorities urge residents to follow safety measures
UAE20 hours ago
NFT project will enable fans and movie audiences to experience art, digital works, avatars and posters of the actor's new film
Entertainment20 hours ago
Private sector companies that follow labour rules, exceed targets to benefit
UAE17 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads2 weeks ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads3 days ago
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads4 days ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads5 days ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads1 week ago
By the people behind the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster aviation film starring Tom Cruise.
Movies3 hours ago
Jump on Maverick’s bike, hug him tight and join him on the highway to the danger zone.
Movie Reviews3 hours ago
What's tickling your taste buds today? We bring you some great options for dining out.
Local Events1 hour ago
It will premiere on streaming platform Netflix.
OTT21 hours ago
Britain has offered vaccines to some healthcare workers
World1 day ago
Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting
World1 day ago
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City successfully removed the entire thyroid gland
Health1 day ago
They also did not adhere to the fair's participation conditions
Books1 hour ago
More than 600 children with cancer have been evacuated from the war-torn country
Health18 hours ago
The purchased materials will be distributed to school libraries
UAE21 hours ago
So far, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of the disease have been reported
World1 day ago
Healthcare professionals underline the country possesses the technological and diagnostic capabilities and the efficiency to treat people
UAE1 day ago
Group aims to consolidate its healthcare services offerings in the Emirates, Oman, and across the GCC
Health1 day ago
It also organised the first booksellers conference in the world
Books1 day ago
The updated target is to have over 1,500 organisations identified in the Ecosystem by end of the year
Business4 hours ago
South Asian nation is the world's biggest sugar producer
Markets4 hours ago
The new additions to the C series have been optimised for the best possible console gaming experience.
Business1 hour ago
Company to strengthen blockchain legacy in the Middle East by unlocking maximum metaverse potential
Business1 hour ago
The dollar index was trading 0.06% higher at 101.92
Markets3 hours ago
Spot gold eased 0.21% to $1,861.78 per ounce at 9.10am UAE time
Markets3 hours ago
Gulf Print and Pack continues until May 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 and 2)
Business14 hours ago
Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of UAE Council of Scientists, stressed the UAE government’s keenness to strengthen partnerships and constructive global cooperation in the field of scientific research, because of its positive implications for societies
Business16 hours ago
This positive rating action was driven by Moody’s Investors Service (Moody's) decision to upgrade Emirates NBD’s Baseline Credit Assessment, reflecting the Group’s resilient and higher profitability coupled with improved loan diversification.
Business17 hours ago
Reigning Fifa Club World Cup winners will be sold for 2.5 billion pounds - the highest price ever for a sports team
Football2 hours ago
Kohli becomes a central figure in tonight's Eliminator, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket12 hours ago
The South African’s unbeaten 68 off 38 balls earned him the man-of-the-match award
Cricket13 hours ago
Karrar Hayder Abbas Ghalwah, one of Iraq's top players, has a bronze medal in men's doubles event from the West Asia Para Games
Sports2 hours ago
The Russian world number two stormed into French Open second round with straight-set win
Tennis12 hours ago
Titov Vladishav won the Division A competition in the senior tournament
Sports2 hours ago
Some big players may not play at Wimbledon next month after ATP and WTA decided to remove ranking points from the grass court tournament
Tennis18 hours ago
A long-term global media rights’ contract was signed
Sports23 hours ago
But nobody will grudge Rajasthan Royals if they win their second IPL trophy as a tribute to Shane Warne who famously led them to victory in 2008, writes Sumit Chakraberty
Cricket1 day ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos6 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos1 week ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos1 week ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business1 week ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos1 week ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos2 weeks ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat4 days ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat4 days ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat6 days ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat6 days ago
|1 AED
|21.05 INR
|1 AED
|53.59 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,837.21 AED
|24K
|225.50 AED