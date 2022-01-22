Total active cases stand at 53,360.
coronavirus4 hours ago
A similar mandate has also been issued for healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi
coronavirus4 hours ago
About 3,500 participants turned up to take part in the second edition of Expo Run.
Expo 20203 hours ago
International data suggests the new variant, dubbed BA.2, could spread relatively quickly
coronavirus2 hours ago
Row between singers started in 2018 when Shafi accused Zafar of harassing her
Asia51 minutes ago
Under the new law, contracts are to be renewed for a maximum of three years
Legal6 hours ago
All Expo staff and volunteers take frequent PCR tests to prevent the spread of infections at the world fair
Expo 20204 hours ago
A group of 14 people pooled in small amounts every month to buy tickets
UAE7 hours ago
Alleged target was not included in No-strike list, Coalition spokesman says
Gulf1 hour ago
Prime assessment centres provide individuals with quick and safe access to PCR testing, medical check-up and assistance from specialists
coronavirus6 hours ago
210 vehicles were seized in two months for violations
Transport6 hours ago
This guide will help residents plan their travel and vacations abroad
UAE Holidays9 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry, Afzaal Mahmood, Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq attended the event's inauguration
Expo 20205 hours ago
Toyshare is the first of its kind in the UAE and allows parents to save big while contributing to a sustainable lifestyle
UAE8 hours ago
Three people were killed and eight others were injured in the attack.
UAE1 day ago
Vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status via their home country's official vaccination certificate.
coronavirus1 day ago
Spacetech hub offers package of benefits, including office space, mentorship, networking, investment opportunities, access to government contracts and more.
UAE2 days ago
Move aimed at curbing the spread of infection and also providing patients timely medical care by experts.
coronavirus2 days ago
Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.
UAE2 days ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 week ago
IDC estimated that public cloud services adoption is accelerating at a CAGR of 28 per cent year on year between 2020 and 2025 in the UAE
UAE2 days ago
New property portal to provide authentic information on real estate sourced directly from Land Department
Property3 days ago
Aviation analysts say that it should not be a cause of concern for the airlines operating a modern fleet of aircraft
Aviation3 days ago
The project will comprise 864 townhouses and apartments and 3,000sq.m. of retail space
Property4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Four Mediclinic facilities in Dubai (Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Mediclinic Dubai Mall) have received accreditation from the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) as a Collaborating Centre for Obesity Management (COM).
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
All commercial arrivals and departures will be suspended
Aviation3 days ago
Sources close to the matter said the ongoing scam is being done by third party agencies and travel agents.
coronavirus3 days ago
A new service aims to reduce the number of anonymous calls residents receive
UAE3 days ago
The UAE President, Vice-President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince sent condolence messages
UAE5 hours ago
He represented India in 24 international matches, scoring nine goals
Sports7 hours ago
The 35-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for his crime and took Karachi's higher secondary exam last year
Offbeat8 hours ago
Entities that have work contracts or commercial projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with permit authorities for exception
Government15 minutes ago
Bin Ghadayer's American acquisition Rawy outclassed his six rivals to win the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial in breathtakingly fashion at Meydan
Horse Racing16 minutes ago
The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the two new franchises
Cricket48 minutes ago
The self-employment permits are available for a wide variety of professionals
Visa and Immigration in UAE9 hours ago
Foldables are the latest trend for smartphones that are catching on quickly and given current trends
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
A woman was killed in a separate incident while crossing the highway from an undesignated area
UAE2 days ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 week ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property1 week ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies
Long Reads1 week ago
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads1 week ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads1 week ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads21 hours ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads1 day ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads1 day ago
A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference
Long Reads6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A lot goes into starting and scaling a business to 7 figures.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive '2022 Business Setup Guide' for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Couple take to social media to share the good news with their fans
Entertainment20 hours ago
The new series mixes slapstick comedy, adult drama and heartbreaking trauma.
OTT8 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
With the UAE transitioning into the sat-sun weekend, let’s take a look at what the rules of dressing for the last day of the working week will be
Fashion1 day ago
We draw a list of places that serve the best hot chocolate in town...
Food Listings1 day ago
People who have received the Covid vaccine can also donate blood
Health1 day ago
Mich Turner, MBE, is excited to set up her signature brand Little Venice Cake Company’s L’Atelier at Atlantis The Royal this summer
Food1 day ago
Added to the stress of parenting, is the particular problem of parenting from afar
Arts and Culture1 day ago
In a world smitten by Twitter, TikTok and texting, to raise a reader, you need to be a reader
Arts and Culture1 day ago
It is very interesting to see the children of today assimilate this information in different ways. Research points to how a large population of children around the world has been adversely affected in their social skills
Mental Health1 day ago
The world’s two biggest economies share a very complex relationship that will eventually dictate and decide a lot that happens in the world
Books1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The company was recently certified as a Best Workplace for Women in Egypt for 2021
PARTNER CONTENT 10 hours ago
Survey of 16 ‘megacities’ sees Dubai rank second for economic opportunities and third for authority relationships.
Business11 hours ago
6thStreet.com currently has around 800 international brands in its portfolio, and has set a target to hit 1,200 brands by the end of this year
Business1 hour ago
The project gives views to a lush green public park when viewed from two of its three sides and the rooftop caters to an event space for 200 people
Property1 hour ago
The National Payments Corporation of India has advised fintechs to keep aside money and management bandwidth for regulatory compliance, the costs of which are likely to be high
Business2 hours ago
More than 300 accounts had been removed 'for violating our platform manipulation and spam policy,' Twitter said in a statement
Asia8 hours ago
Dubai has reinforced its status as a destination that millions wish to live and work in thanks to the remarkable manner the UAE managed to overcome the pandemic challenges.
Business11 hours ago
Pakistan registered 7,678 new cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in 2020
Aviation11 hours ago
According to Kaspersky ICS CERT telemetry, more than 2,000 industrial organisations worldwide have been incorporated into the malicious infrastructure and used by cybergangs to spread the attack to their contact organizations and business partners
Tech1 day ago
The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the two new franchises
Cricket48 minutes ago
The Russian was unhappy with the behaviour of some of the spectators in his previous match, saying afterwards: "People who are doing it probably have a low IQ"
Tennis7 hours ago
Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran are also not available for the auction
Cricket6 hours ago
The round was yet to finish when darkness suspended play, but there was carnage by then
Golf22 hours ago
South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI
Cricket22 hours ago
Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev had a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Radu Albot to set up a fourth-round match against Denis Shapovalov
Tennis1 day ago
The match will take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
Cricket1 day ago
Zimbabwe crashed out for 70 in 24.4 overs as Sri Lankan bowlers combined to defend their total of 254-9 in Kandy
Cricket20 hours ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos4 weeks ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos4 weeks ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos3 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos3 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
They were first spotted by lucky tourist guides on a safari drive
Offbeat1 day ago
Man’s arm got cut off near the shoulder in a workplace accident.
Offbeat1 hour ago
Politicians threw punches at each other after a dispute among members of the new leader's party
Offbeat6 hours ago
