Authorities urge people to take utmost care, and avoid valleys and flooded areas
Authorities urge people to take utmost care, and avoid valleys and flooded areas
This will be the first time a west Asian country will host the event if Riyadh wins bid
Authorities have urged residents to keep away from valleys and other rain-hit areas
Motorists have to upload photo and details of car to get report for claim
Families are still cleaning up the sludge left behind by heavy rains that hit the Emirates last week
Dad-of-five Sajjad Khan had set aside the money to buy his dream house
Shocked Rashid Manjur Ahmad could not respond when show host called to give the news
Those with third-party insurance will not receive compensation, expert says
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
PARTNER CONTENT
Two Indian nationals, Vinu and Maniraj, and Joanne from the Philippines, win this week's raffle
Another lucky winner gets his second motorbike in 2 weeks
Hackers accessed information including names, email addresses, mobile numbers, addresses
Total active cases stand at 18,647
Airline is suing planemaker for at least $1.4 billion
Country reported first death due to the disease earlier this week
Heavy rains hit parts of the country and caused flooding, waterfalls
Saudi Arabia has removed barriers from around the site that were installed during the Covid-19 pandemic
It depreciated to 78.80 against US dollar on Wednesday
The picture gained over 100,000 likes and 2,500 comments in 30 minutes
Agents are unable to get appointments for clients before August 2023
Open networks such as those in malls, airports pose security risks
Coalition says it will increase output to 100,000 barrels per day next month
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The change applies to all pupils from kindergarten to grade 12
The deformity had caused him pain all his life
Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
Ministry commends efforts by UN to reach a permanent ceasefire
Families are still cleaning up the sludge left behind by heavy rains that hit the Emirates last week
This will be the first time a west Asian country will host the event if Riyadh wins bid
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Two-day cadaveric training sessions held at Mohamed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences with speakers from MENA and South Africa on the latest orthopedic procedures
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
PARTNER CONTENT
Rassem Zok, CEO of
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
Last year, the singer came out as non-binary on social media
The project will be out on Amazon Prime
Actress talks about the pressures that come with having a success-streak and her upcoming dark comedy Darlings, which shines light on the grim realities of domestic abuse
The film is scheduled to release on September 28.
There are several benefits for both the baby and the mother
PARTNER CONTENT
Two-day cadaveric training sessions held at Mohamed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences with speakers from MENA and South Africa on the latest orthopedic procedures
PARTNER CONTENT
Mansoor Al Hammadi came up with this solution to ensure pets get the exercise they need to thrive
Country reported first death due to the disease earlier this week
Lactation consultants spread awareness among new parents
Elders don't need to work up a sweat to prevent memory loss
Bedridden Indian expat was completely dependent on others for all daily activities
22-year-old man returned from Gulf country 3 days ago and was suffering from high fever
UAE digital art market is still growing in comparison to global numbers
Disease leads to paralysis and respiratory failure
Strong quarterly top-line results hitting all-time high; Total revenue in Q2 2022 increased by 32.3% year on year to Dh927 million; The board of directors approved an interim dividend of 10 fils per share for H1 2022
Total assets stand at AED 3.8 billion, debt settlement arrangements yielded Dh225 million gain and contributed in total debt reduction of Dh565 million including Mudaraba instrument of Dh120 million
Coalition says it will increase output to 100,000 barrels per day next month
Earnings across region to expand 74.8 per cent to $26.3 billion this year, report says
Brent crude futures were down 14 cents cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $100.40 a barrel by 1337GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by 31 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $94.11
A promising underlying demand was supported by promotional efforts as firms scaled up output, stepped up input purchasing, and took on additional workers as outstanding business piled up
There are some positive news for the economy and the rupee’s recovery is reflected the market sentiments
Strong year to date performance underpinned by continued buoyancy in Dubai’s economy and improving business sentiment
|1 AED
|21.40 INR
|1 AED
|63.53 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,495.9 AED
|24K
|214.25 AED
Mohali will host the first T20I against the Aussies, with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively
27-year-old Australian fired 12 aces, saved the lone break point he faced to oust Giron in 59 minutes
The opener scored 76 in 44-ball, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 33
21-times Grand Slam winner has previously refused to take the jab
Minimum two games assured between the teams
India has so far won five gold, three silver, and bronze medals in the games
Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy snares six wickets
World champion Magnus Carlsen dominates play against Dambasuren Balsuren to ensure that Norway would scrape to a tough draw against a dangerous rival in Mongolia
Stenson was stripped of the role before he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
It has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram
Video was largely underground but took root after being aired on public billboards
Owner says pet calico Bandit possibly saved his life after two tried to break into his home
Earlier, a video of a Chennai bridge painted like a chessboard went viral on social media
The country is on high alert after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Indonesia
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend