New partnership between Emirates Nature-WWF and Live Nation Middle East aims to deliver more sustainable events
Events1 hour ago
The virus can cause symptoms including fever, aches and presents with a distinctive bumpy rash
World3 hours ago
The conservative leader says he has congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory
World2 hours ago
The late leader empowered the population and strengthened the country
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
Property demand in India’s Tier 2 cities growing fast as professionals move from Tier 1 cities due to work-from-home culture
Property2 hours ago
The Khalifa Foundation, set up by the late president, is a major supporter of cancer research worldwide
Sheikh Khalifa2 hours ago
The relaxed limit will not pose danger to residents
Transport8 hours ago
The Hope Consortium has delivered millions of vaccines from the point of manufacture to the point of immunisation
coronavirus5 hours ago
The HONOR X9 is affordable and yet comes out unflinchingly well - not just on its build quality but for the features inside as well.
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
Services will be available only to those who currently have a request in process
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 days ago
The Tesla chief calls the accusations 'utterly untrue'
Tech1 day ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 day ago
The sector throws lucrative investment opportunities for long-term returns
Property19 hours ago
On May 20, 2021, the Crown Prince and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed welcomed their firstborn
UAE1 day ago
Over 160 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus5 hours ago
It is one of just two prototypes built by the company's racing department and is named after its creator and chief engineer
Auto13 hours ago
The Consul-General of India in Dubai inaugurated the India Real Estate Show on Saturday
Property6 hours ago
The Consul-General of India in Dubai says he's keen to see two-way investments growing
Property6 hours ago
Flight tickets were also provided to inmates who served their sentences and wished to return to their home countries
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
They will also be sentenced to prison for a maximum of two years
Legal7 hours ago
The pilgrims who received the sponsorship described the experience as “overwhelming”
UAE5 hours ago
Patient has been isolated and awaiting final confirmation by authorities
Americas19 minutes ago
“The most important thing for me is to save the maximum number of people and soldiers," says the president
World1 hour ago
Visitors from outside of the EU allowed to enter with negative Covid test
coronavirus1 hour ago
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
She suffered permanent deformity due to the botched Botox procedure
Crime3 days ago
He had booked the meals for detainees
Crime3 days ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy1 week ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime1 week ago
Officials are conducting a study to find the most sustainable alternatives
Environment2 days ago
It asks people to answer questions and have a chance to win Dh10,000
UAE2 days ago
The attraction operates daily from 5pm to 7pm
UAE Attractions2 days ago
Last year, the police had warned that motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres face a Dh500 fine, along with four black points
Transport2 days ago
The company sued her after she refused to return the money
Legal2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 13,925
coronavirus3 days ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads3 weeks ago
With the real estate market opening up and visa norms becoming even more accommodating, younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both ‘investment’-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads21 hours ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads1 day ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads1 week ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 week ago
The film is slated to hit the cinemas in August
Entertainment5 hours ago
From Caviar Kaspia in DIFC to Grills@Chill'O in Abu Dhabi, here are some top spots for brunches in the country
Entertainment5 hours ago
Green starred alongside Depp in Tim Burton’s 2012 fantasy horror comedy ‘Dark Shadows’
Entertainment8 hours ago
James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong
Entertainment8 hours ago
They advise people with weak immune systems to take extra care
Health1 day ago
Expat's injuries damaged her nerves and blood vessels
Health1 day ago
Packed with health benefits and flavours, the plant-based snacks allow one guilt-free munching
Food1 day ago
Patrick Njoroge Wachira, a chief executive from Kenya, and Devi Vaishnavi, who wrote two books, urged their peers to pursue their dreams
Books4 hours ago
In an exclusive chat with Khaleej Times, the global visionary and spiritual leader talks about his whirlwind journey lone riding across the globe for Save Soil Movement
Wellness19 hours ago
Authorities have asked health facilities to report any suspected cases
Health22 hours ago
Authorities urge healthcare providers to remain vigilant about disease
Health23 hours ago
Saying ‘I’m sorry’, especially when you’re not at fault, is probably an unconscious reaction for you
Wellness1 day ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 day ago
Take this chance to do your bit and shine your light
Wellness1 day ago
Major clean and renewable energy projects are being implemented
Energy1 day ago
Passengers were flown to the destination after a change of aircraft
Asia1 day ago
Some suppliers have begun charging a service fee for transportation
UAE1 day ago
The duo will fund Major League Cricket which will feature top players
Sports5 hours ago
The move will effectively reduce the world’s most famous tennis tournament to an exhibition event
Sports19 hours ago
Rajasthan will meet the league-leading Gujarat Titans on Tuesday for a straight shot at the final
Sports19 hours ago
Given Mumbai’s pathetic form this season, the prospect of the Capitals winning must be considered high
Sports19 hours ago
The undefeated boxing star takes on former sparring partner Don Moore at Etihad Arena on Saturday
Sports19 hours ago
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver was quickest in one minute and 19.670 to outpace Russell by a tenth of a second and seven-time champion Hamilton by two-tenths
Sports19 hours ago
In the women’s draw, hot favourite Iga Swiatek, looking to secure her second French Open title in three years, could face former champion Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16
Sports1 day ago
Woods shot 74, while Spieth stumbled to a 72
Sports1 day ago
Having won the English and French Guineas, the British handler is hoping to complete a clean sweep of the Classics in three different countries with three different horses — a feat that has never been achieved before
Sports2 days ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos1 week ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business1 week ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos1 week ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos1 week ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in lead
Videos1 week ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos2 weeks ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat23 hours ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 day ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat2 days ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat2 days ago
