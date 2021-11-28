National Day celebration: UAE retailer to give away Dh2.5 million to over 5,000 shoppers
Every day 500 customers will win Dh500, while five customers will be randomly selected to win Dh50,000 on December 2
The raft of new laws and legislative amendments came during the Year of the 50th
Upper air low pressure likely to cause rains till Tuesday
Laws gives courts powers to confiscate devices, software, content or other means used in the pursuit of a crime
Israel is the first country to shut its borders completely over the Omicron variant
Capacity of indoor events capped at 80% while wedding halls can operate at 60% capacity
Five-day mega sale beginning Nov 30 to coincide with 50th National Day holidays
Every day 500 customers will win Dh500, while five customers will be randomly selected to win Dh50,000 on December 2
Pakistanis travelling from these countries on extreme emergency will only be allowed after obtaining exemption
coronavirus9 hours ago
Ranking measures performance in terms of leadership, tourist attractions, cultural facilities, and availability of visitors' amenities and communication
Shafi Thayyil said he feels ‘limitless’ after completing the challenge
The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million
The Dubai Crown Prince lauded the emirate's achievement on Twitter
Amendments aim to develop the legislative structure in various sectors, including investment, trade and industry
UAE14 hours ago
Armenia is looking to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix and reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.
This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.
Komatsu Middle East opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 2019.
Madam Sharimahton, Deputy CEO of MATRADE, explains how the world has recognised the halal industry as the new engine of economic growth
Neil Cabral joins Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd as it continues its expansion across the Middle East
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
Five things creative people must know about NFTs.
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
Team Angel Wolf share video on social media showing Dubai Crown Prince pushing wheelchair
Some countries in Europe and Asia suspend travel from Southern African countries amid new Covid-19 variant concerns.
This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Dubai Ruler said
The new travel suspension will come into effect from November 29
Scientists seek to determine whether mutated strain is resistant to vaccines
The Dubai Crown Prince lauded the emirate's achievement on Twitter
Ring in the holiday season, watch live performances by Alicia Keys and AR Rahman
12-seater shuttle will transport students, staff around the Sas Al Nakhl Campus
The final draw is expected to be held in April 2022
WHO said it skipped nu for clarity and xi to avoid causing offence generally while naming the new Covid variant Omicron
New cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong
Israel is the first country to shut its borders completely over the Omicron variant
The suspension goes into effect from Monday
Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.
Rejoice in colours, creativity and culture
Diabetes screenings will be provided in all Aster and Medcare facilities
Chef Khulood Atiq collaborated with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism to promote local cuisine
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
In this article, the authors discuss about the significance of Digital Engagement Hub (DEH) model to realize hyper-personalization and the key pillars necessary to build an impactful DEH model.
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
The world's leading platform for collectible luxury timepieces to join the global watch community in Dubai with a dedicated WatchBox Lounge and WatchBox Studio; plus programming, events, and horological activations
Actor talks about sharing screen space with his hero in Antim: The Last Fight
The two were co-stars in the Netflix adaptation 'The White Tiger'
UAE YouTuber shares the formula to social media success ahead of VidCon Abu Dhabi
Bollywood superstar and his protegee Aayush Sharma power this action drama
The event on Friday aims to highlight the importance of getting tested, eating healthy and staying active and will include a 3km walk
Fitbit teamed up with
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
GMU launches a zebrafish facility for cancer research in partnership with Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences
Best dine-in spots around town
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday morning
The rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
Northern Warriors bounced back in style to register their second win as they made a mockery of a 146-run target to win the first contest of Saturday by 10 wickets
Jota scored a first-half double at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara adding a third to effectively end the contest against their demoralised opponents
At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings
English cricket has been rocked by revelations of racism from Pakistan-born Rafiq
Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps
Newcastle had new manager Eddie Howe on the touchline for the first time, but it made no difference as they remain without a league win after 13 games
The Ukrainian will stay back in Dubai for another two days before leaving for Kiev to prepare for the 2022 Australian Open
Juve failed to offer much of a response in pursuit of an equaliser
Bayern also set a league record with 102 Bundesliga goals in a calendar year
