Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.

Experience Real Thailand in the UAE

Experience Real Thailand in the UAE

The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is showcasing the unique Thai products to promote awareness on wide variety of Thai products in the FIRST Top Thai Brands Exhibition 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to buy authentic products and have business matching with the exporters from Thailand.

  1. UAE: New safari park now open; ticket rates, timings announced

    UAE Attractions2 days ago

  2. From Expo 2020 concerts to Meek Mill’s show: What’s on in Dubai from Feb 17-Feb 19

    Local Events1 day ago

  3. UAE: New radars activated to catch traffic violation with Dh400 fine

    Transport1 day ago

  4. US: Girl, 6, found underneath staircase, two years after going missing

    World1 day ago

  5. UAE flights: Abu Dhabi's 'green list', Covid PCR testing, quarantine rules explained

    Aviation1 day ago

  6. Watch: Sharjah Ruler opens world's largest safari outside Africa

    UAE Attractions1 day ago

  7. UAE: 12-year-old student dies after being run over by school bus in tragic accident

    Transport2 days ago

  8. UAE: Rents rise in Dubai; residents' relocation from Sharjah to slow down

    Property1 day ago
Memoirs: Inspiration and insights from reality

Memoirs: Inspiration and insights from reality

In a world caught between increasing connectivity and growing individual isolation, memoirs  provide a living bridge to reality, helping to create new bonds, to revise worldviews and provide  useful perspectives to deal with challenges based on lived experiences

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

