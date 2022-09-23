The budget carrier will now operate daily flights from Mumbai to Ras Al Khaimah
Travellers can save by paying for only services they want on Air Arabia Sudan flights
Residents captured video of the moving space element and posted it online
Residents told to stay away from accident site
The first of three official breaks remaining this year is in October
Mumbai police arrest three suspects in connection with the case
Residents to benefit more in the months ahead as currencies of India, Pakistan and the Philippines are expected to slide further
Next key milestone would be to connect Unit 3 to the national electricity grid
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
Total monthly EMIs unlikely to rise by too much, says expert
Adek aims to enrol 100 in the first cohort this year, with numbers set to increase annually until 2028
Motorists urged to reduce speed of vehicles and give way to police units
Police used batons to disperse the massive crowd and restore order in Hyderabad
Numbers imply an oversubscription level of 49 times for all tranches combined as tollgate operator's sees overwhelming demand
The journey to space is set for 2023
New decision for entry and exit is effective from November 1, 2022
Residential units outside the city are more affordable to buy, too
PHI-1 will provide a 5U slot within the 12U modular setup of the satellite to Bahrain and Nepal
Residents are obliged to submit such properties or monies to the police within 48 hours
Key regulations around work time for private sector employees, as listed on the country's official government website, explained
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
Currently in Dubai to open a new branch of a Kalari school, Meenakshi Amma speaks to Khaleej Times about her childhood, life and passion
Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be endorsed by their companies to be eligible for either of two categories
The programme was launched to enhance the readiness of Emirati female military recruits in the country
He also highlighted the great contributions of the late monarch in strengthening friendship ties with the UAE
AA-13 went for Dh4.42 million, followed by U-70, which was sold for Dh3 million
Operation Lionfish V was facilitated by pre-operational and capacity-building meetings in Abu Dhabi
Surgeons implant device in stomach to relieve patient from constant pain
Esaad Card provides a wide range of benefits across different sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, restaurants and more
The newly launched Terra Journey and Alif Journey offer schools exclusive workshops on topics such as protecting animal habitats and water conservation
At least 6 in 10 non-Arabic speaking residents in Abu Dhabi would like to learn the language, a survey revealed
Waters to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
It will kick off with the Kids Festival followed by competitions for Adult, Under-18, and Under-16 divisions on Saturday and Sunday
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
R.Balki's film is entertaining with top-notch performances, but the screenplay loses grip halfway through
The event will also include K-pop XR video performances from YB, 10CM, pH-1, Car, the garden, SWJA and Prudence
From music to food and more, here are some great options
Her son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 last year, following raids in Mumbai
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
A condition that was once just associated with old age is now plaguing millions of young men and women. Even teens...
British artist plans to burn 4,851 physical paintings of those who chose digital works
We live in very busy times, and it can be extremely tempting to make swift judgement, based on the facts we already have at hand
It explores a crime in context of a loveless marriage, and how love doesn’t need to be the cementing factor in a relationship: secrets are a much better glue
Egypt’s Ali Abdo Ali, a motorcycle maverick who is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager by day, believes that ‘Individuals are the core of any change’
Chef Marco Smerilli works at Concordia Research Station in Antarctica
Eminent food historian, restaurateur and food writer Osama Jalali lavishes praise on the emirate and homegrown restaurant chain Golden Fork ahead of his show, which is being held between September 23 and October 14
The Indian rupee is likely to fall further after hitting a record low of 80.70 against the dollar or 21.95 against the dirham on Thursday
Egypt-listed EFG-Hermes and JPMorgan are no longer involved in the deal to find US investors
Indian carrier adds 100th overall destination and 11th in Middle East's 6E network
Dubai’s long standing stature as the City of Gold has resulted in increased spends by tourists on gold. The low gold rates in the UAE is especially attractive to Indian tourists, as the prices here are 12-15 per cent cheaper compared to that in India
The call-back covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles
China’s crude oil demand rebounds, refiners to raise output
In Europe, where all the economic pain and volatility has been amplified this week by Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons, major stocks markets tumbled by more than 1% before finding some support
The victory saw Pakistan level the seven-match series 1-1
The Swiss maestro, 41, will play his last match when he teams up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London on Friday
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play doubles with the Spaniard, who has won 22 majors, at the O2 arena in London on Friday
The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women’s IPL early next year
A fit and fiery Jasprit Bumrah is a pre-requisite for India as the home bowlers are increasingly being found out on batting belters
It will kick off with the Kids Festival followed by competitions for Adult, Under-18, and Under-16 divisions on Saturday and Sunday
The Indian captain smashes a magnificent 143 not out from 111 balls
Ghana go up against the Brazilians in Friday's friendly in Le Havre
Ireland will face Zimbabwe in their opening match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'