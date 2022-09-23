UAE

  1. Qatar to suspend entry of visitors during Fifa World Cup

  2. UAE: Man gives fiancée Dh350,000 for wedding party, discovers she's already married

  3. UAE: Under-construction mosque partially collapses, injured taken to hospital

New Leadership, Renewed High Standards

New Leadership, Renewed High Standards

With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy

A new watch shape takes form at Hublot

Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang

The great bake in Britain

A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation

The Five Best Cleaning Kits For Your Watches

The Five Best Cleaning Kits For Your Watches

Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?

Bollywood duo discusses their upcoming family comedy

Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar

