UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. UAE: All passengers must declare currencies, assets, jewellery valued over Dh60,000

    uae

  2. Saudi Arabia to host Fifa Club World Cup 2023

    football

  3. Free entry: Expo City Dubai announces Ramadan festival, night market

    expo-city-dubai
Partner Content
MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks

UAE News

What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

Masterpiece of nature

Masterpiece of nature

A five-metre amethyst geode renowned as the 'Mona Lisa of geology', valued at Dh4.8 million was unearthed, making it a real treasure among its contemporaries

PARTNER CONTENT

KT Opinion
In the age of AI, focus on being human

opinion

In the age of AI, focus on being human

Teachers modelled a set of moral virtues — how to be rigorous with evidence, how to admit error, how to coach students as they make their own discoveries… That’s a kind of knowledge you’ll never get from a bot

opinion

LONG READS
The richness of accent: Bane or blessing?

long-reads

The richness of accent: Bane or blessing?

Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity

long-reads

Partner Content
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.47 INR
1 AED 72.43 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,756.47 AED
24K223.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Videos
Offbeat