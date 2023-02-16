Expert explains why it is important to monitor children's activities on the Internet
Expert explains why it is important to monitor children's activities on the Internet
MoHRE clarifies some rules that employers must abide by when hiring from outside the country
The new schedule, which adds trips on A380 aircraft, provides more travel options for passengers
How much are the ICP fees, who are exempted from applying for the permit: All your questions answered
The examinations aim to ensure employees abide by all legal regulations as per the provisions of the pension and social security law
The friendly aquatic mammals put up quite a show, clearly enjoying the weather as much as everyone else
Registration will ensure the provision of Nafis support to employees and “guarantee the rights of both parties,” say officials
Passengers can cancel their flights up to three hours before departure without any fee and get back 100% of the fare
Al-Futtaim Toyota successfully completes screening and selection process to choose 150 participants from a field of over 1200 applicants
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Al Tayer delivered a speech titled 'What we offer to COP 28' at the World Government Summit 2023
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Leveraging healthcare commercial possibilities in the UAE and the broader region
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The new launch brings added practicality, comfort and sleek design to the family car
PARTNER CONTENT
The first phase of the initiative allowed GPS tracking of school transport vehicles
The list also includes services for extending the visit visa of a relative or friend on a single trip or multiple trips
He also posts a snap of Albuquerque Cay, a naturally heart-shaped island off the coast of Colombia
The property is part of a highly exclusive residential project and measures at 4,790 sqft
The death toll from the catastrophic disaster has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
She has been sentenced in absentia to three months in prison followed by deportation
Dedicated mosque on site will host prayers, including Taraweeh and Tahajjud
The world has come together to provide shelter, food and rebuild the lives of Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims
Tournament is to be staged for the first time in the country from December 12-22
Despite running three companies, the billionaire and business celebrity admits he still targets to sleep 6 hours a day
A placard during the Pakistan Super League opener between the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans read: ‘Wish to see Kohli in Multan'
He rocked Twitterverse in October 2022 as he took the position of 'chief twit' after a tumultuous takeover saga
Cash and other precious items carried by travellers under 18, including children and adolescents, shall be added to the set limit of their parents
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
Tata Group-owned airline aims to capitalise on India's growing base of fliers and large diaspora
At least six banks had been targeted as the Lebanese pound hit a new record low on Thursday, says a spokesperson for Depositors Outcry
European planemaker is targeting 720 deliveries for 2023
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A five-metre amethyst geode renowned as the 'Mona Lisa of geology', valued at Dh4.8 million was unearthed, making it a real treasure among its contemporaries
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Real estate agency sees its sales almost double while average transaction value increased by 42 per cent
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
PARTNER CONTENT
Philips showcased its clinically proven dental products at the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC), to help support good oral health to avoid the impact of wider health issues.
PARTNER CONTENT
The insurance intermediary is undergoing a complete overhaul of its business and is looking to fuel its next leg of growth using AI and new age technology
A&A look to march close towards their annual target of 6,000+ companies by the end of 2023
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
A unique sporting event is set to take place from March 2-5 at Burj Park by Emaar.
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether it's music, food, kids' activities or more you're looking for, we've compiled the perfect list of options
The singer will be taking the stage at Coca-Cola Arena
The film tells a positive tale of an expat's life in the Gulf
The popular Indian actor and host talked to City Times ahead of the release of the supernatural-themed 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
PARTNER CONTENT
Leveraging healthcare commercial possibilities in the UAE and the broader region
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Philips showcased its clinically proven dental products at the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC), to help support good oral health to avoid the impact of wider health issues.
PARTNER CONTENT
Al-Futtaim Toyota successfully completes screening and selection process to choose 150 participants from a field of over 1200 applicants
PARTNER CONTENT
Expert explains why it is important to monitor children's activities on the Internet
Bee Café reflects country's commitment to integrating differently-abled people into all spheres of life so that they can contribute to the economy and society
His mother first grew concerned when she saw bruises on his body after he came home from nursery; what followed was months of tests, treatments
The new trend is in stark contrast to previous trends which popularise and push products towards users
The beauty and wellness content creator was recently in Dubai for the Emirates LitFest to talk about her latest guided journal
Focus on well-being highlights the growing trend in the country, particularly after the Covid-19 outbreak
Dubai rises rapidly as the world’s leading hub for rough and polished diamonds
Indian business body keen to drive investment, take part in projects under UAE-India Cepa
The new schedule, which adds trips on A380 aircraft, provides more travel options for passengers
Passengers can cancel their flights up to three hours before departure without any fee and get back 100% of the fare
Tata Group-owned airline aims to capitalise on India's growing base of fliers and large diaspora
European planemaker is targeting 720 deliveries for 2023
Move follows an MoU inked between Abu Dhabi-based RPM and HAL, an indian aerospace and defence company
|1 AED
|22.47 INR
|1 AED
|72.43 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,756.47 AED
|24K
|223.00 AED
The Scot has been training at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this week ahead of the men's tournament
'If you want the crown, fight for it. We still want it,' says Pep Guardiola
UAE lost to India 5-0, but teenager Dev Vishnu put up a big fight against world number six Lakshya Sen
The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 19-year-old Richa Ghosh put together an assured 72-run stand to carry them over them line
RCB have build a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names of women’s cricket like Smriti Mandhana, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight
The fallen giants square off in the Europa League on Thursday
Team India recently clinched the world No.1 ODI team spot after defeating New Zealand 3-0 in January, to go with their No.1 T20I ranking
A placard during the Pakistan Super League opener between the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans read: ‘Wish to see Kohli in Multan'
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey