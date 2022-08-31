Parents will be prosecuted for negligence
Parents will be prosecuted for negligence
Najibullah was the star with an unbeaten 43 from just 17 deliveries that was studded with six sizzling sixes and a boundary
It will allow customers of both airlines to access additional destinations
More than 1,000 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected
Visitors can stay for up to 90 days
Sheikh Mohamed urged them to dream big and never stop learning
Garden in the Sky, water feature and other crowd favourites to start wowing visitors soon at legacy site Expo City Dubai
Retail prices were hiked in June and July as oil prices spiked but reduced in August
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
PARTNER CONTENT
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
PARTNER CONTENT
Sheikh Mohamed's audio message played to students as new academic year begins
Residents in the Emirates leave no stone unturned to ensure rituals and festivities are followed authentically
Police have issued an advisory about the practice
New entry permit categories come into effect in September
Participants have chance to win 1 kg of gold in Golden Summer Draw on September 3
Wise did not establish and maintain adequate AML systems and controls to ensure full compliance with requirements
Private school students represent 187 nationalities
The move comes after heavy clashes erupted in the Iraqi capital
The historic rivalry makes the game one of the most awaited ones in the year
Authorities reached the spot in under five minutes
Sneaking a peek at your spouse's phone, feeding stray cats; the misdemeanours listed may surprise you
All you need to know about Expo City Dubai
Garden in the Sky, water feature and other crowd favourites to start wowing visitors soon at legacy site Expo City Dubai
New currency note reveals Founding Father's choice of writing instrument
Dr Farhana bin Lootah urges other doctors to pick up new technologies
Passengers will be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station
Passes will start at just Dh18, additional entrance gate to open
Grants cover fees for tuition, application, registration, student services, and health services
Whether working in office, remotely or while travelling, experts share ways people can secure workplace
"I feel proud when they look at me and call me a frontline hero"
The first of three official breaks remaining this year is in October
Najibullah was the star with an unbeaten 43 from just 17 deliveries that was studded with six sizzling sixes and a boundary
He condemns the fighting and apologises to citizens
The leaders discussed issues of concern, affairs of country and citizens
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
PARTNER CONTENT
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, the platform provides the perfect chance to win money while having fun.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo’s new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
PARTNER CONTENT
Expect a slew of hits from their classic album 'The Invisible Band' as well as other popular tracks.
The award recognises a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout her career.
A video of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill having dinner has gone viral
The Academy has banned Smith from its membership for 10 years
Fever could be caused due to a number of factors, including infections and bugs
The academic year begins on August 29
PARTNER CONTENT
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
PARTNER CONTENT
Children who consume healthier food options tend to be more focused during classes
Cold, cough, conjunctivitis are among the most common viruses students may get infected with
PARTNER CONTENT
Fragrances are a deep-rooted and indispensable part of daily life in the Arabian Peninsula. History has revealed the use and trade of fragrances in the Arab world is as early as 5000 years ago.
PARTNER CONTENT
Dining out is no longer just about food and beverages, it's about booking yourself a front row seat for a fabulous show
Distractions come in various forms; here's how to stay focused
Versatility is couture’s muse post-pandemic, as comfort takes precedence over heavy embellishment, duppattas gets metamorphosised into sheer veils, and capes floor everyone with their undeniable charm!
Top Middle East and North Africa customers that are innovating on AWS, include Al Ghurair Investment, Alef Education, Dubai Islamic Bank, GEMS Education, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and YAP.
Retail prices were hiked in June and July as oil prices spiked but reduced in August
It will allow customers of both airlines to access additional destinations
India will release its GDP data for the first quarter of the current financial year on Thursday
Dow Jones down 1.02%, S&P 500 down 1.22% and Nasdaq down 1.45%
This is the first time, according to a Bloomberg report, that an Asian has made to the list of the top three wealthiest people in the world.
|1 AED
|21.71 INR
|1 AED
|59.33 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,371.12 AED
|24K
|210.25 AED
KL Rahul, who is the side's vice-captain, is being given a longer run at the top even though India have many option
Najibullah was the star with an unbeaten 43 from just 17 deliveries that was studded with six sizzling sixes and a boundary
Hong Kong came agonisingly close to upsetting India in the 2018 Asia Cup
The bowler accomplishes feat during Asia Cup 2022 tie against Bangladesh
Rashid and Mujeeb snapped up three wickets each as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Coach Trent Johnson says this is a great opportunity for Hong Kong to play against India and Pakistan
Cameron Norrie beat Benoit Paire 6-0 7-6(1) 6-0 in a strange first-round clash at the US Open
When Williams leaves the stage she will not be walking away from the sport she says has given her 'everything'
When Williams leaves the stage she will not be walking away from the sport she says has given her 'everything'
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Three-toed footprints uncovered after a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas dried up
He had been alone since the remaining members of his small tribe were killed by illegal loggers and miners
Sauropod fossil is approximately 25 metres long, 12 metres high
New machine can make several variations of beloved South Indian dish
Doctors told parents their child had died from a stomach bug 12 hours before
Some men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso