Residents and visitors can witness breathtaking spectacles on the first two nights of Eid at various locations
Also present on the festive occasion were Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum, other sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials
The star shares video showing her jumping off a plane over The Palm
From restaurant deals and celebrity chef encounters to cooking workshops and more, there's lots to happen at the 10th edition of DFF
Residents step out to enjoy the cold weather as they share videos online
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, on a social media post, says it’s a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family
It offers more than 20 thrilling activities, including the UAE's first multi-level e-karting track, LED slides, treasure caves and bungee trampolines
Families have festivities and reunions planned throughout the holiday, with many driving across the Emirates to be with their loved ones
The best part is that, in this area, kids get the opportunity to stamp their own passports
Studying in the UK is an opportunity of a lifetime for any student dreaming of studying abroad.
Exclusive Interview with Avi Bhojani
Whether you are gaming or designing 3D worlds, an RTX laptop is your best asset
He dons traditional white kandura and celebrates occasion with his 'trusty companion Suhail'
The unabated fighting has undermined a UN effort to broker a temporary truce over the three-day holiday and allow civilians to reach safety
Two lucky parents have been blessed with a baby girl each – one in Abu Dhabi, and another in Ajman
The site first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify genuine accounts — but things have changed since Elon Musk took over the platform
The occasion marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal
The veteran actor is among a host of other celebrities who have lost the verified check-mark status on their accounts
"The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," said an official
Raj Mahal to continue to be available for private events
A video shows other pilgrims smiling and waving at him as he performs his rituals
The 11-year-old daughter of Bollywood actors Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan has been in the spotlight since birth because of her famous family
Muslims in the UAE and around the world have been urged to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening (April 20)
The occasion marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also present on the auspicious occasion
A melodious tune plays as the video shows some images that the Crown Prince has shared on Instagram earlier
Residents will enjoy a 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival
The crescent Moon, that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening
Otherwise known as the night of the crescent, it is one the most exciting evenings celebrated in Pakistan, and heralds the arrival of Eid Al Fitr
The experience is focused on applying ‘design thinking’ with guidance from experts in the field
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings
Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Non-profit organisation FOCP’s Zakat campaign will cover shortage of funds for treatment. You need to cover shortage of moral support for your loved ones
Post-Covid, employers are increasingly insisting employees return to office as restrictions have been eased, but a majority of residents still prefer a hybrid work model
Emirates cautions travellers of a busy period for outbound travel from Dubai from April 20 onwards
Stability is led by maintaining prices and receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Earlier, Pentagon said it was mustering forces in the region to support an evacuation
With Eid al Fitr just around the corner,
Imtiaz Developments has plans to launch the second phase of their residential development Westwood Grande by Imtiaz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
Scoliosis is a deformity of the spine affecting two to three per cent of the population.
Sustainability has become a pressing issue in today's world, with a compelling need to balance current resource demands with those of future generations.
Here are 5 things we learnt from watching the Bollywood star in his festival outing
From idyllic escapes to vibrant getaways, there are plenty of options to consider
Also, get the chance to win exciting prizes
Bollywood star will answer questions posed by host Rajat Sharma
Easy tips, reminders, and car accessories for mums and dads to help with childcare while on the move
How it took Italian journalist Livia Manera Sambuy many years of research across three continents to dig up some astonishing facts about her life
HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app store for HUAWEI devices and one of the world's top three app marketplaces, celebrates the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan with an incredible offer, giving back to the millions of its dedicated users across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.
shashi-tharoors-world-of-words
The attitude that if the world is destroyed by ecological catastrophe, Mars could one day offer Earthlings a refuge from climate change, is termed “marsification”
Overindulging during Eid Al Fitr after a month of self-control can lead to health problems, especially for those who suffer from various ailments
The alarming rate of failure of remakes has scared everyone in the Hindi film industry
New-age technology will ensure that an employer reprioritises his parameters
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
US central bank may show pause in view as lending slows
UK preliminary PMI survey strongest in year
Proposes deal at 400p per share compared to CVC-Francisco Partners consortium’s 387p bid
Businesses in region serve an increasingly young population
Unilever, NatWest, BMW Group, BT Group, Virgin Media, MasterCard and others cancel involvement with Confederation of British Industry
The region is set to become a global luxury hub
Kazakh oil is not subject to Western sanctions, unlike Russian crude
The strength of services comes despite inflation remaining high
Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets with eight balls to spare, its fourth win lifting it to third on the points table
Top Grandmasters in the world like reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi are likely to feature in the event
The other match sees Mumbai Indians take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede
PCB chairman Najam Sethi believes India should employ the same hybrid experiment for the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November this year
The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo also added that the tournament would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment
On Thursday, in Mohali, a Virat Kohli-captained RCB managed to carve out a 24-run over the host Punjab Kings
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation
The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled
In his latest surprise, Elon Musk has replaced the iconic logo — which serves as a home button on Web — with the 'doge' meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency