US had placed a $5 million bounty on Sajid Majeed Mir, who is one of India's most-wanted terrorists
Asia1 hour ago
Authorities seize two firearms in connection with crime that killed two, injured 14
World2 hours ago
The Pakistani expat had suffered massive brain stroke, internal bleeding after fall in bathroom
UAE21 hours ago
Some clouds may appear over the mountains by today afternoon
Weather7 hours ago
Jain was reportedly detained on arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
Property2 hours ago
The chairman of NCEMA wishes her "a speedy recovery and good health"
Emergencies3 hours ago
The quake’s epicentre was in the Southern region of the country
MENA5 hours ago
Seek medical intervention if changes last longer than two weeks
UAE34 minutes ago
Graduate Programs in Fall 2022
When one screen won't do the job, Asus treats us by giving another one in a powerful portable package.
Who tells funny jokes and is an undercover superhero? Dad of course!
Etihad Guest is a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand, allowing residents and guests to earn and spend miles - the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE - everywhere, every day
Motorists must adhere to speed limits for their own safety, say authorities
Transport20 hours ago
Industry experts say the top three categories of residency are golden, silver and retirement visas
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
Centenarian says she started competing at 104 years old
Asia21 hours ago
Airlines, airports issue travel advisories as traffic is expected to peak during school holidays, Eid break
Travel1 day ago
They will also focus on healthcare and mental issues during pregnancy
coronavirus18 hours ago
Job seekers will be able to upgrade their resume and make it application-ready
UAE18 hours ago
Customers lined up at 4am outside stores on Thursday to buy the sneakers for their official price of Dh549
UAE20 hours ago
Move aims to stabilise economy, tackle spiralling inflation
Asia19 hours ago
Authorities in the country and neighbouring India warn of disease epidemic
Asia19 hours ago
Ruling comes after stunning leak of draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito
World18 hours ago
Stocks are selling out fast as the shoe's popularity is seen worldwide
UAE1 day ago
The money will be used to build a mosque and dig wells in a needy country
UAE39 minutes ago
Fans have reacted favourably to the track released Friday night.
Movies58 minutes ago
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
Platform will make clinical data more accessible and enhance treatment quality
UAE2 days ago
Ministry of Finance announces revenue, spending of federal authorities in first quarter
UAE2 days ago
Leaving hand sanitisers, perfume in vehicles could be dangerous amid the recent rise in temperature
UAE3 days ago
Flags to be raised today
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
Employees at state-run military contractor EDGE Group share their experiences
UAE2 days ago
Low-cost carrier gearing up to welcome three million passengers
Aviation3 days ago
No reason why they can't excel in male-dominated fields, says Dr Suad Al Shamsi ahead of International Women in Engineering Day
UAE2 days ago
Ameena committed to her new treatment, toured Expo 2020 Dubai and visited all the pavilions
Health2 days ago
For sneakerheads and foodies, the restaurant's collaboration with adidas is a moment to savour
Spotlight3 days ago
Other winners drove away in luxury vehicles
UAE2 days ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads1 week ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads1 week ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads1 week ago
In 2021-22, the UAE was India’s third-largest goods trading partner after the USA and China. This trade relationship has been strong over the years.
Long Reads1 week ago
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
Long Reads14 hours ago
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Long Reads1 day ago
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Long Reads5 days ago
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads6 days ago
The socially rewarding network continues to expand, offering a multitude of fun and lucrative games
The event intends to provide guidance and facilitate students in getting college admission for UG and PG study options in the new academic year, starting from September 2022
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
The K-pop band announced last week that they were taking a break
Entertainment3 days ago
The Bollywood superstar is celebrating 30 years in the film industry
Entertainment1 hour ago
Bale served as the Dark Knight in three films
Entertainment2 hours ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner1 day ago
The influence of heavenly bodies pervades our car culture in more ways than one
Lifestyle1 day ago
In a world focused on extroverts, here are a few tips on how the quiet ones can stay true to their nature, and use it to make their place under the sun
Wellness1 day ago
Staycations are passé; it's time to check in to an art hotel in your neighbourhood and get your fix of culture, art and luxury
Vacations2 hours ago
Roundup of the finest properties for a relaxing stacay
Lifestyle17 hours ago
Cake & Sprinkles will also feature dessert cafe, children's play area, mini-golf course
Arts and Culture22 hours ago
They say that these people might require long-term rehabilitation or care
Health22 hours ago
The Argentinian film is a psychological thriller that puts the Biblical “an eye for an eye” under the lens
Entertainment1 day ago
Research shows that four in five managers in the GCC do not feel fully equipped to have meaningful conversations with their teams on well-being, especially on mental health
Lifestyle1 day ago
Munch:On will stop daily operations and the offering will be rebuilt on the Careem app.
Business18 hours ago
With the UAE and Gulf countries in the midst of a strategic transformation into a knowledge economy, embracing new technologies presents both an opportunity and a threat
Tech19 hours ago
Jain was reportedly detained on arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
Property2 hours ago
High net worth individuals, millionaires and entrepreneurs will drive growth in luxury property market
Property5 hours ago
The cryptocurrency lending company froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month
Cryptocurrency13 hours ago
Minister says the launch is to achieve pharmaceutical and health security in the country
Business14 hours ago
New session of SBWCTalks will highlight scope for diversity and inclusion in dynamic, male-dominated real estate sector
Business19 hours ago
Strikes by Ryanair, Brussels Airlines staff affect routes to Spain, Italy, France
Aviation20 hours ago
This is latest in a string of cyber heists on a sector long targeted by hackers
Crypto22 hours ago
The UAE qualified for this year's Women's Asia Cup by reaching the final of the Asian T20 Championships in Kuala Lumpur
Cricket17 hours ago
The leg-spinner has been given the all-clear to head to Saudi Arabia this weekend by both county club Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board
Sports13 hours ago
The imperious Bairstow has now blasted back-to-back centuries as he finished unbeaten on 130 from 126 balls
Sports13 hours ago
One among four India players to turn out for the English county side, Pant knocked his way to an entertaining 76 off 87 balls at Grace Road
Sports13 hours ago
However, PCB will discourage its elite players from contesting in foreign leagues, for which the board is ready to pay them compensatory finances
Sports20 hours ago
Australia bowled out the hosts for 160, a potentially tricky total on a bowling-friendly Colombo pitch which the tourists overhauled with 10.3 overs to spare
Sports13 hours ago
The Tour also fined them 100,000 pounds ($122,790.00) each
Sports21 hours ago
Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a seventh title — and fourth in a row — against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo
Sports20 hours ago
She was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting in her solo routine
Sports13 hours ago
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Emergencies3 weeks ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos3 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 month ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos1 month ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food1 month ago
The giant stingray, weighing 300kg, was caught in the Mekong River by a local fisherman
Offbeat4 days ago
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
Offbeat1 day ago
The room, created by concept artists, has no walls, ceiling or doors
Offbeat1 day ago
Clement Piard travelled across 10 countries to reach his final destination
Offbeat2 days ago
As the mercury soars to highs of mid 40s, we round up some jobs that involve braving the extremes
Offbeat2 days ago
