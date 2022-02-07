Waterfalls, Garden in the Sky, Al Wasl Plaza shows will continue to be part of the neighbourhood for residents to enjoy
Property7 hours ago
Shocking stat revealed as the Emirate announced new charge on plastic bags from July
Environment3 hours ago
Will implement a complete ban within two years
Environment5 hours ago
85 per cent of Emirate’s residents would support the move as well
Environment3 hours ago
Data will help scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts better understand the phenomena and interactions on the atmosphere of the Red Planet
UAE4 hours ago
On October 25, there will be a 50 per cent partial solar eclipse that the Emirates will witness
UAE1 hour ago
CEO of Abu Dhabi-based GLIDE says the world is close to eliminating some infectious diseases
Health1 hour ago
UAE doctors had earlier said that the Omicron variant-driven wave has reached its peak in the country.
coronavirus5 hours ago
The Dubai Public Prosecution detailed her crime in an Instagram post on Monday.
Crime5 hours ago
Dubai to roll out autonomous taxis next year.
Transport7 hours ago
Authorities reminded drivers could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points for jumping traffic signals
Transport8 hours ago
Trophy named after first Indian prime minister to be held in Ras Al Khaimah waters next month.
World8 hours ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime5 hours ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE5 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport5 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20206 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE6 days ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance5 days ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy5 days ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE6 days ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate6 days ago
CEO of Abu Dhabi-based GLIDE says the world is close to eliminating some infectious diseases
Health1 hour ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Chinese scientists and public health specialists have reiterated the need for maintaining the stringent controls.
coronavirus9 hours ago
She revealed her engagement last year to Bader Shammas.
Entertainment8 hours ago
The victim contacted them and gave Dh75,000 in exchange for $30,000
Crime9 hours ago
Over 60,000 pre-sale tickets have been sold
Cricket32 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic lender's annual revenue rose four per cent to Dh5.56 billion from Dh5.35 billion in the same period of 2020
Finance37 minutes ago
A clarification said that tourists with the right paperwork could still arrive through Jakarta and Bali airports.
coronavirus10 hours ago
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20206 days ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus6 days ago
Active Parks initiative launched to promote a healthy society and motivate the community to take up sports.
Health6 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE5 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport5 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20206 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads1 week ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads1 week ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads1 week ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads1 week ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads1 day ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads2 days ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads3 days ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads3 days ago
To promote diversification with renewable energies, expand the country’s electricity supply and reduce losses in the distribution network are some of the government’s main goals.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
With different types of tourism, unexplored areas, and closer relationships with local communities, Dominican tourism is opening up to fresh and exciting options.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
My childhood was dominated by songs by Lata and many other singing greats.
1 day ago
The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour
Music3 days ago
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aakash Bhatia on their latest thriller out now
Entertainment3 days ago
Omar was only six when his father Saif Ghobash, the UAE’s first Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, was killed by a bullet
Books1 day ago
To date, the Make A Wish Foundation has helped more than 5,000 children in the UAE and abroad
Health2 days ago
She was joined by Daniel L Newman and Karim Hauser to discuss the influence of East over rest of the world at Emirates Airline Literature Festival 2022
Events2 days ago
Addicts can now apply for treatment services online
Health1 day ago
Written by a veteran journalist in the UAE, it consists of three chapters examining the ruler's journey
Books1 day ago
The donation will help a local NGO create wigs for cancer patients
Health3 days ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health3 days ago
ETFs overall had a record year in 2021 with more than 900 new launches worldwide and over $1 trillion in global net inflows, taking assets under management to $9.9 trillion at the end of November, according to Invesco experts
Finance3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic lender's annual revenue rose four per cent to Dh5.56 billion from Dh5.35 billion in the same period of 2020
Finance37 minutes ago
ADQ remains a majority shareholder with a 75.44 per cent stake in the listed entity
Business2 hours ago
The government’s top priority is to transform the state into “an investment destination of choice” for nationals and overseas investors, including non-resident Indians: State’s Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve
Business3 hours ago
Dr Jonathan Woetzel, Senior Partner at McKinsey and Director McKinsey Global Institute, explains the way forward
World3 hours ago
The bank said its fees, commission and other income in 2021 also climbed 117.2 per cent to Dh106 million from Dh48.8 million in the previous year
Finance4 hours ago
Take a peek into the future of mobility
Transport4 hours ago
Data will help scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts better understand the phenomena and interactions on the atmosphere of the Red Planet
UAE4 hours ago
This year's IPL will begin in the last week or March and Shah was confident of staging the 10-team league in India.
Cricket9 hours ago
Senegal win its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout
Football16 hours ago
Al Hilal beat Al Jazira 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash with European giants Chelsea
Football19 hours ago
The second match of the series is on Wednesday at the same venue in Ahmedabad
Cricket1 day ago
Basil Hameed took five wickets for the UAE
Cricket19 hours ago
The legendary singer helped the cash-strapped Indian cricket board after Kapil's team won the 1983 World Cup
Cricket1 day ago
The win did not come easy for the Dane despite having enjoyed a three-shot lead going into the finale
Golf19 hours ago
The 31-year-old headed into Sunday's final round with a one-shot lead over Spain's Adri Arnaus
Golf19 hours ago
India beat England by four wickets on Saturday in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua
Cricket1 day ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
The wreck is located in an extremely dangerous zone of the Weddell Sea
Offbeat2 days ago
Sources say the 55-year-old was a habitual drinker
Offbeat1 day ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat2 days ago
The traveller was rescued by security personnel.
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.28 INR
|1 AED
|47.39 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,646.37 AED
|24K
|219.25 AED