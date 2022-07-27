Restriction on airline's operation for eight weeks
The strong tremors, in turn, set off small landslides, causing great damage
Premium for packages start at Dh2,393
It fell to 79.88 against the US dollar
Suspects try to dodge authorities using eyeglasses and wigs
Two of the participants who hit the jackpot are based outside the UAE
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar
Renters have three payment options via an app
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Rassem Zok, CEO of
Videos show rain-drenched lush greenery, water-clogged street as temperature dips to 17°C in peak summer
Shoppers can enter Shop and Win raffle promotion by spending Dh100 at DSS participating malls
Police posted a notice on Twitter announcing the temporary closure
Travellers opting for destinations with visa on arrival facilities
Over 176 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
RAKtopia will take place from 22 to 23 October at Longbeach Campground
Investigation found it did not adhere to due diligence policies and procedures
Daman signs MoU with Ewaa to further strengthen their partnership
Earlier, the Crown Prince said the metaverse would support 40,000 virtual jobs in five years
Career expert shares insight with parents on how to guide high school graduates
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Higher revenue across net interest and other operating income generated a strong increase in net profit
Plans available for one-year duration and need to be renewed
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays an amnesia sufferer recovering from a purported suicide attempt.
Styles was shortlisted Tuesday for his album “Harry's House".
The movie is the latest instalment in the franchise which began in 1987.
Grace, a native of the Philippines, needed immediate medical attention
The 38-year-old was conscious during the two-hour-long surgery to remove a tumour on the thyroid gland
The helpline is available six days a week from Sunday to Friday
Air conditioning in rooms affects eyes, making them drier than normal
The risk is moderate globally, except in the Europe, where the WHO has deemed the risk as high
This ancient elixir is everyone’s cup of tea in the Emirates
Four cases have been reported in the country so far
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
Travellers are advised to do a routine PCR test before departure and after arrival
The complex surgery lasted around 3 hours
Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department transactions increased by 10.4%; Registration of 4 new residential and commercial real estate projects
The company attributed the volume growth to its terminals across Asia Pacific, Americas and Australia.
Onboard warning system helps PIA pilots correct course and avoid collision
Abu Dhabi groups announces acquisition of Ras Al Khaimah’s Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa
The strong year-on-year growth was driven by rising core revenues and sustained lower impairments, the bank said in a statement.
Investment funds are largest asset class in the country
|1 AED
|21.72 INR
|1 AED
|62.01 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,297.72 AED
|24K
|207.75 AED
Pakistan were 89-1 when bad light stopped play early and stumps were called on day four in Galle with left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq on 46 and skipper Babar Azam on 26
Cricket Russia has had its Membership terminated
Veteran jockey Jamie Spencer rallied Marbaan from the rear of the nine-runner field to mow down favourite Holloway Boy (Daniel Tudhope), inside the final 50 metres, for an impressive half-length victory
India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team
Pogacar narrowly missed winning a third successive Tour de France title, coming second to Jumbo—Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard in cycling’s biggest race
He cites health concerns, has been advised to rest for one month
The 37-year-old, who missed the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, wants to leave the club he rejoined last year
Unlike in previous tournaments, all teams will stay in the same hotel and use the same training base throughout the tournament
The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from September 8 next year
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
She says that people love to help each other
Feline had dodged airline employees, animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier
The item was returned in seven minutes
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries