Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

PARTNER CONTENT

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.

1 day ago

Experience Real Thailand in the UAE

PARTNER CONTENT

Experience Real Thailand in the UAE

The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is showcasing the unique Thai products to promote awareness on wide variety of Thai products in the FIRST Top Thai Brands Exhibition 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to buy authentic products and have business matching with the exporters from Thailand.

2 days ago

KT Opinion
A new era of prosperity for India-UAE trade

Opinion

A new era of prosperity for India-UAE trade

A closer collaboration, anchored in friendship, trust and the spirit of entrepreneurship, will create limitless opportunities for our economies, for our industries, our cities and our people – now and for generations to come.

21 hours ago

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Long Reads

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

2 days ago

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

PARTNER CONTENT

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

2 weeks ago

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

1 month ago

