Saudi plans for fresh round of talks with Iran, says foreign minister
MENA10 hours ago
Experts say that the 'Great Resignation' is on the cards in UAE and GCC in 2022 with 56% of candidates intending to change jobs.
Jobs1 hour ago
Light rain may fall by Tuesday morning accompanied with another decrease in temperature
Weather2 hours ago
The new relaxation follows the scrapping of the seven-day mandatory home quarantine for passengers arriving in India from abroad
Travel21 hours ago
Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured
World8 hours ago
The Kremlin insists it has no plans to attack, but Moscow has done little to reduce tensions
Europe4 hours ago
Rise in humidity in the coastal areas
Weather3 hours ago
This comes after the IOC said it would not award any medals if Russia's Valieva placed in the top three
Sports15 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile arrived in Germany to shore up Western support
World17 hours ago
The technology uses machine learning and advanced sensors to maximise performance
UAE16 hours ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime4 days ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health4 days ago
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal4 days ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion4 days ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 week ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
IMF commends UAE’s successful efforts to address the effects of Covid-19
Economy1 day ago
Intensive efforts for digital transformation and investment in information technology infrastructure have contributed to enabling business innovation within the health insurance sector
Business3 days ago
Consumers are now more comfortable navigating the world through a digital lens, experts said
Business3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is showcasing the unique Thai products to promote awareness on wide variety of Thai products in the FIRST Top Thai Brands Exhibition 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to buy authentic products and have business matching with the exporters from Thailand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Recent death of veteran Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri puts spotlight on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Health18 hours ago
Here's what you can expect from the bronze, silver and gold packages
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Residents can travel to Dubai without a GDRFA or ICA approval, except when travelling from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Sudan
Travel1 month ago
The new law allows employees to combine more than one job model
Jobs2 days ago
The technology uses machine learning and advanced sensors to maximise performance
UAE16 hours ago
More culinary universities and colleges have been established in the country in response to the surge in demand
Jobs1 day ago
The streaming platform blamed a 'technical issue' for the brief suspension
Tech16 hours ago
The launch would restore Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Tech5 minutes ago
Issam Freiha aka icekream also drops some good advice for aspiring artists in a chat with City Times.
Music38 minutes ago
Ranjanie Rupasinghe and Lalitha Fernando cooked Sri Lankan food and arranged direct delivery to 16 coworkers who were in quarantine
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a verdict issued by the Court of First Instance
Crime1 week ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation1 week ago
Despite the challenges, 61 per cent of residents say they are happy with the change
Life and Living1 week ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai -
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads1 week ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads1 week ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads1 week ago
In Pradeep Magazine’s Not Just Cricket, his life story is squarely distilled through the prism of circumstances.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads12 hours ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads1 day ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads1 day ago
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic3 weeks ago
The 'Magic Mike' actor plays an army ranger who drives a fallen soldier’s dog to his funeral in the film releasing soon in UAE
Entertainment15 hours ago
Make the most of your day off with Sunday brunches and more in the UAE
Local Events15 hours ago
“It was an amicable split; it just was not working,” a source said.
Entertainment2 days ago
Mark Janicello, writer, director and leading actor of The Finellis Movie, on looking at life through the prism of humour
Arts and Culture1 day ago
In a world full of noise, is it possible to accept quiet?
Wellness1 day ago
Each year several lives are taken not just by catastrophic natural calamities or warzone destruction, but by motor accidents that happen right in front of our eyes, often on the roads we travel every day
Writer's Corner1 day ago
Non-coverage forces patients to see other specialists leading to higher costs for insurance companies.
Health23 hours ago
The city has some great options to choose from
Food Listings1 day ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner1 day ago
Belgian-British teen aviator, who became the youngest female pilot to fly solo across the world, talks about how flying is a mental challenge rather than a physical one
Lifestyle1 day ago
The bestselling author and speaker was in Dubai for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature
Books1 day ago
The contribution of women to science is vital as nations work to build a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive world, experts say
Business15 hours ago
GCC is the seven largest export destination for Germany outside Europe.
Business10 hours ago
Yong’s global portfolio spans Australia, Asia and Africa continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes, including real estate, aviation, mining, fashion, technology and more.
Business10 hours ago
Techstars is on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs.
Business17 hours ago
The Reserve Bank of India has given non-residents and foreign investors headroom to invest Rs1 trillion in Indian bonds; this will take some pressure off the interest rate regime
Business17 hours ago
The Latvian wins her fifth career title in singles
Sports13 hours ago
City's defeat, only their third in the league this season, means they are now only six points ahead of Liverpool who also have a game in hand
Football9 hours ago
Djokovic has won five titles in Dubai — from 2009 to 2011, 2013 and 2020 and was runner-up to Roger Federer in 2015
Sports20 hours ago
The Godolphin handler completed a three-timer at Friday's sixth Dubai World Cup Carnival
Horse Racing9 hours ago
The Slovenian will be looking to embark on a successful title defence of the only UCI World Tour race in the Middle East, on home soil
Sports13 hours ago
The UAE’s second win on the trot gave them four points. They now play against Bahrain in their concluding game on Monday
Cricket9 hours ago
The 21-year-old Kiplimo stormed ahead in the men's category to claim the first prize, with an incredible time of 57:56
Sports14 hours ago
Henry claimed 7-23 in the first innings to set up New Zealand's victory by an innings and 276 runs at the Hagley Oval
Cricket9 hours ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
Swindon Town took to their Twitter handle asking anyone to help them track the boy
Offbeat2 days ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas1 day ago
CCTV cameras captured the heart-stopping footage
Offbeat1 day ago
The AirAsia plane was bound to Tawau in Malaysia
Offbeat1 day ago
