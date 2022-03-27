The Afghan regime closed girls' secondary schools just hours after reopening them this week
Asia8 hours ago
The Afghan regime closed girls' secondary schools just hours after reopening them this week
Asia8 hours ago
This year’s savings are the biggest since Earth Hour was first observed in the Emirate in 2008
UAE5 hours ago
Dozens of victims' relatives have been waiting for days as rescue teams searched for survivors
World9 hours ago
Lack of a quorum held up the vote for the second time
MENA10 hours ago
A magical fourth victory in the 2,000-metre contest for both trainer Baffert and jockey Dettori
Primer5 hours ago
Civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol reportedly had to leave in private cars
World22 hours ago
Global artistes Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma to mark the end of the six-month-long extravaganza
Expo 20204 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
I remind myself of how privileged I am to be allowed a personal audience with a man who epitomises racing royalty, writes Leslie Wilson Jr
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Airlines do not need to keep three seats vacant on international flight
coronavirus12 hours ago
The new guideline will go into effect on March 29
coronavirus1 day ago
I admire James and Sophie’s dedication and work ethic, Jacquie Doyle writes
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma are among other stars who will perform at the world fair
Entertainment12 hours ago
In a statement, the authority offered condolences to the family of the deceased boy
UAE17 hours ago
Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma lead line-up of international talent
Expo 202015 hours ago
Motorists are advised to use alternative roads and start their journey early
Transport19 hours ago
Residents only allowed out to seek shelter if sirens go off
Europe11 hours ago
He said, “we will continue to overcome challenges together to ensure the safety and security of both our countries.”
UAE16 hours ago
Within a matter of days, the world fair will come to an end; here's how diplomats and pavilion directors will remember it
Expo 202014 hours ago
Airlines do not need to keep three seats vacant on international flight
coronavirus12 hours ago
It's hard for Jadeja to take a firm grip of the reins handed to him by his mentor, because everyone still looks at Dhoni for ideas and inspiration
Cricket3 hours ago
Embrace the final day of the weekend with our guide to fun-filled events/activities in town
Entertainment3 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal2 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime4 days ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 day ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE2 days ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20202 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE2 days ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport2 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 week ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 week ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads7 hours ago
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 day ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads2 days ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The Tajik singer and social media star talks about matters close to his heart on his visit to the Khaleej Times office on March 22.
Local Events3 days ago
Hawkins passed away aged 50 in Bogota, Colombia.
Music16 hours ago
John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — an extravaganza of more than 300 gigs worldwide that began in 2018
Entertainment17 hours ago
Enjoy your Saturday with our guide to the best events/activities around town
Entertainment1 day ago
Djiby Sow is fondly known as the 'man with the magical fingers'
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 days ago
'We wanted to show that she is not alone in this fight; the entire school is with her'
Health2 days ago
Sri Lankan food is distinct from other cuisines in the Indian subcontinent and is known to be spicy and aromatic
Food6 hours ago
The surgery, which takes over an hour, leads to a faster recovery
Wellness9 hours ago
The disease caused approximately 419,000 deaths in 2018
Health15 hours ago
New healing resort a short drive from Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala
Wellness1 day ago
Life's Like That is a weekly column, where Suresh Pattali writes about his musings on everyday life
Lifestyle2 days ago
With what’s happening in the world now, how are you letting that affect your inner peace?
Wellness2 days ago
69 per cent of UAE employers believe they will lose new and existing employees if they don’t adapt
coronavirus20 hours ago
Users might be paying a fixed fee each month to get a device of their choice with free upgrades
Tech1 day ago
Nearly 120 delegates from different countries participated in the event
Business11 hours ago
Samana Waves spans over 155000 sqft is a G+3P+23-storey tower that comprises 213 apartments.
Business11 hours ago
The world’s first secured trading platform that connects customers looking to sell pre-owned electronics such as phones, laptops, smartwatches, and tablets
Start-ups13 hours ago
It is the first supercar in the world to merge the soul of a sports car with the functionality of an SUV
Auto16 hours ago
The cooperative agreement aims to bolster collaboration between the two ECAs through joint strategic projects.
Business1 day ago
The MENACW22 will also build on the successes and takeaways from the recently concluded COP26.
Business1 day ago
A magical fourth victory in the 2,000-metre contest for both trainer Baffert and jockey Dettori
Primer5 hours ago
Switzerland was ridden expertly by record nine-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea
Primer7 hours ago
Bob Baffert won the Dubai World Cup for a fourth time after Frankie Dettori delivered aboard Country Grammer
Primer17 hours ago
The Japanese domination continuous with a fifth victory in eight races on the card
Daily updates8 hours ago
Aussie pilot gives Japan a third win on the day with UAE Derby victory
Primer8 hours ago
Race 7: Lord North & Panthalassa win the Dubai Turf, with a $5 million prize purse
Daily updates9 hours ago
It's hard for Jadeja to take a firm grip of the reins handed to him by his mentor, because everyone still looks at Dhoni for ideas and inspiration
Cricket3 hours ago
The Japanese horse threw the form book well and truly out of the window
Daily updates10 hours ago
A Case Of You makes a case for himself with another upset on the card as he defeats Man Of Promise in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint
Daily updates10 hours ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
The couple had an argument after the husband asked for divorce
Offbeat3 days ago
International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
Offbeat18 hours ago
Jayshree M Sundar’s book 'Don't Forget 2004: Advertising Secrets of an Impossible Election Victory' captures the defining moment, where the challenger Congress scripted an unexpected victory against the rival BJP, even though the tide has changed in the ruling party's favour since then
Offbeat1 day ago
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction
Markets1 day ago
The Business Class is strategic in its positioning, and it invites its stakeholders to witness a parade from dress circle seats: that drill that takes place onboard after they get seated
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.61 INR
|1 AED
|48.60 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,189.53 AED
|24K
|237.25 AED