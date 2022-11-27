The last day to submit entries for the video contest is December 2
700 adventurers tackle varying levels of challenging terrain, covering a stretch of more than 100km in Ras Al Khaimah
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation vows to address and deal with any abuse related to the government's salary support programme
Abdulelah Al Maliki's defensive lapse caused Poland's second goal against Saudi Arabia in Fifa World Cup match
Argentina keep their hopes for the last 16 alive after the win
It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
He made his first public appearance on Saturday since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month
'I am very relieved and very, very happy,' Rafael said, as he gave a thumbs up to the team that bounced back after shock defeat to Saudi Arabia
Explore a world of benefits for just Dh19/ month with Careem Plus and start saving today
Global sports brand PUMA recently collaborated with Dubai Sports Council to create a unique floating football pitch off the shore of iconic Palm Jumeirah.
Get set for the biggest sale weekend of the year at Babyshop. The biggest sale has got even bigger during the three-day super sale from November 25 to 27 with flat 40 per cent off across all categories
Recommends the usage of Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF), a non-surgical procedure, minimally invasive treatment that treats GERD at its source
Argentina will be taking on Mexico on Saturday in their second Group C match. They had lost their previous match to Saudi Arabia 1-2
Right-back Danilo to also miss next Group G game due to an ankle strain
Supporters delighted with their team's performance against Serbia
Paulo Dybala, who is just coming back from injury, must be given the opportunity to start
The striker scored twice to take his team into the knockout round
During similar exercises conducted recently, the public has been advised to stay away from the site and not to take photographs
Six million massage cards have been seized across Dubai and several gangs have been busted in the emirate and in Sharjah
A Brazilian couple arrived at the Education City Stadium without match tickets to support Saudi Arabia
'The patient probably had one of the most blocked arteries I have ever seen,' says doctor
Friends, students and colleagues share memories of the late physician who founded medical college for girls in the emirate
'They helped us throughout the drive, from deflating tyres to tackling the steep hills of sand,' participant says
Having suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game, a draw or a defeat against Mexico would push the two-time world champions to the brink of elimination in Qatar
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a wanted commodity, given his quality and sudden availability
The advisory comes as the holiday season sets in, with air passenger traffic increasing substantially
They duped residents into sharing their bank details by saying their accounts would be frozen if they didn't respond
Many reported that their tap water was back by Friday morning
Revised guidelines to allow passengers with family or father’s name on second page of travel document to fly
Policies will be available as both 14-day and 40-day plans and will be offered with or without the option of comprehensive Covid-19 coverage
There is plenty more on offer for visitors, including a performance by Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, and the chance to win flight tickets to a destination of their choice
‘I would have pinned down the thief even if the bag contained just Dh2,’ says Indian expat as police honour him for bravery
It took the authorities more than a day to get the major blaze under control, police say
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
The complainant stated that he was unable to carry out his work for many weeks, which negatively affected his entitlements and allowances from his job
Many residents who participated in the fitness challenge have nearly stopped using single-use plastics since they were provided with eco-friendly alternatives
Two of the suspects are still at large, with police continuing to search for them
In a raid, police also arrested 18 people who were gambling in the den; they were sentenced to three months in prison, fined Dh100,000
The partnership brings LG Ad Solutions' CTV advertising to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
WAHED is delighted to announce a brand-new partnership with Creator's Group. Bringing years of experience in the real estate and property management sector, the Creator's Group can look forward to enjoying a number of advantages that the blockchain can add to this industry.
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
vivo becomes the fastest growing smartphone in the Middle East and is the official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, says Saeed Klaib, Regional PR and Social Media Manager at vivo Middle East
Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East, is preparing to bring the industry's biggest players to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 - 24 November 2022, for three days of networking and making connections.
Here's a look at GE's top innovations and initiatives in the march towards net zero
Exxeella Education Group LLC Registered in Minneapolis, USA with its wide presence in India has now entered into UAE market to assist students who wants to study abroad in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Pakistani singer and actor talks about his new film Tich Button and why, like his work on the small screen, it’s likely to surprise his audiences
Taking to Instagram, Lehri shared a rather intimate photo of himself and Adada
We bring you six great options to enjoy music, the outdoors, pop culture and more
Students from GEMS Modern Academy come together for this inspirational play adapted and directed by Kevin Oliver
Friends, students and colleagues share memories of the late physician who founded medical college for girls in the emirate
Fear associated with disease should be banished, says Sheikh Nahyan
Rates of obesity won’t budge as long as society views it as a personal issue
Condition of the patient improved after the transplant conducted by doctors at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center early this month
The right music completely changes the experience we have in a restaurant. Yes, food and music go hand in hand to create the perfect ambience, energy, and even appetite
'The patient probably had one of the most blocked arteries I have ever seen,' says doctor
Taking advantage of one of the tournament, hospitals have designed creative ways to raise awareness of diseases and disorders
Explore a world of benefits for just Dh19/ month with Careem Plus and start saving today
Global sports brand PUMA recently collaborated with Dubai Sports Council to create a unique floating football pitch off the shore of iconic Palm Jumeirah.
Investors are pricing in a 75% chance that the Fed will raise rates at its December 14 meeting by 50bps to a target rate of 4.5%
Along with them, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras
The advertising situation at Twitter has been particularly dire since Musk took over the company in late October
Government initiative to provide career and internship opportunities to aspiring talent
Worldwide, the amusement parks market is expected to grow to $140.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.3%
The share offering would increase the company's public float from the current 27.4% level
Written agreement concerning the supply of goods or services, between two VAT-registered persons, could be regarded as a tax invoice for recovering input credit
Eoin Morgan and Azam Khan steered New York Strikers to a well fought eight-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators
England used the camp at Abu Dhabi's premier multi sports venue as the pre-cursor to their historic return to Pakistan after a 17-year absence
History was made in the first-ever para triathlon mixed relay with Team Australia II taking the honour of becoming the first to cross the finish line
The 25th edition of the annual Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge gets underway from December 5
The Seddon Park is a three-way open ground but is known for being one of the batting friendliest tracks in New Zealand where willow wielders would get value for their shots
Becomes first dual winner of the prestigious Purebred Arabian contest at Meydan Racecourse
Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60, setting off a wave of deep mourning across the football world
Incredibly popular Indian rapper also to pen and produce the league’s anthe
Following PCB's statement, Indian Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the country will host the tournament with all teams
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
A farm sanctuary in New York is investigating the inner lives of cows and chickens — but only if they volunteer
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
Fossils are a multimillion-dollar business, bringing legal disputes, nondisclosure agreements and trademarks to the world of paleontology
His influence is still all over charts, not least in the form of Canadian singer The Weeknd, whose albums like 'Dawn FM' and 'DD' have often channelled Jackson
The insects are an example for humanity to emulate. Over tens of millions of years of evolution, they have figured out how to become astonishingly numerous without depleting the world around them
A team of expert lexicographers have narrowed down a longlist of worthy contestants to a final choice of three words
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued