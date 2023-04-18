A fine of Dh400 will be applicable to motorists driving below the minimum speed on a key road in the emirate from next month
A fine of Dh400 will be applicable to motorists driving below the minimum speed on a key road in the emirate from next month
This is in line with the emirate's strategy to empower people of determination and foster their closer integration into society
Sultan AlNeyadi has been working on scientific experiments on the International Space Station
Faisal Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, said he had written to Sheikh Mohamed requesting their release
He took to Twitter to express his sorrow, adding that he has directed the country's mission in the UAE to extend their support
Their bodies will be repatriated tonight
This holiday is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar
Depending on when the Islamic festival is, residents will get a four- or five-day break
If employers are looking to retain their best talent, they advise, they need to carefully consider what their workforce wants, and that includes flexibility
Whether you are gaming or designing 3D worlds, an RTX laptop is your best asset
With Eid al Fitr just around the corner,
Imtiaz Developments has plans to launch the second phase of their residential development Westwood Grande by Imtiaz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
The couple was attending Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party after which the video went viral
As per the centre, there is no possibility of Shawwal crescent sighting on Thursday
Some residents were allowed to enter the building to gather important documents, everyday essentials and belongings
Instead of rushing out to safety, both ran from ground floor, knocking every door and waking sleeping residents in the building
'She had moved into the complex just a few days ago, was in the process of shifting to Malta'
Guests of note included Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and more
Traditionally, Asian, British and Gulf nationals have been the dominant investors in the local real estate market, along with UAE citizens
Non-profit organisation FOCP’s Zakat campaign will cover shortage of funds for treatment. You need to cover shortage of moral support for your loved ones
Sultan AlNeyadi 'fully trained and prepared' for this type of mission, says first Emirati in space Hazzaa Al Mansouri
Post-Covid, employers are increasingly insisting employees return to office as restrictions have been eased, but a majority of residents still prefer a hybrid work model
Master Karel Josh De Vera took inspiration from his Master Grant Randall, a Muslim convert and started fasting with him in solidarity
On the 45th anniversary of Khaleej Times, we take you behind the scenes on how we bring you the latest in UAE and beyond.
The government had earlier confirmed the holidays for public sector employees
The additional services aim to reduce congestion during the holidays, as well as to allow comfortable trips for residents
Emirates cautions travellers of a busy period for outbound travel from Dubai from April 20 onwards
The most likely dates of the long break this year are from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23
Here is the full list of requirements each category of applicant needs to apply for the 10-year residency
The experience is focused on applying ‘design thinking’ with guidance from experts in the field
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings
Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Stability is led by maintaining prices and receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend
Stakeholders from across the globe to delve into challenges and opportunities facing the tea industry at eighth edition of event from April 25-27 as a new generation of consumers with diverse tastes take to the beverage
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Scoliosis is a deformity of the spine affecting two to three per cent of the population.
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Sustainability has become a pressing issue in today's world, with a compelling need to balance current resource demands with those of future generations.
Mellow AI, a new revolutionary AI assistant has now launched within Tawasal SuperApp.
Martin Rueegg Group CEO of NLGIC Group, talks about business focus: future of NLGIC Group in 2023 and beyond, towards building the region's leading multi-line insurer, and expanding into other lines of business
More than half of the performing artists at the 2023 edition hail from outside the United States
The inventive and thrilling sequel elevates and expands the franchise
He was the first-ever Spanish-language headliner at Coachella on Friday night
The actor shared the news on his Instagram handle, putting up a poster of an event that he is set to attend
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
Although this term refers mainly to fashion, we can’t deny that the fashion industry has often been a barometer for many social and economic changes
The cross-cultural Iftar served up at Armani/Pavilion is top notch
Reduced physical activity during spring break could be another reason why a number of children fell sick upon returning to classrooms, expert says
Her first Dubai exhibition, ‘Curated by Zahraa’, breaks down the art of fashion curation
A majority of people living with the disease first exhibit symptoms between the ages of 20 to 40
Go minimalistic this festive season
50 years later, the genre is still going strong
A glance at the Guide suggests that the urge to get people to bite their tongues rather than use language which some may find “politically incorrect” has now crossed all reasonable limits
Five-year tranche expected to be $500 million in size
IEA says world oil demand is set to hit a record 101.9 million barrels per day
Silver lining has been the increase in shipments of electronic goods
An enabling environment for business to global leader in philanthropy
Customer deposits rose 19% to Dh311b as of the end of March
Dubai saw its annual inflation rate rising to 4.9 per cent in February
Shares opened at Dh12 and jumped to Dh12.3 at close of the day
Here are five keys that made the difference between winning and losing in another pot-boiler
In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to jail time of between four and 15 years
Pakistan leads the series 2-1 and Rawalpindi hosts the remaining two matches on Thursday and Monday
Chennai held its nerve to win its third match of the tournament
Playing as a pacer for Mumbai, Arjun bowled two overs in the match against KKR
The 24-year-old Brook finally announced his arrival in style with a 55-ball 100 against Kolkata
Barcelona president said the club never tried to cheat amid investigations into payments made to a former refereeing chief
Napoli's Nigerian striker Osimhen and AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan will face off for a place in the Champions League semifinals
The knee has been troubling Dhoni since the start of the tournament but he has ended up playing all four games so far
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation
The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled
In his latest surprise, Elon Musk has replaced the iconic logo — which serves as a home button on Web — with the 'doge' meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency