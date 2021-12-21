UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content
Are you ready for a festive wonder?

PARTNER CONTENT

Are you ready for a festive wonder?

Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

As we celebrate UAE’s 50 years, we’d love your opinion as we decide on a new editorial vision...

Which of the following are you most interested in? (Click the image below)

Future of Jobs

E.g. start-ups, emerging technologies, flexible working etc.

Future of Cities

E.g. smart cities, architecture, driverless cars, electric vehicles etc.

Future of Lifestyle

E.g. fitness, health, food, fashion etc.

Future of Climate

E.g. sustainability, climate technologies etc.

Most Popular

  1. Dubai travel: Emirates announces new flight suspension for 48 hours

    Travel1 day ago

  2. Covid: UAE announces Green Pass protocol for government staff

    Government2 days ago

  3. UAE: Man sentenced to death for selling drugs over WhatsApp

    Crime1 day ago

  4. UAE: New Year holiday announced for private sector

    UAE2 days ago

  5. Expo 2020 Dubai: Parades suspended as mega event tightens Covid safety rules

    Expo 20201 day ago

  6. Burj Khalifa evacuation drill: Fire on 112th floor put out in 10 mins

    UAE23 hours ago

  7. UAE: First public holiday for 2022 announced; residents to get long weekend for New Year

    UAE Holidays2 days ago

  8. UAE rules on hiring full-time maids: Minimum salary, leaves

    Legal2 days ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
The Command of English

Long Reads

The Command of English

The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?

Long Reads1 week ago

Age of femme finance

Long Reads

Age of femme finance

Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Powered by
Partner Content
EB-5 Applications Filed Prior to Program Lapse

PARTNER CONTENT

EB-5 Applications Filed Prior to Program Lapse

A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.

PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
The Uplift — Stories That Inspire

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.58 INR
1 AED 47.64 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,598.66 AED
24K217.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content
In the Name of Love

PARTNER CONTENT

In the Name of Love

Spearheading change in the online matchmaking industry through AI and machine learning

PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago

Are you ready for a festive wonder?

PARTNER CONTENT

Are you ready for a festive wonder?

Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Geo Nation Travel and Tours: Reconnecting the wanderlust

PARTNER CONTENT

Geo Nation Travel and Tours: Reconnecting the wanderlust

Venturing abroad has always been an exciting activity for UAE residents, and with well-integrated flight connectivity to the rest of the globe, travelling has become almost second nature to Emiratis and expatriates alike.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago