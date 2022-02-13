There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather4 hours ago
The state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process.
Energy1 hour ago
Doctors talk about studies which suggest that heavy cell phone users are at risk of injuries.
Health2 hours ago
The British band is set to perform at the world’s greatest fair on Tuesday, February 15
Expo 202011 hours ago
All tickets to attend the concert were unavailable two hours after spot booking opened on the Expo website
Expo 202039 minutes ago
The victim was severely injured and the police transferred him to the hospital
Crime2 hours ago
Dubai Crown Prince shares video clip on his Instagram stories
UAE14 hours ago
The Sharjah Light Festival returns to spin stories of light and music that have enchanted viewers for over a decade. KT photographer
UAE11 hours ago
ROC's Valieva is one of the youngest athletes ever to have a positive test revealed at the Olympics
Sports2 hours ago
Kai Havertz scored from the spot in extra time after the game against Brazilian club Palmeiras had ended 1-1 in normal time
Sports10 hours ago
The business leader takes part at the Emirates Litfest that showcased her memoir
UAE13 hours ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation2 days ago
Despite the challenges, 61 per cent of residents say they are happy with the change
Life and Living1 day ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather5 days ago
Galaxy lovers inthe Emirates can now pre-order up until March 3 in Samsung stores and authorised online channels
Business2 days ago
Approximately 20 per cent of the Nouryon's $4.2 billion in annual revenue comes from emerging markets, primarily Middle East and Africa, and then Asia, including China.
Business2 days ago
The Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, said its revenue increased 30 per cent to $452 million in 2021 compared to $349 million (Dh1.3 billion) in 2020
Business2 days ago
The group's net revenues surpasses Dh3 billion with a year-on-year increase of 49 per cent
Corporate2 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Charges will effective February 14 in some areas of the Emirate
UAE2 days ago
Riders are safely secured into the sled, and each sled has access to the braking system
UAE Attractions3 days ago
With packages catering to all, residents and tourists will be spoilt for choice
Events1 day ago
Other penalties include a 30-day vehicle confiscation and traffic black points
Transport23 hours ago
The business leader takes part at the Emirates Litfest that showcased her memoir
UAE13 hours ago
Move is expected to give a much-needed boost to country's tourism industry.
coronavirus11 hours ago
The two leaders spoke for one hour 40 minutes.
Europe15 hours ago
In one instance, a member collected used clothes from members of a WhatsApp group for charity and sold them online as new
UAE18 hours ago
He was accompanied by producer Kamran Bari and Dubai based musician Atif Ali who provided Kahay Dil Jidhar’s music.
Local Events8 minutes ago
The afterparty reportedly hosted Bieber and his wife Hailey, Drake, Tobey Maguire and Khloe Kardashian, among others
Music49 minutes ago
Healthcare specialists advise wearing extra layers of warm and light clothing
Health18 hours ago
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus5 days ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime5 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 week ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 week ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation2 days ago
Despite the challenges, 61 per cent of residents say they are happy with the change
Life and Living1 day ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Dubai -
In a world caught between increasing connectivity and growing individual isolation, memoirs provide a living bridge to reality, helping to create new bonds, to revise worldviews and provide useful perspectives to deal with challenges based on lived experiences
Long Reads2 days ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads1 week ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads1 week ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads1 week ago
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads13 hours ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads1 day ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads1 day ago
In Pradeep Magazine’s Not Just Cricket, his life story is squarely distilled through the prism of circumstances.
Long Reads2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic2 weeks ago
In 'Marry Me', Jennifer Lopez portrays a pop superstar whose love life is scrutinised by millions
Entertainment15 hours ago
hangs on Jennifer Lopez who is as glowing and glamorous as ever.
Entertainment15 hours ago
India's famous Bhatkal biryani has now crossed boundaries
Food1 day ago
Raed Barqawi narrates his experiences with the visionary Dubai Ruler
Books16 hours ago
The service is available 24/7
Mental Health17 hours ago
The voyage begins at the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the very edge of the universe
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The month-long culinary celebration delivers a diverse line-up of experiences across a range of cuisines
Expo 20201 day ago
Governments around the world must continue focussing on their vaccine and booster rollout programmes and allow fully vaccinated travellers to move freely without long quarantine periods
Business17 hours ago
The proposed law further provides that no losses from any other business can be set off against the profits arising from trading in crypto assets
Business18 hours ago
Ever since the announcement of UAE Corporate Tax (CT), businesses and individuals alike also have a natural curiosity to understand its implications.
Business11 hours ago
Always think twice before clicking on 'too good to be true' online deals and rather go directly to a retailer’s website or app to buy gifts for your loved ones
Business20 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Board of India placed similar restrictions on Reliance Home Finance, along with three others, as well
Business1 day ago
The deal between the two Tata-owned airlines will be valid for two years
Aviation1 day ago
Van Marwijk was in his second spell with the UAE after returning to the role in December 2020
Sports15 hours ago
The world number one will return to competitive tennis in the men's week of this month's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (February 14-26)
Tennis18 hours ago
The ‘Red Giants’ from Egypt bagged the bronze medal for the third time following on from their success in 2006 and 2020, through their seven appearances
Sports15 hours ago
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians bought back the 23-year-old in a fierce bidding war, on a dramatic first day in Bengaluru that witnessed auctioneer Hugh Edmeades retire midway after a fall
Sports16 hours ago
The Spaniard goes up against Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the first round
Sports18 hours ago
Russian handler unleashes strong UAE Derby contender in Azure Coast
Sports1 day ago
Leading the 750 horse nominations from 20 countries is American multiple Grade winner Life Is Good, the international ante-post favourite, and fellow States-side raider Hot Rod Charlie
Sports1 day ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
Marjorie Taylor-Greene apparently meant to say 'Gestapo' but instead referred to the cold Spanish soup
Offbeat3 days ago
Demonstrators, who have been camping on the grounds of Parliament for five days, responded by playing the Twisted Sisters hit 'We're Not Gonna Take It'
Offbeat22 hours ago
The first box of the fruit was welcomed with a garland of flowers, prayers
Offbeat1 day ago
He tried to cover up the incident by saying he accidentally killed the animal while trying to stop a bear attack
Offbeat1 day ago
American YouTuber Casey Neistat lauds airline for the kind deed.
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.38 INR
|1 AED
|46.67 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,826.2 AED
|24K
|221.25 AED