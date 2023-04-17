“We are in touch with the Dubai Police to ascertain more details about the three deceased," the Pakistan Consul General says
The actor shared the news on his Instagram handle, putting up a poster of an event that he is set to attend
Here is the full list of requirements each category of applicant needs to apply for the 10-year residency
Jeshi, who had a pleasing demeanour, is remembered to be a ‘loving person’ by her former colleagues at the Crescent High School
Approximately 700 volunteers completed range of tasks to support intended beneficiaries; collectively, they logged 2,000 hours throughout the holy month
Some residents allowed back inside the building on Sunday to recover their belongings
Those identified include four Sudanese nationals, three Pakistani cousins, four Indians and one Cameroon national
Videos shared on social media show thick black smoke and flames leaping out of an apartment window
The UAE President is known to share a great relationship with royals and residents alike, personally calling up people to appreciate their efforts
Scoliosis is a deformity of the spine affecting two to three per cent of the population.
The rapper was in great form at the music fest
Leaders can rapidly coordinate among themselves in a secure, integrated, and highly reliable digital environment
She is currently taking online classes from Islamic Information Centre to learn about the religion and hopes to complete the course in one month
Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
Timely first-aid offered at the site by the civil defence saved many lives, eyewitnesses say
Civil defence say the tragedy was caused by a lack of compliance with safety regulations
The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity
Saudia says the Airbus A330 bound for the kingdom 'was exposed to gunfire damage... with guests and crew on board'
He is among the highest paid African footballers, and is said to make over $215,000 per week
The government had earlier confirmed the holidays for public sector employees
Driving around Deira area? Here's a guide to the integrated plan that the RTA has mapped out to ensure smooth traffic flow
They will also receive a 'financial honour' in appreciation of their efforts in helping spread the values of tolerance
Some travel agents have confirmed that blacklisted people will be banned from entering the emirates and other GCC countries
RTA announced that the key route in Deira will be closed in both directions starting April 17
Traffic will be back to normal on the affected streets from April 18
Check out how these stars are living in style in the ultimate destination for the rich and famous
This holiday is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar
The move aims to enable employees and their families to enjoy the festive season
The increase is calculated based on a number of factors including the Irtiqaa inspection score
The convicts monitored residents using ATMs of banks and targeted them
Instructions guide students to understand that generated content may not be accurate and should be revised, not to plagiarise texts
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Traffic patrols around prayer grounds have been increased to enforce action against drivers who commit violations
Strong turnout recorded on day one as many families opted to remain in the country and not travel during Ramadan
New shopping centre will have more than 190 retail and food and beverages outlets, 1,000-plus parking spaces
The UN World Food Programme says three Sudanese employees were killed during fighting in North Darfur
Tokyo Games' gold medalist coming off win in last year's Diamond League in Zurich says he is injury-free and raring to go
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces compensation for families of deceased as 24 admitted to hospital after Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Mumbai suburb
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Martin Rueegg Group CEO of NLGIC Group, talks about business focus: future of NLGIC Group in 2023 and beyond, towards building the region's leading multi-line insurer, and expanding into other lines of business
Insurance is predominantly an inexpensive way to recover losses arising from incidents or occurrences that lead to claims, including additional compensation for legal expenses and any other associated costs.
Otis launches Otis ONE IoT digital service solution in Middle East
The rapper was in great form at the music fest
The Bollywood actor along with Ananya Panday performed at the event
The period drama's award-winning costume designer's talent was in helping flesh out characters through what they wore
Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in talks to star in legal drama
Although this term refers mainly to fashion, we can’t deny that the fashion industry has often been a barometer for many social and economic changes
Inspiring home decoration ideas for the festive season
Reduced physical activity during spring break could be another reason why a number of children fell sick upon returning to classrooms, expert says
Her first Dubai exhibition, ‘Curated by Zahraa’, breaks down the art of fashion curation
A majority of people living with the disease first exhibit symptoms between the ages of 20 to 40
50 years later, the genre is still going strong
A glance at the Guide suggests that the urge to get people to bite their tongues rather than use language which some may find “politically incorrect” has now crossed all reasonable limits
Financial institutions are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment, says US Treasury Secretary
Many people are withdrawing dollar deposits or rushing to buy the US currency amid concern about the country’s economic fragility
Airlines say they are closely monitoring the situation of civil unrest in Khartoum
Vintage cars have risen 185% in value over the past decade, outstripping the growth of watches and art, according to a report
Despite hopeful signs, economists worry that a recession is on the way or that the Federal Reserve will cause one in trying to rein in inflation
The latest shares are worth nearly $80 billion
Landlords hit by mortgage increases due to interest rate rises pass on higher costs to their tenants, pushing up prices to record levels
The owner may not lose the house immediately even if they cannot pay
In Shimron Hetmyer, Royals has one of the most explosive finishers in Twenty20 cricket
Man United's victory over Forest strengthened its grip on a top-four Premier League finish
Rajasthan Royals is now leading the table with eight points from five matches
Suryakumar, the world's number one T20I batter, had scores of 15, 1 and 0 before his 25-ball knock of 43 against KKR on Sunday
Just seven days after blowing a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again cracked under the pressure of the title run-in
The fastest century in this year's IPL by Venkatesh Iyer — 104 off 51 balls (6x4s, 9x6s) — went in vain for KKR
The Russian stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down the 19-year-old Holger Rune and claim the most prestigious title of his career
The 23-year-old opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians against the Knight Riders after the home team opted to field
The Tamil Nadu cricketer who is named after Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, held his nerve in the final over with three big hits in a riveting low-scoring battle
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation
The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled
In his latest surprise, Elon Musk has replaced the iconic logo — which serves as a home button on Web — with the 'doge' meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency