Kunal Naik's congratulatory email got sorted into the junk folder
UAE3 hours ago
Dubai's business park operator set to raise Dh1.7 billion through public offering
Business6 hours ago
Binance has listed over two dozen openings in the Emirates
Jobs2 hours ago
Entry to the region's biggest library is free but visitors must register online
UAE Attractions7 hours ago
Over 165.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus10 minutes ago
Deep learning algorithm to learn from thousands of examples drawn from historical data
Weather1 hour ago
Tenants have 90 days to vacate homes as Nakheel begins work to turn property into serviced apartments
Property59 minutes ago
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Libary in Dubai boasts 1.1 million books in 30 languages
UAE3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The world is once again ready to travel, and Canada is looking for temporary foreign workers, immigrants, international students, and a diversity of other people.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Coventry University scholarships available for international students.
PARTNER CONTENT 22 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
PARTNER CONTENT 23 hours ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
From gorging on noodles to learning theory like a song, pupils reveal their whacky studying routines
Education22 hours ago
The senior citizen took ill in the Dibba mountains
UAE18 hours ago
Motorist was driving on Khor Fakkan road when incident happened
UAE20 hours ago
Decision will improve supply, stabilise rates in local market, say retailers
UAE21 hours ago
On AlHosn app, the test was previously valid for 30 days, which has now been reduced to 14
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 400 engineers, field experts, and 3,800 labourers work to complete the major rehabilitation project
Aviation6 hours ago
Fair skies to prevail, some clouds by afternoon
Weather8 hours ago
This is the largest rate increase since 1994
World16 hours ago
Officials also handled 201 cases of trafficking, promotion
Crime6 hours ago
Second company in a week to be penalised for not adhering to local regulations
Finance4 hours ago
Traders see light at the end of the Fed rate hiking tunnel
Business4 hours ago
Number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week
coronavirus1 minute ago
The artwork will be on display for 30 days and is currently up for sale
Arts and Culture10 minutes ago
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Multiple benign tumours destroyed facial structures, causing severe deformity and disability
Health3 days ago
Authority honours 11-year-old girl for her honesty
UAE3 days ago
Fitness enthusiasts from across the country participate in the DXB Snow Run
UAE4 days ago
The accused also broke a car windshield
Crime4 days ago
Police caution residents against ignoring lifeguards' advice as they beat the heat
UAE4 days ago
The council also approved promoting several university faculty members and renewing their contracts
Education3 days ago
Under a new initiative, designs for the area’s street signages are now complete
UAE3 days ago
A relatively new concept, it is a place where people interact, and share work space and common areas
Property1 week ago
Exhibition focuses on introducing creative projects that will improve services and the quality of life
Education3 days ago
72% have memorized parent's phone number
UAE3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Novak Djokovic’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal is an unfinished business
Long Reads6 days ago
Tax-free regime, affordable mortgage and business opportunities are big incentives
Long Reads1 week ago
Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…
Long Reads1 week ago
In her 70-year reign, the queen has been a symbol of stability and continuity
Long Reads1 week ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads4 days ago
In 2021-22, the UAE was India’s third-largest goods trading partner after the USA and China. This trade relationship has been strong over the years.
Long Reads4 days ago
Atul Chopra, founder and CEO of agritech platform FreshOnTable, on how female farmers are leading the way in the sustainability stake
Long Reads5 days ago
Defying gender stereotypes and enabled by technology and innovation, a growing band of women are consciously cultivating sustainability on the agri-scape
Long Reads5 days ago
On 5 June every year, the world marks World Environment Day, a UN initiative building awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Azco Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage in Dubai opens its third office since its inception in 2015.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Her team called it a "false rumour".
Movies1 day ago
A special screening of the much hyped Hollywood film will be held in the city.
Local Events1 day ago
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Entertainment1 day ago
The versatile actress shares her thoughts on the triumph of her horror comedy despite all the challenges the pandemic threw up.
Movies1 day ago
Antivirals and vaccines are in limited supply, Director General says
World1 day ago
The disorder causes either temporary or permanent patchy hair loss that can affect any hair-bearing site of the body
Health2 days ago
UAE has reported 13 cases of zoonotic viral disease so far
Travel2 days ago
The artwork will be on display for 30 days and is currently up for sale
Arts and Culture10 minutes ago
Programme includes a variety of packages designed for individuals aged 18 years and above
Health1 day ago
This level of warning currently applies only to Covid-19 and polio
Health1 day ago
Sreevas suffered from critical condition pancytopenia with rare blood type
Health1 day ago
The country is one of the first in the region to be declared free of the disease
UAE2 days ago
The UAE resident has the rare O-negative blood type
UAE3 days ago
Multiple benign tumours destroyed facial structures, causing severe deformity and disability
Health3 days ago
Firm trend in equities and weak American dollar in the overseas market supported the currency
Currency Exchange4 hours ago
Traders see light at the end of the Fed rate hiking tunnel
Business4 hours ago
Tenants have 90 days to vacate homes as Nakheel begins work to turn property into serviced apartments
Property59 minutes ago
Zeeshaan Shah, a multi-award winning entrepreneur talks to Khaleej Times about property market in the emirate
Videos2 hours ago
Binance has listed over two dozen openings in the Emirates
Jobs2 hours ago
Second company in a week to be penalised for not adhering to local regulations
Finance4 hours ago
Dubai's business park operator set to raise Dh1.7 billion through public offering
Business6 hours ago
Over 400 engineers, field experts, and 3,800 labourers work to complete the major rehabilitation project
Aviation6 hours ago
The comprehensive report on cross-border payments in the Mena region, co-authored by M2P Solutions and Mastercard, is titled ‘A Deep Dive into Cross-Border Payments.
Business18 hours ago
Irishman becomes the first person to win the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes both as a jockey and trainer
Sports14 hours ago
Regular captain Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for the tour
Sports14 hours ago
South Korea reached the semifinals and Japan made it to the Round of 16 when they co-hosted the tournament in 2002, but Asia has under-performed in every edition since
Sports14 hours ago
The US Golf Association has allowed players from the upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series to compete rather than ban them as the US PGA Tour did
Sports14 hours ago
The Spanish league insisted it will continue to ramp up legal action against the two clubs
Sports14 hours ago
It would be hard to imagine two more contrasting sporting performances by England’s respective national teams than those produced on Tuesday
Sports14 hours ago
Star retained the domestic TV rights while Viacom18 — a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and US group Paramount Global — picked up the streaming rights
Sports1 day ago
On Monday, Australia substitute Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to secure his country a place
Sports1 day ago
The Pakistan captain said that his prolific form will count for little if it does not bring success at the T20 World Cup in October in Australia and the 50-over showpiece in India next year
Sports1 day ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos2 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos3 weeks ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos3 weeks ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos3 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food3 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos3 weeks ago
No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat1 week ago
People rushed to withdraw money from the machine once word got around about the glitch
Offbeat1 hour ago
Anil Bhalla's collection of clocks is one of the largest in India
Offbeat2 days ago
The drug haul would be worth $64 million on the black market
Offbeat5 days ago
A court issued a directive after a DNA report confirmed that the mother had received the wrong newborn
Offbeat5 days ago
