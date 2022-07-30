UAE floods: Volunteers distribute food kits, to organise clean-up drives in worst-affected localities in Fujairah
Many homes are inundated with water and sludge, says welfare group president
Many homes are inundated with water and sludge, says welfare group president
They can apply for different visa types as per their eligibility
The World Health Organisation has also sounded the highest alarm
President wishes them good health and happiness, VP sends similar greetings
Today will be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the country to mark Hijri New Year
New cover stitched by world's largest sewing machine
The authority has urged motorists to exercise caution when driving in the area
Buses to Kalba, Khorfakkan remain suspended until further notice
PARTNER CONTENT
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
PARTNER CONTENT
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
PARTNER CONTENT
Rassem Zok, CEO of
PARTNER CONTENT
The word art piece features the words 'Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum' written over 200,000 times
Temperature in Fujairah will be as low as 27ºC
Man dies due to serious immune system problems
"We have requested access to determine the health and condition of all the people present on-site at the time of the attack"
The images were captured by KhalifaSat, the first-ever UAE built satellite
Rescues still ongoing in affected areas, say officials
All participants taking part in weekly draws in July automatically enter into golden draw
Authorities working tirelessly to bring normalcy to areas affected by floods
Authorities working tirelessly to bring normalcy to areas affected by floods
They are likely to have made in excess of £12 million from the venture
Actor reaches out to comedian to discuss incident but Rock not ready
Residents say restaurants' buffet spreads have become smaller in recent months
UAE residents say they risked their lives to retrieve passports, trade license from flooded warehouses
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Over 176.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Residents wait days for petrol, form mini-communities in lines
Treat your bestfriend to these top food offers around town
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
The Bollywood actor will be busy promoting his upcoming release 'Raksha Bandhan'
The upcoming project marks the director and the Oscar-winning actor's sixth collaboration
The Bollywood couple were showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai
'Laal Singh Chaddha' marks the south actor's big Bollywood debut.
Mobile application aims to help residents cope with pandemic challenges among others
Through the lens, lightly
‘Having a chronic condition doesn’t mean you are dead’ believes Monsarrat
The World Health Organisation has also sounded the highest alarm
The word art piece features the words 'Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum' written over 200,000 times
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi’s unannounced presence at the event was a pleasant surprise
Residents say restaurants' buffet spreads have become smaller in recent months
She is the first American-Indian woman to join the Hindi film industry and made her debut in 1980 with Ek Baar Phir, for which she won her first Best Actor award, and has since appeared in over 90 films
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
EDM rage to perform at Agenda, Media City, tomorrow — his first live show since the Covid-19 pandemic struck over two years ago
Kenya to become first African country to start UAE Cepa talks; UAE-Kenya’s non-oil bilateral trade grew to $2.3 billion last year
Posts first quarterly profit since Covid-19; Says demand growing in Europe; Capacity still limited at Heathrow
Net profit slumped 64 per cent to $746 million compared with the first six months of last year; The group said annual revenue from Covid-19 medicines is anticipated to be broadly flat compared with 2021
The 164-page filing was submitted as being "confidential," meaning the documents were not accessible by the public
E-commerce giant's shares slide 9 per cent in mid-day trading
Companies are now forced to look at customer experience in its new reality rather than just providing a good service and a great product.
|1 AED
|21.43 INR
|1 AED
|64.00 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,459.2 AED
|24K
|213.00 AED
Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Dinesh Karthik played a neat cameo as India posted 190-6
The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with a record number of countries in action
Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up for more success at the summer showpiece
Heading into Saturday's curtain raiser to the Premier League season, the pressure is on Haaland and Nunez to provide evidence they can justify their hefty price tags over the coming months
The explosion happened at a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the country’s domestic T20 league, held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium
Ashleigh Gardner scores unbeaten half-century, while Jess Jonassen takes four wickets
Vicini made his Davis Cup debut in 1993 against Slovenia, which was also the first tie in the men’s team event for San Marino
Tanisha, 19, is one of the youngest beneficiaries to receive the official endorsement which guarantee’s her a 10-year residency in the country
According to reports, the League will probably have a salary cap of $2.5 million per team
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
It has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend
Surveillance video shows man prying open filing cabinet
Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls
She says that people love to help each other