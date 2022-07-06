India: 138 stranded passengers of SpiceJet leave for Dubai from Karachi in alternate aircraft
Engineers of Pakistan International Airlines worked with the Spice Jet crew to locate and rectify the technical fault
Aviation2 hours ago
Engineers of Pakistan International Airlines worked with the Spice Jet crew to locate and rectify the technical fault
Aviation2 hours ago
Police urge motorists to exercise caution due to unstable weather
Weather10 hours ago
Authorities urge motorists to use alternative routes
Transport6 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed guaranteed that all fines will be paid as well
UAE11 hours ago
New social welfare programme announced for low-income citizens
Government5 hours ago
Officials protest PM Johnson's leadership
Europe5 hours ago
British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Belgian David Goffin 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5
Tennis4 hours ago
Numerous students earned a perfect 7 in every subject and secured admission to some of the world's top universities
Education5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 15 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
PARTNER CONTENT 16 hours ago
Invest in an
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Gesture reflects Sheikh Sultan's keenness to keep family bond and stability
UAE9 hours ago
Waterfront destinations, exhilarating rides are a big hit with families
UAE Attractions8 hours ago
Employers are considering mid-term increments in order to retain talent
UAE11 hours ago
A report says that 4,000 millionaires will migrate to the country in 2022
UAE12 hours ago
This new initiative is part of the emirate's efforts to incentivise entrepreneurship
Legal13 hours ago
Deel had inked partnership with the government to offer relocation support
Visa and Immigration in UAE15 hours ago
Guidelines given must be followed during the journey, says MoHAP
UAE8 hours ago
She had a suppressed immune system due to a recent kidney surgery
Health11 hours ago
These businesses have been part of the cultural fabric of the emirate for decades
UAE8 hours ago
There will also be a host of special performances for the festive season
UAE15 hours ago
Six-bedroom, 10,000 square-foot mansion at Palm Jumeirah sold to British national
Property15 hours ago
Residents are looking forward to the four-day weekend
Travel16 hours ago
Decision stems from the leadership's keenness to provide citizens with decent livelihoods
UAE1 day ago
First-half records nearly 43,000 transactions exceeding Dh114.5 billion
Business2 days ago
Mohap launches awareness-raising campaign to clarify guidelines, offers free tests, health recommendations
Health2 days ago
Authorities have launched a safety campaign to reduce accidents
UAE2 days ago
People prefer to stay in the country rather than travel abroad as Covid cases rise
UAE1 week ago
Hussain Sajwani pledges to settle the financial obligations of detainees
UAE1 day ago
This includes ensuring all documents are authenticated in home country first
UAE1 day ago
They must meet standards of cleanliness, sustainability and community participation, among others
UAE13 hours ago
This book is the first collaboration between UAE University and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research
Books12 hours ago
93 per cent of OT organisations experienced an intrusion in past 12 Months.
Business2 hours ago
There are 28 business groups representing more than 30 economic sectors operating in Dubai under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
Business2 hours ago
Collaboration leverages BNY Mellon’s global capabilities with Emirates NBD’s regional expertise and deep footprint in the UAE market.
Business2 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
Long Reads1 week ago
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
Long Reads1 week ago
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Long Reads1 week ago
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
Long Reads2 days ago
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Long Reads3 days ago
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
Long Reads4 days ago
The ladies have evolved from playing in dainty petticoats to grunting as loudly as the gentlemen
Long Reads5 days ago
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads2 weeks ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The real estate brokerage firm was honoured for achieving record sales at Emaar Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Zac Li, General Manager of HONOR GCC on the launch of HONOR Magic4 Pro and staying on top of the smartphone game
Business Technology Review1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Graduate Programs in Fall 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The popular Scottish artist will be back in the UAE this November.
Local Events15 hours ago
Dubai-based music artist belts out an appropriate tune for a world filled with uncertainty.
Local Events1 day ago
The Pakistani stars tell us why this Eid Al Adha release will make for a great family outing at the cinema.
Local Events1 day ago
On June 24, Khaby took over Charli to become TikTok's most-followed creator
Entertainment2 days ago
Mohap launches awareness-raising campaign to clarify guidelines, offers free tests, health recommendations
Health2 days ago
Man suffers third-degree burns during an accident at work
Health3 days ago
With its commitment to providing a home away from home to artists from all over the world, it is no surprise that artist-in-residence programmes have emerged as a growing trend in the emirate
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Lifestyle and lack of vitamin D may adversely affect childbearing
Health9 hours ago
She had a suppressed immune system due to a recent kidney surgery
Health11 hours ago
This book is the first collaboration between UAE University and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research
Books12 hours ago
Health centre includes 75 beds, 20 oxygen cylinders, 2 operation rooms
UAE2 days ago
Abdo Badra, Executive Sous Chef at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, has recipes for foodies as well as weight watchers
Food5 days ago
Life's challenges may seem insurmountable but it's important to remember that there's always a way out
Wellness5 days ago
Engineers of Pakistan International Airlines worked with the Spice Jet crew to locate and rectify the technical fault
Aviation2 hours ago
Around 93 per cent of marketers had paid partnerships with content creators in 2021.
Business2 hours ago
The project comprises over 800 villas and townhouses and more than 200 mansions
Business3 hours ago
New initiative will assist UAB’s retail and corporate clients to send and receive cross-border multi-currency payments in a safe, cost-effective, and transparent way.
Business3 hours ago
93 per cent of OT organisations experienced an intrusion in past 12 Months.
Business2 hours ago
There are 28 business groups representing more than 30 economic sectors operating in Dubai under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
Business2 hours ago
Collaboration leverages BNY Mellon’s global capabilities with Emirates NBD’s regional expertise and deep footprint in the UAE market.
Business2 hours ago
Zoho will enable developers & IT undergraduates to transform their ideas into deployable, real-life solutions using its low-code platform, Creator
Business2 hours ago
|1 AED
|21.50 INR
|1 AED
|54.52 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,650.04 AED
|24K
|219.25 AED
British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Belgian David Goffin 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5
Tennis4 hours ago
It was the seventh time in the Serb's career that he had recovered from two sets to love at the Slams
Tennis6 hours ago
The 20th edition of the Dubai World Cup Carnival gets underway on January 6
Horse Racing4 hours ago
India were docked two World Test Championship points for their slow over rate against England in the fifth Test
Cricket5 hours ago
No England side had made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than 359, when Stokes' brilliant century led them to a thrilling victory over Australia at Headingley three years ago
Sports11 hours ago
England pulled off a record chase of 378 with two sessions to spare at Edgbaston for a thrilling series-levelling victory
Cricket8 hours ago
Van Aert leads compatriot Yves Lampaert by 25 seconds and defending champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates by 32 seconds
Sports6 hours ago
The Bharat Army, the official India supporters' club, said "many" of its members at the Edgbaston ground had been targeted by "a very small minority" in Monday's fourth day of play
Sports10 hours ago
The agreement will see women's players at both international and domestic level receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions
Cricket2 hours ago
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Videos4 weeks ago
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Videos1 month ago
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Videos1 month ago
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Emergencies1 month ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos1 month ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 month ago
Frenchman was supposed to play against third seed Casper Ruud
Offbeat5 days ago
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai
Offbeat2 days ago
23-year-old took money from friend to buy sports bike
Offbeat2 days ago
Retired railway employee gives 3 tickets in 15 seconds
Offbeat2 days ago
Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual
Offbeat4 days ago
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
Offbeat1 week ago