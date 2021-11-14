Drivers can avail of the discounts from November 21 to December 31
Year of the 50th5 hours ago
Affected customers have been asked to contact their booking agents for rebooking options
UAE2 weeks ago
Counter-terrorism officers investigating explosion that took place in Liverpool
50 minutes ago
Doctors say downward trend of Covid cases among the adult population in India could be one of the primary reasons
coronavirus1 hour ago
Dubai Crown Prince and his wife welcomed their baby girl, Sheikha, and boy, Rashid, in May this year
UAE1 hour ago
Residents took to social media with photos, videos and messages
UAE5 hours ago
Professional free runner Lynn Jung had a couple of hours of training before heading to the world's tallest building for her first attempt
UAE3 hours ago
M.M. Nasar Kanhangad, who suffered from an advanced stage of cancer, passed away in his home state of Kerala
UAE4 hours ago
The country sees up to three minor earthquakes every year
UAE3 hours ago
Drivers can avail of the discounts from November 21 to December 31
Year of the 50th5 hours ago
Instagram was abuzz with throwback photos of the Crown Prince
UAE2 hours ago
The Raffle Draw also saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each
UAE10 hours ago
UAE has been procuring the latest technologies to cope with future challenges
Aviation6 hours ago
Dubai's beloved Crown Prince turned 39 on Sunday
UAE6 hours ago
Students unable to appear exams due to international, national sports events or Covid-19 can take it up later
Education1 day ago
The South African political commentator, stand-up comedian-turned-author and TV host interacted with fans at the event
UAE1 day ago
148 countries, more than 12,000 exhibitors take part in biennial five-day mega-event
Events12 hours ago
The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force
Crime13 hours ago
Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country
Events2 days ago
"This was something very different from other Friday prayers," one devotee said.
UAE2 days ago
The contracts includes 102 aircraft from Wizz Air, 91 from Frontier, 39 from Volaris and 23 from JetSmart
Aviation3 hours ago
GAL will support the UAE Air Force and Air Defence with their operational readiness while providing comprehensive safety and flexibility
Aviation4 hours ago
Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.
Business2 days ago
Dubai Crown Prince and his wife welcomed their baby girl, Sheikha, and boy, Rashid, in May this year
UAE1 hour ago
Residents took to social media with photos, videos and messages
UAE5 hours ago
Professional free runner Lynn Jung had a couple of hours of training before heading to the world's tallest building for her first attempt
UAE3 hours ago
M.M. Nasar Kanhangad, who suffered from an advanced stage of cancer, passed away in his home state of Kerala
UAE4 hours ago
Affected customers have been asked to contact their booking agents for rebooking options
UAE2 weeks ago
Counter-terrorism officers investigating explosion that took place in Liverpool
50 minutes ago
Doctors say downward trend of Covid cases among the adult population in India could be one of the primary reasons
coronavirus1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The KT Desert Drive has emerged as one of the most anticipated events in the country - ever since it was launched in 2019.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lengthy invoicing processes causing cash flow problems are a concern for businesses. Creative Zone, the UAE's largest business advisory firm that has helped over 45,000 entrepreneurs, is more familiar with this problem than others.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From November 11th to December 4th users in the UAE can benefit from 25% discount on HUAWEI Care Products for the new HUAWEI nova 9 and more.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From shopping and dining, to entertainment, discover what's on offer at Al Ghurair Centre - one of Dubai’s leading retail and tourist destinations
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities
coronavirus23 minutes ago
Jocelyn Henderson, who passed away Saturday night, will be cremated in Al Ain
23 minutes ago
Counter-terrorism officers investigating explosion that took place in Liverpool
50 minutes ago
The parade was linked to the graduation of 250 freshly trained Taliban soldiers
Asia1 hour ago
The event surpassed every international book fair held this year to become the world’s largest
UAE1 hour ago
Doctors say downward trend of Covid cases among the adult population in India could be one of the primary reasons
coronavirus1 hour ago
Dubai Crown Prince and his wife welcomed their baby girl, Sheikha, and boy, Rashid, in May this year
UAE1 hour ago
Britain is looking for buyer for the gold tiger in the Sultan's throne
World1 day ago
Captain tried to lift the mood of his teammates in the dressing room after the former champions were ousted by Australia
Cricket1 day ago
Incoming passengers from the countries must conduct the test at their airport of departure
Travel3 days ago
A single mom's success story
Parenting3 days ago
Senior Vice President of International Participants department at Expo 2020 Dubai on how the pavilion seeks to strengthen women’s place in history with the motto '‘When women thrive, humanity thrives"
Expo 20203 days ago
Dubai's beloved Crown Prince turned 39 on Sunday
UAE6 hours ago
Trials by the company showed Paxlovid cut deaths and hospitalisation in patients by 89 per cent
coronavirus6 hours ago
Young visitor was also given a Season Pass to visit the mega-event
Expo 20208 hours ago
Service will be effective via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps after registering on the Quddum platform
MENA9 hours ago
Instagram was abuzz with throwback photos of the Crown Prince
UAE2 hours ago
The Raffle Draw also saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each
UAE10 hours ago
UAE has been procuring the latest technologies to cope with future challenges
Aviation6 hours ago
Participants will have another chance to win Dh77,777,777 at next week’s draw
UAE13 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Many seek to spend time with family, avoid travel hassles
UAE2 days ago
Internationally influential thought leaders, innovators, futurists to discuss future directions in vital, human-centred sectors
UAE3 days ago
Renewed and sharp increase in new businesses as tourism revives
Economy5 days ago
Emirati bought the property through home loan worth Dh3,500,000
UAE5 days ago
Students unable to appear exams due to international, national sports events or Covid-19 can take it up later
Education1 day ago
The South African political commentator, stand-up comedian-turned-author and TV host interacted with fans at the event
UAE1 day ago
148 countries, more than 12,000 exhibitors take part in biennial five-day mega-event
Events12 hours ago
The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force
Crime13 hours ago
Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country
Events2 days ago
"This was something very different from other Friday prayers," one devotee said.
UAE2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The human race has a complicated relationship with progress. So often, we're presented with technology or advances and are happy to believe this is the pinnacle of progress - until we're shown otherwise.
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads3 weeks ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads2 days ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads2 days ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads1 week ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads1 week ago
Since the beginning of 2021, bitcoin has remained the undisputed top crypto-asset on the market cap chart with its total price range in October being "
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village launches photography contest to highlight UAE’s inclusive spirit
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
When it comes to real estate investments, there is no place quite like Dubai in the Middle East, or even the rest of the world. In this guide, we will take a look at some of the best real estate projects to invest in Dubai for expats.
PARTNER CONTENT 12 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From tech enabler to business driver
PARTNER CONTENT 12 hours ago
Here's a takeaway from some top fitness classes around town.
Life and Living11 hours ago
Let's hope it's the first of many
Local Events6 hours ago
Luke Coutinho tells City Times about the importance of integrative health.
Life and Living10 hours ago
Fly-on-the-wall show follows the actor to the UAE in debut episodes
Local Events4 days ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
1 week ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books1 week ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 week ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE1 week ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
3 weeks ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books1 week ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food1 week ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 week ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion1 week ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business4 days ago
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose by 0.08 per cent to 94.03.
Markets4 days ago
The contracts includes 102 aircraft from Wizz Air, 91 from Frontier, 39 from Volaris and 23 from JetSmart
Aviation3 hours ago
GAL will support the UAE Air Force and Air Defence with their operational readiness while providing comprehensive safety and flexibility
Aviation4 hours ago
Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.
Business2 days ago
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time
Markets4 days ago
The company paid an interim dividend for the first six months of 2021 of Dh1.285 billion in October 2021
Business5 days ago
MICCO’s expanded fleet to offer integrated logistics support to uae’s construction and metals manufacturing sectors.
Business6 days ago
Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first
Cricket2 hours ago
The final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium promises to be a humdinger
Sports21 hours ago
Both the teams New Zealand and Australia must respect the conditions
Sports21 hours ago
They have failed to replicate their 50-over success in 20-over World Cups
Sports21 hours ago
The Black Caps have been one of the most consistent sides in world cricket
Sports21 hours ago
The wicketkeeper, who had a severe chest infection and spent two nights in the ICU, recovered and top-scored in the semifinal against Australia
Sports2 days ago
Captain tried to lift the mood of his teammates in the dressing room after the former champions were ousted by Australia
Cricket1 day ago
Both the teams New Zealand and Australia must respect the conditions
Sports21 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE3 weeks ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus3 weeks ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE2 weeks ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 week ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE2 weeks ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
|1 AED
|20.12 INR
|1 AED
|47.28 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,848.22 AED
|24K
|226.00 AED