Most Popular

  1. Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Work hours, fasting duration, 5-day Eid holiday; what you need to know

    Ramadan 202220 hours ago

  2. Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricket legend's death

    Cricket1 day ago

  3. UAE flights: No Covid PCR tests for passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi

    coronavirus17 hours ago

  4. Cricket star Shane Warne's cause of death revealed

    Cricket19 hours ago

  5. Indian rupee hits all-time low against UAE dirham as oil prices surge

    Markets21 hours ago

  6. A chocolate bar and 10km walk: Student returns to UAE from Ukraine after 3 escape bids

    UAE1 day ago

  7. Dubai: Two expats jailed, fined Dh184,000 for selling stolen school bus

    Crime23 hours ago

  8. UAE reports today's Covid-19 cases, recoveries

    coronavirus17 hours ago
Why did Japan become so cheap?

Opinion

Why did Japan become so cheap?

Over the last 30 years, the Japanese economy has suffered from several negative shocks, including the 1997-98 banking crisis and the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. But the biggest structural shift in Japan in the last three decades has been the hollowing out of tradable manufacturing sectors.

Opinion1 day ago

Redmi Note 11S Review

PARTNER CONTENT 21 hours ago

Redmi Note 11S Review

Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.

Innovating Sustainable Energy

PARTNER CONTENT

Innovating Sustainable Energy

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai

PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago

The gender-neutral name games

Writer's Corner

The gender-neutral name games

These days, since everything is about equal rights (as it should be), there are lists and lists of gender-neutral names. But even here, other than Brooklyn or Jordan or Kerry, most of the names sound either too girlie or too mannish

Writer's Corner4 days ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.92 INR
1 AED 47.49 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,340 AED
24K242.25 AED
